Bi-Weekly Best Reads Round-Up
I read it. You should, too.
I find so much pleasure in these bi-weekly best reads round-ups. I am constantly amazed by the talent on Substack, yet find it maddening that so many writers are struggling to make ends meet (thanks, fucking capitalism). I usually write a short analysis of why I like the piece, but I’ve read so many pieces that I’ve been amazed by that this list will just be the titles instead, except the first one, and you’ll see why. That said, let’s get to it. Here are my bi-weekly best reads round-up for this time ’round.
Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq. wrote “‘Community’ Actually Means Something to Us Now, Thanks to These People” as a result of people recently stepping up to help her husband, Deevon "Wes" La Rue and her. Wes has recently had a life-threatening health crisis, which led Elizabeth to launch a fundraising campaign for him. Her piece is extremely moving, but I am also mentioning it to raise awareness of their situation. If you are able to pitch in, they’d be greatly appreciative. I’ve gotten really close to Elizabeth these past few months, and I would also be grateful if you could help them out.
Kaimataara’s “Communist Realism.”
Ryan Ward’s “Mark Knew the Marxists Were Wrong.”
Tara Knight’s “This ‘Bimbo’ Knows More than You.”
Elie Mystal’s “The Return of Jim Crow.”
Sarah Kendzior’s “The Last Incorruptible Thing.”
Further Reading
Thanks for the shout out!
Thank you amiga ❤️ 🙏