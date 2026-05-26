The Real Network News Editor-In-Chief, Maximiliam Alvarez, delivered a critical speech on April 21, 2026, at the Izzy Fest 2026 Press Freedom Forum at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York, about the media ecosystem being seized by Trump, the oligarchs, and their ilk, and how it’s distorting our views of reality itself. It was subsequently published here and titled “The war on our sight.” These are my thoughts on Max’s speech, whom I had the great pleasure of recently meeting at The Real Network News studio in Baltimore on a cool spring Friday afternoon a few weeks ago. It’s also worth reading his piece in its entirety, as this essay is my takeaway on it.

In 1986, the late political scientist, intellectual, and leftist Michael Parenti wrote an influential book, Inventing Reality: The Politics of the Mass Media. In Parenti’s book, he argues that the news media—namely the mass media—distort important aspects of social and political life, and his tome explains why they do it. Furthermore, he argues that the “press’s misrepresentations are not usually accidental, not merely the result of the complexity of actual events and the honest confusions of poorly prepared reporters.” That certainly exists, he states, but something else prevails, which is not the “idiosyncratic” ways of lone reporters or their editors. It is actually that “the major distortions are repeatable, systematic, and even systemic—the product not only of deliberate manipulation but of the ideological and economic conditions under which the media operate.” That’s quite sinister and problematic, something that operates, naturally, within a capitalistic society, ultimately subverting our reality to make it something that it is not. Advertising further dilutes our perception of “the real.” But the news is supposed to offer us the “hard-hitting facts” about what surrounds us in an “objective” manner, so when it doesn’t, where does that leave us? And how are we to believe someone like Parenti and his own biases? As Parenti states, he’s offering us a “heterodox argument,” one outside the dominant political discourse provided to us by the mass media. Alvarez is doing the same, warning us about our own sight and perception, and the way the powers-that-be, i.e., the government and oligarchs, are fighting a war to take over our very minds.

While Parenti is correct in stating that the mass media in the United States “are privately-owned, profit-making corporations—like so many other institutions in our capitalist society—Alvarez’s piece illustrates how much it has worsened since Parenti wrote his book in 1986. Indeed, instead of major profit-making corporations, which still exist, we’re seeing a return, as political theorist and sociologist Melinda Cooper notes in her recent study Counterrevolution: Extravagance and Austerity in Public Finance, of a new emergent class of ruling families, an infinitesimally small group of powerful people who have benefited from fiscal and monetary authorities that have enabled them to accumulate dynastic wealth. But they haven’t just accumulated dynastic wealth and monetary power. Diverging from Cooper’s study, they have also gained, as just mentioned, what Alvarez describes as our sight, our very minds. Billionaire Jeff Bezos is a key example, with his 2013 purchase of the Washington Post.

To be fair, Parenti’s second chapter is entitled, “Freedom of the Press Belongs to the Man Who Owns One,” a famous quote by journalist A.J. Liebling (1904 - 1963), and Parenti delves into how tightly controlled television, radio, and magazines are in the United States. At the time Parenti wrote Inventing Reality, he stated:

Ten business and financial corporations control the three major television and radio networks (NBC, CBS, ABC), 34 subsidiary television stations, 201 cable systems, 62 radio stations, 20 records companies, 59 magazines including Time and Newsweek, 58 newspapers, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and the Los Angeles Times, 41 book publishers, and all the various motion picture companies like Columbia Pictures and Twentieth-Century Fox. Three-quarters of the major stockholders of ABC, CBS, and NBC are banks, such as Chase Manhattan, Morgan Guaranty Trust, Citibank, and Bank of America.

On another level, as Alvarez points out, there is also a “full frontal assault” on the press itself. This means that smaller outlets and PBS are struggling to stay afloat. For example, Trump’s Project 2025 set its sights on destroying the Corporation of PBS, which, Alvarez grimly states, it “succeeded in doing.” They continue to try to destroy PBS and NPR, he adds. Even worse, is that the FCC is now being run by Brendan Carr, who, as Alvarez notes, is “using his post as Trump’s appointed head of the FCC to impose Trump’s will on the world of broadcast media and speedrun the corporate consolidation of control over it, from the major networks to all the local TV and radio stations we still have left.” So, as Parenti points to an ideological form of control through internalized capitalistic propaganda, Alvarez illustrates how the federal government, via the Trump regime, has been weaponized to destroy the press as well.

The government, which oligarchs seem to have no problem with, has also carried out extreme measures through:

It’s also the way in which professional and citizen journalists have been attacked when trying to cover the invasions of our cities by federal forces from LA to Portland, Chicago to Minneapolis. As Alvarez notes, they have been “targeted by law enforcement, shot in the head, or body with rubber bullets, detained, menacingly scanned, and tracked by masked agents with shadowy surveillance tools.” Furthermore, whistleblowers are being silenced, causing another chilling effect on those trying to protect freedom of the press.

In short, attacks on freedom of the press are occurring on multiple levels and from all sides. Press freedom is under attack like never before.

Then there are the horrifying numbers of job cuts. The speed of job losses in journalism and media is beyond grim, creating “local news deserts,” as Alvarez describes, leaving craters in the American public’s ability to know the truth about potential corruption, malfeasance, and other potential problems in their communities. In 2025 alone, over 130 local newspapers were shuttered, Alvarez notes. He adds, “bringing the total to nearly 3,500 newspapers and over 270,000 newspaper jobs lost over the past two decades.” In February of 2025, half the jobs at the Washington Post were cut. Alvarez continues with a long list of other major mass media outlets and major job losses, including CNN, NBC, Vox Media, HuffPost, Politico, CNBC, Time, Univision, Nexstar Media Group, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and the Wall Street Journal, among many others.

And just as Alvarez is quick to say, you may be wondering, just as some in the audience might have with him, “Well, why do you care about those jobs lost at mass media outlets and newspapers, Cryn? Weren’t you just earlier talking about how they are part of the problem?” Well, as Alvarez points out, this is part of a broader trend, especially amid the so-called AI-driven restructuring of the economy and the free press. (That said, I don’t believe the hype that AI can do the things that the techbros claim it can do, but there is the reality that companies are firing people because of the perception that it can do said things.) AAlvarez also points out these noteworthy facts: again, Bezos owns the Washington Post, billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong owns the LA Times, Mark Zuckerberg controls Facebook, has had his engineers muck with the way in which news is disseminated on the platform, and man-child, Ketamine addict Elon Musk gobbled up Twitter, distorting how real, actual news is spread on that platform. (Remember when blue checkmarks used to mean something on there? Yeah, that was a long time ago, wasn’t it?) And it doesn’t even stop there. Just recall that Paramount won its bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, which includes CNN and HBO, “further expanding the vast media empire of Trump-loving tech moguls Larry Ellison (the sixth richest person in the world) and his son David Ellison—an empire that also includes CBS News and a significant chunk of the now ‘American-owned’ TikTok 2.0,” Alvarez states.

So, what does this all mean, according to Alvarez? Well, as mentioned in the opening, it’s our sight that matters to them. Just as Parenti speaks of what gets distorted, he also speaks of what gets seen and what doesn’t get seen in the mass media. Alvarez makes the same argument now. The oligarchs, just like Trump, have their own agendas. Alvarez adds:

the billionaire oligarchs are openly putting their hands on the scales to try to condition us, to influence our thoughts and control our sight; to normalize and invisibilize genocide, ecocide, and Epstein-level atrocities; to try to forcibly shift the Overton window in the realm of public discourse by publishing more viewpoints and content that align with Trump’s agenda, just like they did with all the so-called ‘woke’ stuff when it was profitable for them.

One of the things to recall, too, is just how much has happened in the last 6 years, and just how much things have accelerated since the last Trump regime. Alvarez provides us a detailed list of what’s historically occurred in the last 6 years (here’s a truncated version of his)—COVID and millions and millions of people dying with people isolated and dependent upon social media as an outlet to the whorld; Twitter and Facebook banning Trump after his failed insurrection on January 6, 2021; Trump launching Truth Social (God, that’s such a lame name) in 2022; Tucker Carlson being fired from Fox News in 2023; Nexstar Media Group—the largest owner of local TV stations in the US, right above Sinclair—announced its deal to acquire Tegna Inc. in August of 2025; Substack blowing up; ChatGPT being rolled out in 2022.

Alvarez covers a lot more historical developments in the media, but you get the picture. These things changed how media is being consumed and how people overall perceive media. On top of that, Alvarez notes that there was a convergence with major historical events of the time. First, Russia invaded Ukraine during this time period on Feb. 24, 2022. In addition, Israel began to carry out one of the worst genocides in world history against the Palestinian people in Gaza after Oct. 7, 2023, after Hamas-led attacks on Israeli settlements, which Israeli intel knew about ahead of time and ignored, but the historical event itself against Palestinians actually started in 1948 with the Nakba.

But something painful is occurring for many of us, whether we are viewers or creators of the news. Some are viewing these atrocities or reporting on them day in and day out, critically and traumatically aware of what they see on their phones, or creating for others to see on mobile devices. But then there are others, in mass media (the creators), who are willfully suppressing this news. The media ecosystem is facing a medically induced schizophrenia, one where one side of it is fully aware of a painful, genocidal reality taking place in real-time, and another that has erased any visibility of it even occurring, outright lying about it, committing full-on Hasbara, in the case of Gaza, to erase it entirely. Many people were trying to learn the truth, but struggling to find it, Alvarez notes, especially when it came to the destruction and genocide of Gaza.

Another major event, Alvarez argues, was the election of 2024, with Trump and “legacy and non-legacy media.” Trump and his ilk used non-legacy media to their advantage, and Alvarez lists them off—“podcasts, YouTube, Joe Rogan, the manosphere, the whole assemblage of contemporary right-wing media.” He adds that Biden’s catastrophic debate didn’t help (that was a zinger for Good Ol’ Joe!), the decision not to fact-check the rest of the debates (great call!), along with the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13, 2024 (although I don’t think the latter event was really that significant, but that’s my take).

Of course, Alvarez doesn’t need to convince his audience that the media ecosystem is fucked up and that press freedom is under attack. So, what is he trying to emphasize, then, if his audience is already aware of those things? They are at war. This cannot be emphasized enough. He goes on to add: It is a war on our eyes, on our minds, and on our human faculties, developed over millennia, to understand the world we inhabit and to figure out what is true and what is not.

And he is right.

It is not just a war on reality, but a war on our own imaginations, and that is whether or not you’re a professor, a journalist, a reader, a student of life, whatever. Those in power are actively winning a war to invade our minds right now. This is, as Alvarez makes clear, a class war, and right now, they are winning that one, too. As he closes his inspiring speech to his colleagues and journalism students, he says truth-telling has never been more important than it is now.

In this space, I am also committed to truth-telling. Everything I write is referenced and cross-referenced. I include copious footnotes. When I have been criticized, it has never been for being factually incorrect. That’s how you come armed to a battle with these people. But from that, meaning, while I’m armed with all the facts, I am also creative and imaginative, especially when it comes to envisioning the future I wish to carve out for myself and those who will come after me. I don’t want the future that Trump, the oligarchs, and their lackeys want to give to us (it’s shit, and it sucks). I want something that offers potential for all, that isn’t one of surveillance, suffering, genocide, and misery. We’re already trapped in the world they’ve envisioned, and it’s awful. Together, we can imagine something far, far better, and that means fighting for a free press. Alvarez has offered us a warning, he’s sounded the alarm, and it’s something we need to listen to carefully, so that we keep watch on our sight and our minds. That’s just one way in which we can move towards creating a better world for ourselves.

Another way, of course, is to support independent journalism. Here’s a short list:

Truthout.org

The Real News Network

Mondoweiss

Movement Media Alliance

Prism

In These Times

The Progressive

ProPublica