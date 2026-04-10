Creamy Tomato Sausage Pasta
Plus Homemade Marinara Sauce as the Base
Estimated prep time: 1 hour
Serves: 6 - 8 people
Ingredients for Marinara sauce (10):
2 (14.5 oz.) cans stewed tomatoes (I always buy mine imported from Italy)
1 (6 oz.) can tomato paste (Just like my tomatoes, I always purchase the paste from Italy)
1 medium-sized red onion, diced
4 tablespoons of Italian flat-leafed parsley, chopped
5 cloves of garlic, minced
5 tsp dried oregano
1/2 cup of white wine
2 tablespoons olive oil
Fresh ground black pepper to taste
Heavy pinch of salt
Ingredients for creamy tomato-based pasta (14):
2 tablespoons olive olive
2 cups of water
1 medium-sized red onion, diced
2 red bell peppers
5 gloves of garlic
1 lb of hot Italian sausage
1 lb of sweet Italian sausage
3 tsp fennel seeds
2 lbs rigatoni
1/4 cup dry white wine
1/2 quart heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup fresh basil
2 cups Parmigiano Reggiano
Homemade Marinara sauce
3-6 tsp Calabrian chili peppers (optional)
Tools That You’ll Need (3):
Large skillet
2 wooden spoons
Scissors
Dutch Oven or Large Pot
Knife (As I said in my previous piece, and I’ll say over and over again, I invested in two Japanese knives made by Imarku, one of which is the 7” cleaver knife that is currently on sale for $47—it’s the one linked to Imarku’s name. It’s usually $129. I use it for everything. Kyoku is another great option.)
Wooden cutting board
Directions for Marinara Sauce
Place stewed tomatoes, tomato paste, parsley, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper in a food processor or blender; blend until smooth
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the red onion and cook until slightly softened and translucent, about 2 to 3 minutes. (Do not brown.)
Stir in blended tomato sauce and 1/2 cup of white wine.
Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has thickened, about 30 minutes.
Set aside.
Directions for Creamy Tomato Sausage Pasta
Heat the olive oil in either a Dutch oven or a large pot over medium heat, and saute the red peppers and onions until they soften, about 7-8 minutes.
Stir in the garlic, fennel, and the Calabrian chili peppers, plus a good pinch of salt and black pepper.
Crumble the 2 pounds of sausage into the skillet and cook with the other ingredients until it’s completely browned. Pour the wine into the skillet, then deglaze the bottom and sides.
Pour in the marinara sauce, plus 1 cup of water. Add the pasta and stir it into the mixture until well-combined.
Bring the liquid to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cover. Allow the liquid to simmer, stirring from time to time at first and then more frequently to prevent the pasta from sticking to the bottom, for about 15 to 17 minutes. Every few minutes, stir in a little of the remaining cup of water. Do not let the water boil.
When the pasta is al dente, stir in half a quart of cream, 2 cups of Parmesan, and most of the basil (leave some aside for garnish). Make sure to heat the cream up for at least a few minutes. Season again with salt and pepper to taste. Allow the dish to cool and then sprinkle the remaining basil over the top. Serve.
Further Reading