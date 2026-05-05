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A door in Monte Carlo, taken by the author in 2017.

I’m a few days late in getting this bi-weekly best reads round-up out, but it’s better late than never, right? So, as everyone says, without further ado, here’s my list for this time ’round.

Christabel Mintah-Galloway, whose Substack is titled Rich Queer Aunties, wrote a beautifully rich piece called “White People Need Ancestral Excavation,” in which she aptly and movingly describes how white folks, and that includes me, need to go back to our cultural roots and rediscover ourselves and community.

She opens by writing:

White people have a community problem. The problem is not that you don’t know how to behave around Black people. The problem is that you have no culture to come home to. You hear a Black person talk about their culture, food, music, and way of being in community, and something in you aches. You have been to the trainings. You know the language. You do the work of showing up. And you still cannot locate yourself. You don’t know what your people do. You don’t know what belonging looks like in your own lineage. So you sit adjacent to other people’s culture and call it solidarity.

She urges us to go as far back as possible, i.e., before capitalism, before Christianity, before the brutality we imposed upon millions of others, to discover the folk traditions that we once shared communally. When she apparently posted this suggestion on Instagram, she immediately received pushback from white folks (quelle surprise). One told her it was “too hard” and that they would rather commune with nature in a spiritual way. First, no one said it would be easy, and second, they are saying this to a Black woman who is doing her own work after centuries of devastation and trauma meted out on her and her people by white people. In addition, as Mintah-Galloway explains, this concept of simply communing with nature spiritually is solitary and does not allow for building relationships and forging bonds with other white folks around positive cultural praxis that ground us in our own past.

It’s a rich, provocative, insightful piece, so, as I always say, read it in its entirety, and make sure to smash that subscribe button to hers.

William Murphy, who writes over at The Dialectics of Destruction, delves into how good vibes are actually ideology in his piece “Good Vibes as Ideology: Emotional Management in the Dictatorship of Capital.” Indeed, these so-called good vibes function as a form of “soft control,” Murphy explains, “suppressing contradiction while commodifying the inner life of the working class.”

He also notes the persistence in the U.S. of “good vibes only.” It’s important to note that Murphy isn’t analyzing this phenomenon at the individual level, but rather as a “system of reproduction.” (This is why I mourn the lack of sociological awareness by most folks here in the U.S., as they fail to grasp the nuances of Marxian arguments and analysis that Murphy is setting forth in this essay and on his Substack.)

How does this insistence or “enforced positivity” operate, according to Murphy’s adept analysis? It nullifies contradiction. Furthermore, given the innate and exploitative inner workings of capitalism, it is in perpetual crisis. Murphy lists those crises—ecological, economic, and social. However, as he adds, “it cannot allow these contradictions to fully register in consciousness.” So, what must it do in response? It creates a buffer; otherwise, if it didn’t, a collective class consciousness would arise in response to this polycrisis. In addition, instead of considering the structural inefficiencies that are causing problems in one’s own life and in the lives of others, one is told to adjust one's attitude or perspective.

Murphy also analyzes the commodification of emotional life. This is one example of how capital leaves “no domain untouched.” He points to the purported wellness industry, a direct result of this commodification, as the capitalist class profits from the suffering they have created and extracts capital from it, while rendering the actual problem it’s creating insolvable.

Murphy covers five other sections in his essay: “Social Enforcement and the Policing of Negativity,” “Empire in Decline and the Intensification of Positivity,” “Positivity as Survival: The Human Dimension,” “Toward a Materialist Reorientation of Emotional Life,” and “Conclusion: Breaking the Spell.” The final two offer us ways out of this capitalist hellscape.

Most importantly, in terms of actual ways out, we must come to understand that what we perceive to be as private issues are actually collective matters. That realization, in and of itself, has power. Most importantly, Murphy tells us, “[e]motional life becomes politicized—not in the sense of manipulation, but in the sense of connection to material reality.” That means, our anger is justified when it is in response to, as he writes, “injustice.”

In short, we must abandon this manufactured notion of “good vibes only” if we are to come together in revolutionary struggle for real material change.

Next up is a piece titled “When Vegans Appropriate Atrocity” that was written over at the Journal of Free Black Thought (JFBT) by Quinn Que ❁ (his own Substack is called the Edokwin Journal, so make sure to smash that subscribe button and support his work, too). The essay opens with a description of a 2015 tweet depicting an image of a Black man hanging from a tree next to a pig. The caption read, “Then we had racism, now we have speciesism.” (Peter Singer coined the term “speciesism” in the 1970s—I am not a fan of Singer.) As Que notably points out, although the tweet was deleted, “the damage—and the mindset—persists.”

He continues:

Years later, mainstream vegan organizations continue to treat the horrors of slavery, lynching, and the Holocaust as rhetorical raw material for animal rights advocacy, apparently unconcerned that these comparisons might alienate the very communities whose suffering they’re instrumentalizing.

As Que argues well, the problem isn’t that they care about animals. It’s how they have appropriated centuries of racialized violence Black people have experienced (and continue to endure) to convey their message regarding animal rights. More importantly, as Que points out, “[m]ainstream veganism has a diversity problem.”

There certainly should be and needs to be a better way to describe the horrors of what’s happening to animals that doesn’t require the diminishment of Black people’s history and that of the Holocaust, too, as Que states. Again, like the other pieces I mentioned above, Que’s essay is superb and well worth reading on its own, rather than just my synopsis.

Finally, I am pleased to share a recent short story by Joe DeBritz called “Blades of Grass.” DeBritz writes mostly fiction, brilliant fiction, mind you, over at his Substack here.

The story starts out with two people, a man and a woman, who meet in a park. (It feels like Central Park, but I suppose it could be any park in New York.) In any event, the woman recognizes the man, tells him so almost immediately, and they wind up getting drinks together. Let’s just say things take an interesting turn after that… But I don’t want to spoil it for you. It’s thought-provoking, starts off at a slow pace, and then slams you over the head (in a good way) at the end. Like all of DeBritz’s stories, while they are tightly written and condensed, they take you on interesting twists and turns, making you wind up in psychological and intellectual spaces where you least expect to find yourself. This one leaves you quite breathless.

On that final note, I wanted to also announce that I will have a publication coming out soon in DeBritz’s Poor Ezra’s Almanac. I’m delighted that he and the other creators of that magazine have accepted my work, so stay tuned for that publication soon.

Stay tuned for my forthcoming bi-weekly reads round-up. In the meantime, love one another, and fuck fascists!

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