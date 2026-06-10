Thick, Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Since I no longer live in the Midwest, where thick, garlicky, homemade buttermilk ranch dressing is abundant, I have resorted to making my own here on the East Coast (there is a dearth of restaurants that can actually make it well). This recipe will be a hit, and you can adjust the amounts of sour cream and mayonnaise to adjust the thickness. You can also leave it in the refrigerator for several days as leftovers. (In the recipe below, the proportions make it thick.)
This ranch dressing goes well with tasty salads (of course), hot wings, roasted chicken, and as a dipping sauce for carrots, broccoli, celery, and other veggies at parties.
Estimated prep time: 20 minutes
Serving Size: 6 - 8 people
Ingredients for buttermilk ranch dressing (10 ) :
1 cup sour cream
½ cup buttermilk
1 cup mayonnaise
4 cloves garlic, finely minced (see note)
1 teaspoon salt
Freshly ground black pepper (I like a lot, so I give it several robust cracks)
2-3 teaspoons fresh dill, finely minced
¼ cup finely chopped fresh or dried chives
¼ cup finely chopped parsley
1 small lemon, juiced
Tools that you’ll need (6):
Measuring cups
Measuring spoons
Cutting knife (As I said in my previous pieces, and I’ll say over and over again, I invested in two Japanese knives made by Imarku, one of which is the 7” cleaver knife that is currently on sale for $47—it’s the one linked to Imarku’s name. It used to be $129—that’s how much I paid for it. Yikes! Alas, I use it for everything. Kyoku is another great option.)
Handheld juicer
Mixing bowl or salad dressing receptacle
Whisk
Directions:
Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl or salad dressing receptacle and whisk thoroughly. Taste and adjust the seasoning and thickness if necessary. Chill until ready to serve.
Further Reading
This is similar to my homemade ranch. I always chop up some fresh sage because I love sage. Finely chopped and not too much. I can eat fresh sage on anything.
I am going to try your recipe. I see where it gets its thickness and taste.
Always up for a new recipe.
I enjoy watching you cook livestream. You're so chill and just hanging out in your kitchen.
Thank you Cryn 🫶
Lawd! Thank you for this! I was just looking at recipes!