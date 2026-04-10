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Estimated prep time: 1 hour

Serves: 6 - 8 people

Ingredients for Marinara sauce (10):

1 ( 6 oz.) can tomato paste (Just like my tomatoes, I always purchase the paste from Italy)

Ingredients for creamy tomato-based pasta (14):

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Knife (As I said in my previous piece, and I’ll say over and over again, I invested in two Japanese knives made by Imarku , one of which is the 7” cleaver knife that is currently on sale for $47—it’s the one linked to Imarku’s name. It’s usually $129. I use it for everything. Kyoku is another great option.)

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the red onion and cook until slightly softened and translucent, about 2 to 3 minutes. (Do not brown.)

Heat the olive oil in either a Dutch oven or a large pot over medium heat, and saute the red peppers and onions until they soften, about 7-8 minutes.

Stir in the garlic, fennel, and the Calabrian chili peppers, plus a good pinch of salt and black pepper.

Crumble the 2 pounds of sausage into the skillet and cook with the other ingredients until it’s completely browned. Pour the wine into the skillet, then deglaze the bottom and sides.

Pour in the marinara sauce, plus 1 cup of water. Add the pasta and stir it into the mixture until well-combined.

Bring the liquid to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cover. Allow the liquid to simmer, stirring from time to time at first and then more frequently to prevent the pasta from sticking to the bottom, for about 15 to 17 minutes. Every few minutes, stir in a little of the remaining cup of water. Do not let the water boil.