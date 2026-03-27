Executive Chef Frazer Buchanan (L) and Front of the House Manager Jamilab "Jam" Sturm Stigall (L) of the Rustic Goat (Photos from the Rustic Goat Website.)

Deets:

Name: Rustic Goat

Location: 2800 Turnagain Street, Anchorage, Alaska 99517

Contact:

Tel: 907.334.8100 | Email: info@rusticgoatak.com

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Stunning views of the Chugach Mountains outside the Rustic Goat. (Photo by author.)

After a day of recuperation, I was ready to get out of the room and eat a full meal in Anchorage, so we headed a few blocks west of Midtown to the Rustic Goat. As I mentioned in my first post about my visit to Alaska, the Rustic Goat is run by Executive Chef Frazer Buchanan, whose 17-year culinary career was spent in the lower 48, mostly in Utah, California, and Oregon. 4 years ago, he moved up to Anchorage and has invested all of his time in the Rustic Goat since then. Jamilab “Jam” Sturm Stigall is the front-of-the-house manager, who started as a host for the restaurant and never left. She was our lovely server, too, as we sat at the bar to watch all the action at in the kitchen, plus we arrived 2 hours earlier, since we had made a reservation for 7:45 pm, but both of us were hungy and decided to try our luck and see if there might be room at the bar, and it just so happened that we were able to grab two seats there.

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The restaurant's exterior is a modern, boxy wooden structure. The wood gives it a warm, inviting look and complements the surrounding fir trees and mountains. As you can see in the picture below, there are a multitude of windows that let in a lot of natural light and allow patrons to enjoy the nearby Chugach mountain range.

Exterior of the Rustic Goat. (Photo from Google Maps.)

As mentioned, we sat at the bar and were immediately greeted by a warm and kind Jam. The interior was wood-filled and industrial, which gave it an interesting feel. I first ordered a bright, crisp rosé Cava from Spain. Once I was through with my aperitif, we ordered a bottle of Benton-Lane Pinot Noir from Willamette Valley. I am a huge fan of pinots from Willamette Valley in Oregon, and this one was no different. It had a soft, berry-like taste and lacked tannins, which I prefer. While we had our first sips of wine, we ordered Parmesan-encrusted fries with aioli sauce. (The fries were so delicious that I forgot to take pictures of them!)

A bottle of Benton-Lane Pinot Noir (Upper Left); a glass of pinot noir (Upper Right); Frazer Buchanan overseeing the kitchen at work behind the bar at the Rustic Goat (Lower Left); Industrial-style light at the Rustic Goat's bar (Lower Right)(Photos by the author.)

After eating our French fries, we had our second course: a split salad of arugula, red and green apples, toasted maple pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, and Stilton blue cheese. I enjoyed watching the woman meticulously make our salads. When they arrived, and I took the first bite, I was amazed by the perfect balance of all the ingredients, and I looked forward to our main courses after this experience, knowing this kitchen had the know-how to use the right amounts of spices, herbs, and other ingredients.

The beautifully balanced salad we both ate. (Photo by author.)

After savoring the salad, Jam served us our main courses. My partner ordered the scallops and pork belly, served with parsnip puree and flat-top Brussels sprouts. The pork belly was braised in cider, and the Weathervane scallops, in a maple reduction sauce, were from Kodiak Island, an archipelago with about 10,000 residents.

Where my partner’s scallops came from: Kodiak Island.

Here’s what his dish looked like, and yes, folks, I did take a bite. The pork belly melted in your mouth like butter, and the scallops were sweet, soft, and delectable.

Braised Pork Belly and Pan-Seared Scallops. (Photo taken by my partner.)

I ordered the American Wagyu stroganoff. It was served in an Oyster mushroom stroganoff sauce, with Dijon braising liquid and topped off with a large heaping of sour cream. The pasta was pappardelle, one of my favorite Italian pastas, made by the AK Pasta Company, a local Anchorage business. The plate, of course, was garnished with chives.

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As much as I liked my partner’s dish, this hearty, generous dish was the pièce de résistance. Every ingredient came together blissfully, and the Wagyu meat was the tenderest red meat I’d ever eaten, plus the mushrooms were a beautiful compliment. The creamy sauce was beyond delightful, and the sour cream just enhanced its creaminess that much more. They have taken stroganoff and made it soar to new heights when it comes to one’s taste buds. This type of dish is one for fantasies: cream, meat, and mushrooms. It has it all.

The blissful American Wagyu Stroganoff at the Rustic Goat. (Photo by author.)

Once we were finished with our main courses, miraculously, we still had room for dessert. I wanted to order all four of the desserts they had to offer, and, yes, they make them all in-house, except, as Jam told me, the ice creams.

The Rustic Goat’s dessert menu. (Photo by author.)

Although Jam said the matcha panna cotta was her favorite (it did sound incredibly enticing), I was yearning for chocolate, so I went with the flourless Mayan chocolate cake, with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream, and Graham’s Ruby Port as my nightcap. It did not disappoint, especially with the hint of cayenne pepper and the warm, rich cherry chocolate sauce.

Flourless Mayan chocolate cake. (Photo by author.)

Once again, like the French fries, I was so taken by the dish that I began eating it before realizing I needed to take a picture of it!

As you can imagine, the experience—the food, the ambience, the services—was fantastic. This place is the type of restaurant where, when you learn that someone is going to Anchorage, you immediately tell them, “You have got to make a reservation immediately at the Rustic Goat.” So, on that note, if you find yourself in Anchorage, hit this place up. You won’t regret it. It will be a highlight of your trip. When I return here, I will be returning there, wearing my Rustic Goat beanie, too.

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Further Reading