While on the road heading back home to Baltimore from Kansas City (where I was born and raised), I met a number of amazing Americans who were kind-hearted, warm, and ever-so-generous in sharing their life stories and even opening their wallets to me. One young couple from Chicago, whom I met in Lexington, Kentucky, when learning that I have been searching for a job in writing and comms for quite some time, surreptitiously picked up my dinner and drink tab. And then there was my beautiful, charismatic bartender and general manager, Emilee, at the Elk River Hotel in Sutton, West Virginia, who told me a tale about the Mountain Man that I won’t ever forget, nor will she.

Emilee, who was around 18 at the time of this tale, was dating a slightly older man named Jody. At the time, Jody had a 2-year-old son. One spring day, before Easter, they headed to Weston, a town of about 3,500 people, 40 minutes north of Sutton, to buy his son an Easter basket and candies for it. But before buying these things in Weston, he suggested they go visit a “buddy” of his. Being a good sport, Emilee was along for the ride and also thought to herself, “The older, cute guy wants to show me off to his friends, you know?”

The Elk River Hotel on 616 Main Street in Sutton, West Virginia, where I stayed, and where Emilee told me the tale about Another.

“So, we get off the highway and take multiple turns on these dirt roads,” she said, and continued, “We’re in the middle of nowhere. And we pull up to this house…”

“What does it look like?” I asked, sipping on my Bourbon. The Elk River, which is 172 miles long and is part of the Mississippi watershed, stretched out behind us, babbled quietly, as the pitter-patter of rain began to fall.

“It is a plywood house. There is no siding on it. Literally, it was, like, whatever scraps were brought to this guy, he built this house out of it.”

I recalled how she had referred to him as a specific type of man, so I asked her again, “And you called him a Mountain Man, right?”

“Yes,” she replied, “He was very much a Mountain Man. So, we pull up, and there is a claw-foot bathtub outside.”

We both started laughing, given the stereotypical nature of this image. It doesn’t get more West Virginia than a clawfoot bathtub in the middle of the forest, plopped on top of a mountain, now does it?

This image lacks the clawfeet that Mountain Man’s (Another) tub had, but I think this outdoor tub is a befitting substitute.

“There is a panel on one side and a panel on the other side. Out steps a naked Mountain Man from the full bathtub, and he says, “‘Hey!’ Waving real big at [Jody] across the driveway, and says again, ‘Hey! I haven’t seen you for a while!’” (She sees all of his “bits,” of course, when he stands up out of the sudsy, dirty-looking water.)

Emilee told me that while Mountain Man was drying off, she and Jody entered the plywood house made from various types of scraps. Being that Mountain Man was apparently one with nature, they didn’t have any trouble entering the house, as the door was wide open, letting in all sorts of critters, insects, and anything else that blew through the entry. Upon going inside, the first thing Emilee saw was a “massive, nasty ass” aquarium, which had the largest “yellow Boa constrictor” she had ever seen in her life.

A yellow, or albino, Boa constrictor, similar to the one that Emilee saw at the Mountain Man’s plywood home.

She continued, “It was so big, that the tail was so big, the shed was probably about 2 foot on the floor up the wall and then 2 to 3 foot across the ceiling. It was tacked up there for decoration.” What she means is that the snake had shed its skin, and Mountain Man had pinned up the snake’s skin on the floor and also across the ceiling. That’s quite an interesting choice of, er, “natural artwork” to display for visiting guests, like Emilee and Jody. Apparently, that’s what Mountain Men might appreciate in those parts of West Virginia, although Emilee found it quite off-putting. Alas, she is not a Mountain Man. (It also seems, based upon conversing with Emilee, that folks in the state are fond of pet snakes, as she has also owned a few of them as well, and currently owns a snake named “Dude,” after “The Dude” from The Big Lebowski. She let me know that her snake “does abide,” too.)

I asked for further clarification about the skin, and Emilee confirmed that it was stapled to the ceiling and floor, adding, “It was probably about 16 foot long.”

“Wow,” I said, sipping some more of my Bourbon. “Oh, my God.”

“Yes, a massive albino Boa constrictor.”

But that wasn’t the only pet snake that the Mountain Man had. Emilee then said, “I sat down on the couch, and I looked in front of me, and there was this coffee table. It was a black box with a clear piece of glass on top of it, and in this glass—it was like a little terrarium, a little habitat set up, and I realized that there was a fucking copperhead inside this table, and that’s just something that he had caught.”

So, Mountain Man was a pet curator, too!

Eastern Copperhead snake. Photo credit: Jackson Prosser.

For those unaware, the Eastern copperhead is a venomous snake. While fatalities are uncommon, if bitten by them, the wound causes extreme discomfort, swelling, and even tissue damage. Once bitten, immediate emergency medical care is necessary. So, it’s not really a great idea to have these snakes as pets. But Mountain Man most likely didn’t care about those things. Clearly! Discomfort be damned! Swelling be damned! And fuck the potential for tissue damage! Mountain Man could withstand those issues. (If this guy is still alive, my hunch is he’s a MAGA man, too.)

Mountain Man finally arrived inside his plywood house, and he was fully dressed at this point. Jody introduced Emilee to him, and Emilee, naturally, because she is a normal human person and has manners, said to him, “Hey! What’s your name? I didn’t get your name earlier.”

And the Mountain Man curtly replied to her: “Oh, I’m just Another. Another Brother. And then we got two ostrich eggs from him.” Emilee began laughing hard, as did I. Did this man spring from a Faulknerian novel? Or perhaps Emilee was being sucked into an O’Connor short story without knowing it?

“But Another Brother was a white man, right?” I asked, stirring the last bit of my Bourbon with a straw, intrigued by Another, the strange Mountain Man, wondering where he was now.

“Yeah, yeah,” Emilee said, adjusting her glasses.

The rain began to fall more heavily, hitting the Elk River’s currents behind us, creating a natural harmony of sounds that matched the soft lull of the crickets. The resident cat, an orange tabby, stirred outside the open doors of the bar and mewed ever so quietly, unbothered by our boisterous laughter.

“Another Brother was this really, dirty ass, shaggy white man,” she added.

I guffawed, as did Emilee. The tabby suddenly left to find his sleeping spot for the rest of the evening.

I then asked Emilee to describe Another’s physique.

“I’d say he was about 6 foot, real thin, athletic. He had natural muscles, you know, a fit physique.”

“Ah, yeah. I know the type.”

“So, we hang out for a while with Another. We smoke a bit.”

“With Another,” I said, smirking. I then again begin to wonder, “Another what? Another man? Another stranger? Another friend? And he also referred to himself as Another brother.” Was there something psychological about that? There are so many possibilities to add to the determiner “another”—it’s nearly endless. It’s one additional, extra, or different person or thing. I wanted to find this Another and ask him why he called himself that. Because he clearly left off “brother” at times, as did Emilee when referring to him.

“But he was super paranoid when I asked him his name, and I thought I was just being normal in introducing myself, and he was highly offended that I asked him his name.” And, yes, Emilee was right, as I said already. She was being a totally normal human being in asking him his name, and somehow this caused him great angst.

“Right. Right,” I responded in total agreement. (And who the hell calls themselves Another? Well, apparently, some wild, odd, shaggy-ass Mountain Man in West Virginia.)

As for Emilee asking him his name, as we are all aware, it’s commonplace to ask one another to announce who we are when we first meet each other, which typically means providing a first name in the very least, if not one’s last name, too. It would sure have been interesting to go through life refusing to give people my name upon first meeting them…

Apparently, though, Another must have loosened up some after they smoked a bowl together, as he asked Emilee and Jody if they wanted to go see his alligator, to which Emilee said, “This is not typically what people in West Virginia say, but I was, like, ‘yeah!’ So, he takes me outside, and there is this square, wooden box. He opens it up, and there is a heat light in there, and a fucking alligator. It was probably about 4 foot long, and he grabs it by its mouth and tail…”

“What?” I shrieked, nearly spitting out my drink.

“Yeah, he grabbed it by its mouth and tail, and he’s showing it to me from different angles.”

“He grabbed it by its head?” I asked incredulously.

“Yeah, and I, like, got to touch it because I’d never touched an alligator.” (Like most of us.)

“Right, because who has touched an alligator?”

“So, then he lobs it back in the box and shuts the door really quick. And then he said, ‘Come to this side, I got some donkeys I want to show ya. I say, ‘Oh, cute. Little donkeys, and he has, like, this little barbed-wired fence, and he has these little donkeys in this massive field, and it’s dark at this time, and then all I hear…”

Emilee began to beat her hands vigorously on the wooden bar top, making a loud, rhythmic sound that drowned out the soft sound of rain hitting the river's currents outside. She made this sound for several seconds, catching me off guard.

She abruptly stopped and asked, “What the hell is that? I wondered.”

My eyes widened, and I asked her, “What was it?”

“I can see the donkeys, and the donkeys are not running towards me. And I look over, and there is a herd of fucking emus charging at me in fucking central West Virginia again. So, there were ostriches, emus, a boa constrictor…”

Fittingly, a group of emus is a mob, and that is something out of a nightmare if I ever found myself in that situation. Emus are dangerous birds. While they aren’t as deadly as cassowaries, I still wouldn’t want a mob of them running in my direction.

These emus might look friendly and cute, but they can cause damage to people.

“Wait, so, ostriches, emus…”

“Yes, ostriches, emus, peacocks…”

“Peacocks,” I repeat after her.

“Alligator,” she adds. “Boa constrictor, copperhead. Donkeys.”

“Oh, my God,” I said, sighing.

“That’s what I encountered that day,” she adds, laughing.

“And your boyfriend took some ostrich eggs?”

“Yes, he took two ostrich eggs, because they are supposed to be really great to eat.”

“Wow.”

“But I did not eat them,” Emilee replied, laughing. “Yep. That was Another Brother.”

“Another Brother.” I let out a long sigh and laughed again.

“Shaggy, ass white boy.”

We both laughed.

We talked more into the night, about serious things, too, things that touched on the state of affairs in the country, and how those things have affected the small town of Sutton, and in ways that aren’t so great. I had the honor and pleasure of meeting Emilee’s daughter, a beautiful, energetic, smart young person who dreams of attending NYU to study acting. (I sincerely hope she gets accepted there and is able to live out that young life of being in New York City as a young adult. I’m sure that would be thrilling for Emilee, too, being able to visit her daughter in the Big Apple.)

I was humbled that Emilee opened up to me, shared some of her life stories, and agreed to let me write about her here. I was the only one at the bar, so I had her all to myself. It was an unforgettable tale about Another. We both suspect he might be dead, as he sounded like a wild man, a Mountain Man of West Virginia, surrounded by exotic animals, tucked away in the forests of an untamed, rugged part of the country.

Every time I drive through West Virginia, which is quite often, I am taken aback by its raw beauty and its people. This time around was really special for me, thanks to Emilee telling me her stories. When I get back there, I look forward to going back to Sutton, returning to Emilee’s bar, and hearing more tales that she has to share.