Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq. wrote “‘Community’ Actually Means Something to Us Now, Thanks to These People” as a result of people recently stepping up to help her husband, Deevon "Wes" La Rue and her. Wes has recently had a life-threatening health crisis, which led Elizabeth to launch a fundraising campaign for him. Her piece is extremely moving, but I am also mentioning it to raise awareness of their situation. If you are able to pitch in, they’d be greatly appreciative. I’ve gotten really close to Elizabeth these past few months, and I would also be grateful if you could help them out.