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Picture taken from Ashley Freeman’s Little Black Skillet Website

Since I no longer live in the Midwest, where thick, garlicky, homemade buttermilk ranch dressing is abundant, I have resorted to making my own here on the East Coast (there is a dearth of restaurants that can actually make it well). This recipe will be a hit, and you can adjust the amounts of sour cream and mayonnaise to adjust the thickness. You can also leave it in the refrigerator for several days as leftovers. (In the recipe below, the proportions make it thick.)

This ranch dressing goes well with tasty salads (of course), hot wings, roasted chicken, and as a dipping sauce for carrots, broccoli, celery, and other veggies at parties.

Estimated prep time: 20 minutes

Serving Size: 6 - 8 people

Ingredients for buttermilk ranch dressing (10 ) :

1 cup sour cream

½ cup buttermilk

1 cup mayonnaise

4 cloves garlic, finely minced (see note)

1 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper (I like a lot, so I give it several robust cracks)

2-3 teaspoons fresh dill, finely minced

¼ cup finely chopped fresh or dried chives

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

1 small lemon, juiced

Tools that you’ll need (6):

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

Cutting knife (As I said in my previous pieces, and I’ll say over and over again, I invested in two Japanese knives made by Imarku, one of which is the 7” cleaver knife that is currently on sale for $47—it’s the one linked to Imarku’s name. It used to be $129—that’s how much I paid for it. Yikes! Alas, I use it for everything. Kyoku is another great option.)

Handheld juicer

Mixing bowl or salad dressing receptacle

Whisk

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl or salad dressing receptacle and whisk thoroughly. Taste and adjust the seasoning and thickness if necessary. Chill until ready to serve.

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