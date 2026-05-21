Estimated prep time: 1.5 hours

Serves: 4-5 people

Ingredients for cake batter (9):

Ingredients for vanilla buttercream:

Tool that you’ll need (10):

Directions for cake batter

Preheat the oven to 350° Fahrenheit and prepare two 4-inch cake pans by spraying the sides with cooking spray and fitting the bottoms with wax paper.

Using the paddle, in the bowl of your stand mixer (or using your handheld mixer), cream together the butter and sugar on medium-high until it’s light and fluffy for about 3 minutes. Next, turn the mixer to low and add the egg, mixing until just combined and scraping the bowl and paddle as needed. Add the vanilla extract and sour cream, turn the mixer to high, and beat for 1 full minute. The concoction may look a bit curdled, but that’s okay—it will become smooth cake batter once it’s done.

Turn the mixer to low and add the dry ingredients all at once. Mix until combined, then slowly pour in the milk. Continue to mix on low speed until just combined, about 30 seconds. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl and give it a few more stirs with a whisk to ensure there are no lumps. The batter will be slightly thin.