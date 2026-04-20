Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Me
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What a great story! I hope Another and his zoo are still out there. Also, I would love to try ostrich eggs.

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1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
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GAMEGAMED
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Great memories for sure. A lazy, mesmerizing tale of West 'by god' Virginia. Thanks.It's fun to read!

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