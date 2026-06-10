Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Niki~Niki 🖤🇨🇱's avatar
Niki~Niki 🖤🇨🇱
1d

This is similar to my homemade ranch. I always chop up some fresh sage because I love sage. Finely chopped and not too much. I can eat fresh sage on anything.

I am going to try your recipe. I see where it gets its thickness and taste.

Always up for a new recipe.

I enjoy watching you cook livestream. You're so chill and just hanging out in your kitchen.

Thank you Cryn 🫶

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1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
Damien Reuel Rucker's avatar
Damien Reuel Rucker
1dEdited

Lawd! Thank you for this! I was just looking at recipes!

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