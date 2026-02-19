Cryn’s Substack

Me
6dEdited

Cryn, what you say needs to be said, as ugly as it is. Your essay speaks the truth. Thanks for your labor of Ick. Also that picture of hanging girl is creepy as hell.

Francesca Cee
6d

I am so sad that Virginia isn't alive to witness Andrew getting arrested and hauled off to jail. IDK whether he'll be convicted of anything, but it's a start. The US can't get its shit together. We have got to be in the top 3 most corrupt countries in the world. As a survivor myself, every single day there's a new trigger because of this cover up. I can't even imagine what Trump and epstein's survivors are feeling. Especially the ones whose names weren't redacted. Imagine being raped as a child and watching your rapist become, arguably, the most powerful man in the world.

This was beautifully written. Thank you ❤️

