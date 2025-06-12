In East Baltimore, from a cool, dark room in a brick row home, the girl with the pink phone pulled the pink curtains aside and began to film us. I caught a glimpse of her soft, round, brown face, but it was quickly obscured by her pink phone. Sitting motionlessly, she quietly and meticulously caught the boisterousness of the people and their chants — “The people united will never be defeated! The people united will never be defeated! ” — as the long line of marchers passed by her window.

Since we were in a largely immigrant community, I presumed she was likely an immigrant too. Several thoughts crossed my mind when observing her: Was she afraid to show her face? What did she think of us, marchers? More importantly, what was her story?

Other immigrants in the community had opened their doors, stood in their doorways, or sat on their stoops to watch us. Many lifted one of their arms, clenched their fists, a sign of solidarity, as we walked by them doing the same. Others waved at us, smiling broadly, as they mimicked the Spanish chants we yelled in unison. But not the girl with the pink phone. She remained hidden, elusive, ungraspable.

Once her curtain was drawn, I proceeded to walk, along with the others, toward a grocery store, a high-traffic community center in a way, where ICE agents have been staging their plans to kidnap people. Although I continued to chant with the marchers, the girl with the pink phone remained in my thoughts: the ephemerality of her pose, the lack of her facial features, the phone itself covering up her face.

Despite only seeing her in the flash of a moment, she’s stayed with me, a young woman who’s part of a vulnerable, targeted community of people just trying to make do in a country that now terrorizes them daily.

I won’t forget you, girl with the pink phone. Not only that, I’ll fight for you, too. "Sí se puede."