Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Quinn Que ❁'s avatar
Quinn Que ❁
11h

Thank you for the shout-out. I would just clarify that the piece, as your embed shows, is titled "When Vegans Appropriate Atrocity." I try never to use racial terms in titles, and FBT respected my wishes on that score. (I do acknowledge that there's an obvious racial element to the critiques within the piece itself.)

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Joe DeBritz's avatar
Joe DeBritz
12h

Thanks Cryn!

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