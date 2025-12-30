Witches are being burned in Ghent in the 16th century. Source: Wickiana Collection, Zentralbibliothek Zürich

So wrote French jurist and political philosopher Jean Bodin (1530 - 1596) during the period of the witch hunts of mostly lower-class, pauperized women, in the 16th and 17th centuries.

The quotation itself comes from Silvia Federici’s Caliban and the Witch: Women, the Body, and Primitive Accumulation, published in 2004. Federici asserts in her study that across Europe, hundreds of thousands of women were interrogated, tried, tortured, and burned at the stake. While her figures were grossly inaccurate, the links she makes between the control of women’s bodies, labor reproduction, the terror of the witch-hunts, the rise of state power, the cocomitant power(s) of the church during the Reformation and Counter-Reformation, the closing of the commons, and the emergence of capitalism across Europe and the New World still prove invaluable to this day.

When approaching Federici’s work, the reader must understand that it is not a history but instead a philosophical reading of the above concepts through a feminist Marxist lens. While there is no doubt that scores of women suffered cruel, brutal deaths at the hands of the state, Federici’s numbers, as just mentioned, are incorrect. That said, Federici’s work offers insights into the period and provides ways in which to analyze the emergence of capitalism during that age.

Before we examine the 16th and 17th centuries, we must return to earlier periods, when peasants had greater leverage, and analyze the role of women in their struggles against lords during feudalism.

The Peasant Wars and the Closing of the Commons

Depiction of peasants rising against the Enclosures (Source: Artist Unknown)

The story begins with what Federici calls the “European medieval proletariat—small peasants, artisans, day laborers—” who waged wars against feudal lords. While many perceive the feudal period as static, a world of lords and serfs simply there together, it was far from that. Serfs were constantly in conflict with their lords, and women were at the forefront of this conflict. This was a crisis for feudalism and its very existence. As Federici contends, this struggle demonstrates that capitalism did not evolve naturally from feudalism. Instead, she asserts, “capitalism was the counter-revolution that destroyed the possibilities that had emerged from the anti-feudal-struggle—possibilities that might have spared us the immense destruction of lives and the natural environment that has marked the advance of capitalist relations worldwide.”

Until the 14th century, serfdom was the dominant form of social relations with feudal lords. As Federici explains, “serfdom developed in Europe, between the 5th and 7th centuries A.D., in response to the breakdown of the slave system, on which the economy of imperial Rome had been built.” During this period, peasants in Roman and Germanic territories were freed and granted plots of land; however, they were subsequently subordinated to landlords, effectively reducing their freedom. Serfdom, naturally, was an unequal relationship by which the master had control over the serf. That said, serfdom offered more than slavery in terms of a class relation. As Federici explains, “[it] marked the end of gang-labor, of life in the ergastula, and the lessening of the atrocious punishments (the iron collars, the burnings, the crucifixions) on which slavery had relied.”

The most significant shift was that serfdom “gave the serfs direct access to the means of their production.” The serfs had their own land to work as well as on the lord’s land. They could also pass their land down to their children. Although lords could expel serfs from the land, it was challenging to do so, as it was not easy to find new laborers, and peasants could unite in a struggle against the lord. Federici states that serfdom offered the opportunity for “self-reliance,” too.

There was also the usage of the “commons”—forests, meadows, lakes, wild pastures— “that provided crucial resources for the peasant economy (wood for fuel, timber for building, fishponds, grazing grounds for animals) and fostered community cohesion and cooperation.” The commons played an enormous role in defining the social relations and political economy of the peasantry. While women suffered from the way in which the lord commanded how they lived (for example, a lord could determine to whom a woman should remarry and also had what was called ius primae noctis—the right to sleep with a serf’s wife on her wedding night), the sexual division of labor was not demarcated as it would later come to be in a capitalist farm. Instead, as Federici asserts, “in the feudal village no social separation existed between production of goods and the reproduction of the work force; all work contributed to the family’s sustenance.”

At the end of the 14th century, struggles between landlords and serfs had reached a peak. As Federici explains, the situation had become “endemic, massified, and frequently armed.” To her, this exemplified “class struggle.” The reasons were manifold. For starters, serfs sought to maintain control over their surplus labor and products, and to expand their juridical rights and influence in the economy. They also did not wish to provide military services to the landlords. Third, the commons was another point of contention, as the serfs regarded this land as their own; it was collective property. Finally, they were vehemently against paying taxes from “the jurisdictional power of the nobility.” Throughout these struggles, the serfs established their own forms of local self-government, which they were unwilling to relinquish. This eventually resulted in the commutation of labor services into monetary payments (money rents, money taxes). This also led to the peasantry undergoing a “process of proletarianization,” social division (with some peasants faring well), and the emergence of a mass of poor peasants. Thus, class differences emerged amongst the peasantry.

Women were most affected by the consequences of class differences among the peasantry. They lacked access to resources and property. This led them to leave rural settings for the cities. As Federici notes, “by the 15th century, women formed a large percentage of the population in the cities.”

As a result of the commutation of labor services, this landless proletariat group flooded the towns. They were, as Federici notes, “impoverished peasants, all the wretched of feudal society: prostitutes, defrocked priests, urban and rural day laborers.” These impoverished peasants would form millenarian and heretic movements. The millenarians foresaw immediate apocalyptic and prophetic visions, warning obsessively about the Last Judgment. Heretics were a different breed. This movement “was a conscious attempt to create a new society,” and Federici asserts, “played a crucial role in the anti-feudal struggle.” Women played a significant role in the heretic movement. As Federici notes, “Female heretics are also present in the records of the Inquisition; of some we know that they were burned, of others that they were ‘walled in’ for the rest of their lives.” Widespread heresy was also a “lower-class phenomenon,” attracting rural and urban proletariat, including peasants, cobblers, and cloth workers. Some sects also had a communalistic appeal.

Subsequently, the Black Death precipitated a significant labor crisis in the medieval period. For example, entire villages effectively refused to stop paying fines, taxes, and tallage, and “no longer recognized the commuted services, or the injunctions of the manorial courts, which were the main instrument of feudal power.” The cost of labor also skyrocketed, as the workforce was severely reduced in many regions of Europe. According to Federici, the Black Death led to the collapse of feudal society and the end of serfdom, and with that, the rise of capitalism.

This was also the period of the closing of the commons, a violent period of unrest, in which land that was collectively shared, as previously written about above, was enclosed, such as in England, by hedges. Land privatization in late 15th-century Europe coincided with colonial expansion in the New World. This land privatization, Federici writes, “took different forms: the evictions of tenants, rent increases, and increased state taxation, leading to debt and the sale of land.” Federici defines all of these forms as land expropriation. This also overlapped with major religious reform. War became integral to the period. Federici writes that by the 16th century, war, with technological advancements, but mostly European expansionist plans, “territorial conquest” was used to “resolve their economic cris[es] and wealthy financiers invested in it. Military campaigns became much longer. Armies grew tenfold, and they became permanent and professionalized . . . This phenomenon, whose traumatic impact on the population is reflected in numerous artistic representations, changed the agricultural landscape of Europe.”

During this period, land held by the Catholic Church was also seized by the upper classes as a result of the Protestant Reformation. This period, as noted above, was also marked by the enclosures in England, “a phenomenon,” as Federici notes, “that has become so associated with the expropriation of workers from their ‘common wealth’ that, in our times, it is used by anti-capitalist activists as a signifier for every attack on social entitlements.”

Federici explains further:

In the 16th century, ‘enclosure’ was a technical term, indicating a set of strategies the English lords and rich farmers used to eliminate communal land property and expand their holdings. It mostly referred to the abolition of the open-field system, an arrangement by which villagers owned non-continguous strips of land in a non-hedged field. Enclosing also included the fencing off of the commons and the pulling down of the shacks of poor cottagers who had no land but could survive because they had access to customary rights. Large tracts of land were also enclosed to create deer parks, while entire villages were cast down, to be laid to pasture.

The violent Enclosures persisted into the 18th century, but they were met with resistance from peasants from the outset. Land privatization, so those argued, allowed the land to “rest,” but the arguments do not hold up. To begin with, it did not increase the food supply. During this period, hunger and starvation were rampant. In addition, “the development of agrarian capitalism ‘worked hand in glove’ with the impoverishment of the rural population.”

The “commons” was often disparaged in 16th-century literature. Peasants were depicted as slothful and lacking order. However, as Federici writes:

the commons were essential to the reproduction of many small farmers or cottars who survived only because they had access to meadows in which to keep cows, or woods in which to gather timber, wild berries and herbs, or quarries, fish ponds, and open spaces in which to meet. Beside encouraging collective decision-making and work cooperation, the commons were the material foundation upon which peasant solidarity and sociality could thrive. All the festivals, games, and gatherings of the peasant community were held on the commons. The social function of the commons was especially important for women, who, having less title to land and less social power, were more dependent on them for their subsistence, autonomy, and sociality.

The commons served as a social center for women in pre-capitalist Europe. Once they were enclosed, this caused serious social strife and revolts with women leading the charges, and at times physically destroying the hedges. The anti-enclosure struggles through the Jacobean period, as Federici notes, saw a “noticeable increase in the presence of women.” As they were pushed off the land, women also experienced a spike in male violence, which Federici attributes to a shift in increasing misogyny against peasant women.

With the end of a subsistence economy, where the sexual division of labor was not clearly delineated, came the emergence of different social relations that were sexually differentiated. As Federici notes, “these historic changes—that peaked in the 19th century with the creation of the full-time housewife—redefined women’s position in society and in relation to men.” (Here is where she becomes a bit too ahistorical for my taste, as she goes from discussing women in the 17th century to women in the 19th century; however, her point is compelling.) Ultimately, as a result of this historic shift, women are subjected to specific labor processes, devalued as reproductive labor, creating the most precious commodity for capitalism: labor-power. In short, (male) workers are separated from the land, women are relegated to reproducing labor-power (coerced into being of use for only their reproductive labor), workers must sell their labor and are exploited, and capitalism has emerged after feudalism collapses as a result of the Black Death. Land has been privatized as a result of the Enclosure laws, peasants have been pushed off that land, and many of them are now forced into towns for work; a growing number of those people are women. These changes led to large-scale hunger and starvation, as mentioned above. The response, naturally, was food revolts, which women were at the helm of. There was also widespread theft for food, poaching, “stealing from one’s neighbors’ fields or homes, and assaults on the houses of the rich.”

These situations gave way to imagery at the witch-trials during the 16th and 17th centuries that depicted “diabolical banquets,” where witches ate grotesque amounts of mutton, bread, and wine, all of which was considered sinful among the “common people.” The poor struggled with feeding themselves, new high taxes, land privatization, wage dependence, large armies in their presence, and laws that criminalized their very existence.

Things took a turn for the worse in the 17th century, and the wealthy, intellectuals, and the rising state began to concern themselves with population decline, which led to an even greater preoccupation with women’s reproductive systems. At the same time, there was concern with population growth, or decline, as it were, the legal codes imposed draconian laws against women guilty of reproductive crimes. In the 1620s and 1630s, as markets shrank, trade halted, unemployment was rampant, and population peaked in Europe and the colonies, there was, for the first time, an economic crisis. Drawing on the French philosopher Michel Foucault, a “bio-power” regime emerged, wherein labor, population, and the accumulation of wealth were entangled in a political debate over population policy. Women’s reproductive function naturally became central, as did their overall behaviors and habits; these were matters the state and the church needed to oversee, control, and manage.

Celibacy was punished. The family was a focal point for the state, as was sexuality, procreation, and family life. In order to restore the population ratio, Federici argues that a “true war against women” began, one that was “clearly aimed at breaking the control they had exercised over their bodies and reproduction.” Midwives were marginalized, and male doctors were seen to be the true ‘“givers of life.’” There were also new types of surveillance to “ensure that pregnant women did not terminate their pregnancies.” In sum, there was “the enslavement of women to procreation.”

The Emergence of Mechanical Philosophy

Thomas Hobbes (1588 - 1679); René Descartes (1596 - 1650)

Just as the state began its surveillance on women’s reproductive function, and the church focused on the individuals, too, the now-famous thinkers, English philosopher Thomas Hobbes and French philosopher René Descartes, were developing mechanical philosophies about the body itself. Here, Federici draws on Foucault’s notion of the “disciplining of the body,” which emerged in 16th-century Western Europe, primarily in areas affected by the Protestant Reformation and the rise of the mercantile bourgeoisie class. The fields influenced by these changes were “the stage, the pulpit, the political and philosophical imagination,” and the new concept of the person.

It was here that the new bourgeoisie class, with its social reformation, in this so-called Age of Reason, “attempted to subordinate classes in conformity with the needs of the developing capitalist economy.” The body itself became a battleground for that subordination. Here, one can see alienation from the body, as Karl Marx describes it: a trait in which the worker experiences self-estrangement from the labor and product that s/he produces. The worker is thus more at home with herself when she is away from work. Federici also references sociologist Max Weber regarding the reform of the body. The reform of the body, Federici writes, “is at the core of the bourgeois ethic because capitalism makes acquisition ‘the ultimate purpose of life,’ instead of treating it as a means for the satisfaction of our needs; thus, it requires that we forfeit all spontaneous enjoyment of life.” A truly disciplined workforce took several centuries to develop; however, during this period of time, during the 16th century, a “institution of true terror” existed to try and implement this regimen. For example, there were the “bloody laws” against transients, “intended to bind workers to jobs imposed on them, as once the serfs had been bound to the land, and the multiplication of executions.” In England, they hanged 72,000 under Henry VIII's 38-year reign. The mass murder continued through the late 16th century.

This transformation, however, was also directed at the person, Federici explains, and “intended to eradicate in the proletariat any behavior not conducive to the imposition of a stricter work-discipline.” She adds that in both England and France, games were outlawed. They even closed taverns and public baths, adding, “nakedness was penalized, as were many other ‘unproductive’ forms of sexuality and sociality. It was forbidden to drink, swear, curse.” The body was labor power—a means of production—thereby a central concern during this period. This is the historical backdrop for the work of both Hobbes and Descartes and the mechanical age of philosophy.

This age also saw the emergence of the study of anatomy. Both Hobbes and Descartes were interested in the “corporeal and the psychological reality” of the individual, marking the first time in European history that we witness the development of a peculiar bourgeois interest in psychology, the human faculties, and how these things can be disciplined for work. It is here that the body is dehumanized, turned into a mere “factory” by Andrea Vesalius in De humani corporis fabrica (1543). Later, in 1634, in his Discourse on Method, Descartes argues that the body is nothing more than a “collection of members.” Hobbes, too, asserts that the body is “mechanical motions. . . lacking autonomous power, operates on the basis of external causation, in a play of attractions and aversions where everything is regulated as in an automaton.”

“Far from renouncing the body,” Federici explains, “mechanical theorists seek to conceptualize it in ways that make its operations intelligible and controllable.” It is a machine in need of surveillance, control, oversight. Descartes himself referred to it in the Treatise of Man as “this machine,” something not to be mourned when it died, as it was a mere automaton.

This view of the body in Mechanical Philosophy also aligned with the ruling class's conception of the natural world, a world that needed to be controlled and dominated.

It should be noted, however, that Hobbes and Descartes had two different ideas when it came to “corporeal reality.” For Descartes, reducing the body to “mechanical matter” enables the body to be subjected to self-management and the will of the subject. Whereas, for Hobbes, “the mechanization of the body justifies the total submission of the individual to the power of the state.”

Nevertheless, both notions coincided with the way land was being exploited by capitalism; that is, the body, too, was being broken up in the same way. As Federici concludes, the “body had to die so that labor-power could live.” What she means is that, before the Mechanical Age of Philosophy, the concept of the body was understood as a recipient of magical powers, a belief held mainly in the medieval world. However, once the Age of Reason was ushered in, this belief was deemed “irrational” and “branded as a crime.”

This was also how witchcraft and a magical view of the world were understood among the peasantry during the Middle Ages, even though the Church opposed them. Magic and witchcraft, however, were incompatible with the “regularity of the work-process” and other capitalist standards. They needed to be extinguished. Thus, Federici asserts that a state campaign of terror against magic ensued. And women were at the center of this terror campaign.

What was central to this campaign of terror was abortion and contraception—core elements related to the female body—that were thrust into the hands of the state and the now male medical world.

The witch-hunts also became breeding grounds for this terror.

Witch Hunts, Wicked Women, and the State’s Enclosure of the Woman’s Body

Anatomist Andreas Vesalius’s dissection of a woman, surrounded by men (Source: Woodcut from 1555)

As mentioned above, anatomy played a central role in the mechanization of the body. As can be seen in the image above, a woman has been torn apart, her innards on full display for a multitude of men. Like Descartes and Hobbes, Vesalius viewed the body as a factory. In this way, the body is appropriate to its social utility, which will eventually become its labor-power. When it comes to a woman’s body, the body is best for one thing: reproductive labor.

As noted, a counter-revolution began in the 15th century, radically transforming social and political life, including social relations between men and women, with the most significant effects on the lower classes and the peasantry. Federici asserts that class antagonism turned into gender antagonism, as rape was decriminalized in places like France. In French cities, gang rape become commonplace. As a result, class solidarity was damaged. In addition, prostitution was institutionalized. These factors, along with others, were precursors to the later witch-hunts of the 16th and 17th centuries in Western Europe.

As already mentioned, central to Federici’s argument is that during the mercantilist era and with the rise of capitalism, there was a “genocidal attack on women” through the witch-hunt in Europe in the 16th and 17th centuries. Again, her figures on how many women died during this period are exaggerated, but the way in which women were subjugated, terrorized, and their bodies commodified as reproductive labor remains prescient.

The witch-hunt, while the numbers were not nearly as astronomical as Federici presents, was still a proletariat tragedy. She is also incorrect about the fact that only women suffered, but when they were arraigned, interrogated, viciously tortured and raped, and ultimately murdered, their suffering was beyond the pale. There is also truth to how the witch-hunts were a campaign of terror that overlapped with the conquest of the “New World,” land privatization in Western Europe, increased taxation, and a new form of surveillance of the state on social life. Women were pronounced as wicked, most of whom were poor and often widowed, and hunted down by the state, with the Church aiding and abetting it. Much like the earlier Enclosures of the land, the woman’s body became the site of enclosure, where torture, extraction, and ultimately murder were exacted.

The disciplining of her body was a product of the centralization of state-power during the Reformation and the Counter-Reformation, which shaped all of social life. Escaping it, especially for proletariat women, was difficult, just as it was for their indigenous counterparts in the New World. Spreading terror “among some by punishing many,” as Jean Bodin said, was a form of disciplining the body, mind, and influencing all of social life, enabling male supremacy to reign as women’s bodies burned at the stake, or their innards, against their will, were on display for the male gaze to ogle.