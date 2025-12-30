Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Godfrey Moase
Dec 30

Imagining capitalism as the long reaction to late feudalist rebellion is a really interesting angle!

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1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
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Rybin
Dec 30

I appreciate this piece. Everyone needs to understand the scale of atrocious violence was needed to impose capitalist social relations during the Early Modern Period.

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