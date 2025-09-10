In Chapter One, “Empathy, Suffering, and Holocaust ‘Pornography,” from The Fragility of Empathy After the Holocaust, published in 2004, historian Carolyn J. Dean seeks to understand how “new cultural representations and ethical issues surrounding representations of bodily suffering—in particular, the purported exhaustion of empathy—are rendered thinkable and discussable . . . [in] recent claims that Holocaust representations are ‘pornographic.’” In a word, Dean is not concerned with Holocaust representations in the media, how they are portrayed in a different manner in museums versus television, or if the images are actually pornographic. Instead, she seeks to unpack critics’ rhetoric surrounding the allegorical and metaphorical meaning of the term pornography vis-à-vis the representations of the Holocaust and the perceived concomitant notion of failed empathy.

Just as Dean is interested in attempting to understand the term pornography as it relates to images of the Holocaust, so, too, does she wish to articulate the perception that empathy in relation to pornography is a failure of society. (Again, she is not interested in “whether or not there has been a real failure of empathy.”) More than anything, she notes, “I am interested in how we address and work through the perception that ‘we’ as a society have been unable to live up to expectations about our own humanity and how references to pornography are part of that cultural self-evaluation.”

The usage of pornography has been a standard term cross-culturally in Europe and the U.S. since the nineteenth century, and, as Dean notes, “all of them dr[ew] in different ways on the association between pornography and the degradation of the social body.” U.S. feminist legal scholar, Catharine A. Mackinnon, Dean points out, tried to define pornography as a violation of women’s rights. This had no chance of winning in American courts under the First Amendment, but it was enacted into law in Canada. However, Dean again states that the “complexities” of these debates are something she won’t delve into in her essay. However, she does make clear that the arguments attempting to rein in pornographic materials are based upon slippery-slope evidence. The same goes for those who criticize it based on its relationship to the so-called failure of empathy. As Dean writes, “critical references to pornography make it hard to know whether critics believe that pornography is the consequence of a real diminution of empathy or its cause.” In addition, Dean finds that critics are unsure if this pornography, as it relates to “atrocities,” is creating too much empathy or a deficit. She finds herself puzzling over additional questions, “Does it encourage us to identify with victims or with perpetrators? Does it excite us or numb us or both?”

In her research, she explores a wide range of materials from museum exhibits, historians’ scholarly research, and journalists’ writings for a broad audience, all of which are dedicated to the cultural topography of “holocaust memory.”

But again, Dean pivots back to the term pornography. Most of us now associate it with the visual. She quotes the well-known Frederic Jameson on this association. He asserts that “the visual is essentially pornographic, which is to say that it has its end in rapt, mindless fascination. . . . Pornographic films are thus only the potentiation of films in general, which ask us to stare at the world as though it were a naked body.”

Based upon this assertion that the visual is pornographic, then any viewing of the Holocaust or attempting to capture remnants of it is an objectification and even an eroticization of the victims.

In that vein, now deceased scholar and former Holocaust survivor Ruth Klüger linked “immediate post-war attitudes among American Jews towards the Nazis’ Jewish victims to “pornographic pleasure.” She explained that her “degradation” was perceived as something akin to a woman being raped and thus rendered worthless. In addition, Klüger tied “moral numbness” to the degradation, but Dean continues, “she uses it to describe the particular, sadistically tinged pleasure implicit in the American Jews’ fantasized superiority over the camp survivor.”

As Dean aptly reveals, the term pornography, as it relates to the Holocaust and historical memory, has no meaning at all. Yet, she also demonstrates that it is paradoxically fraught with meaning and devoid of it. Furthermore, the terminology also veers into being homophobic and queerphobic as it relates to Nazism itself, which will be discussed more later.

During the twentieth century, the term pornography, as it related to atrocities and war, began to garner usage during World War I, and continued being used with increased frequency thereafter. The degradation of human beings from that catastrophic event left long-held lingering trauma on the collective of Europe. In 1945, The Nation writer, James Agee, said of a newsreel depicting the invasion of Iwo Jima, “we have no business seeing this sort of experience.”

It was in 1965 when scholar George Steiner tied the word pornography to the Holocaust of European Jewry. He intertwined the term with both “modern totalitarianism,” “sexual perversion,” and “genocide.” During that same year, another professor, Donald M. Gillmor, wrote an essay called “The Puzzle of Pornography,” which says: “‘the real hard core of obscenity . . . [is] the horror of . . . Auschwitz—the degradation and dehumanization of the individual human being.’”

The 1960s saw a proliferation of work that pointed to failings both moral and political, which were integrally tied to “two main themes: pathological politics and pathological sexuality.” The pornographic, which was seen, and still is, as sordid, “dirty,” “unseemly,” was woven into sexuality and Nazism, something that then seeped into popular culture. Yet how the term pornography is explicitly tied to Nazism is never made entirely clear by those who employ it.

Critics have also perceived the spread of the Holocaust after the 1960s through the mass media to be even more fraught with cultural and representational problems. In 1978, for example, a miniseries called The Holocaust aired. Critic John O’Connor of the New York Times shredded the television show, writing that when “‘a historical fact has been put through a peculiar process that is called commercial television . . . that processing [in its more extreme moments] proved to be almost as obscene as the Holocaust itself.’” Here, to make the point about obscenity and lament a bad television show, O’Connor is actually comparing a bad television show to what the victims of the Holocaust experienced. Another critic blasted Schindler’s List as well as other movies about the Third Reich for being “‘pornograph[ies] of suffering.’”

Since there is the usage of pornography to describe the Holocaust, there is the risk of voyeurism, too, and the preoccupation with the commodification of the event. This raises the concern of memorializing the spaces in which millions of human beings met their fates in horrific, dehumanizing ways. In Selling the Holocaust, Tim Cole writes about his first trip to Auschwitz: “‘We were tourists of guilt and righteousness: guilt at an almost pornographic sense of expectancy of the voyeurism ahead.’” Victoria Barnett expresses concern about the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., “‘degenerat[ing] into obscene voyeurism.’”

All of the anxieties that Dean captures reveal a dichotomy between the spectator and the representation of suffering as a “problem of misplaced or compulsive eroticism and aggression.” Thus, the critics default to using the term pornographic as a means of expressing their dismay, as if, Dean points out, it’s self-evident. Yet when delving into each critic's point, the term is used differently.

What happens to empathy in newer representations of art of the Holocaust? As for voyeurism, problematizing the gaze of the spectator, and representations of Holocaust victims, Dean incorporates a visual art exhibition that occurred from March to June 2002 titled “Mirroring Evil: Nazi Imagery/Recent Art” at the Jewish Museum of New York into her study to further discuss critics’ perceived views of the failure of empathy.

The critics repeatedly said that the show “betrayed” historical memory and denigrated the victims by “associating the oppressiveness of consumer culture with the oppression exercised by Nazis, and by promoting an identification with perpetrators.”

Dean notes that most of the visual artists were not Jewish and none of them had lived during the Holocaust.

The two pieces that outraged critics the most were the self-portrait (pictured below) of British artist Alan Schechner holding a Diet Coke at Buchenwald and the LEGO pieces (also pictured below) by Polish artist Zbigniew Libera.

Figure 2. Miniature death camp made out of LEGOs by Zbigniew Libera.

There was also another art installation by Israeli artist Roee Rosen titled “Live and Die as Eva Braun,” that allowed spectators to imagine themselves having sex with Hitler and then dying with him on the last night he was alive. There were also stuffed animals with Nazi insignia, among other highly charged installations at the exhibit.

A lawyer and head of the International Network of Children of Holocaust Survivors, Menachem Rosensaft, insisted that the exhibit be taken down, arguing that the installation was “‘the functional equivalent of painting pornography on a Torah scroll and exhibiting it as art.’” Other critics also blasted the artwork as representing “pornography-as-violence.”

There was, naturally, a defense of the installation. Dean states that the most persuasive was by James E. Young, who wrote the catalog’s foreword for the art exhibit. He “insist[ed] that young artists cannot be expected to represent the Holocaust, but only their own ‘hypermediated’ experience of it—the memory of a memory—and forces using the process to ask hard questions about the transmission of memory.”

Dean continues with the proponents’ arguments:

The exhibit’s proponents countered the objection that the art on display insults, betrays, and trivializes memory by insiting that it actually calls attention to the ways in which pop culture trivializes memory, and, moreover that all memory of the Holocaust must necessarily be mediated by our own ambivalence, distance, and contemporary concerns. In this way they challenged the charge that the analogy manifest in much of the art between today’s unwitting victims of consumer culture and yesterday’s victims of Nazism was facile and offensive.

Despite these strong arguments in favor of the art installation, it does not quell the issue around the terminology of pornography used to describe the Holocaust and perceptions that empathy is lacking when understanding that event. Furthermore, when it comes to visual representation, some believe that the Holocaust shouldn’t be captured visually at all, that to do so is re-victimizing the victims all over again. In addition, the metaphor of pornography hurts the survivors and their relatives; it “‘repeats’ the original violation of their dignity as human beings.” Further, the viewer loses empathy and instead becomes self-absorbed in an erotic form of narcissism, passivity, and aggression, where they may even identify with the perpetrators instead of the victims.

This issue is also related to the medium in which the victims are represented, something the victims and their relatives expressed deep concerns about, particularly as it related to film and photography, which captured the Holocaust. Many of them felt that they were being re-victimized by both mediums. As some critics have described photographers as, Dean notes, “voyeurs” and “trophy hunters.” And as Philip Gourevitch has noted, the films at the U.S. Holocaust Museum are nothing but “snuff films,” filled with “naked women” being led to their deaths, a “re-desecration” of bodies in an attempt to get at the real for mere pornographic consumption.

Again, we return to the trouble of the word pornographic as it is used to describe the Holocaust. As Dean aptly describes, it’s a rhetorical tautology. She adds, “critical writing thus uses pornography as a tautology for human degradation as well as to forge a link between bad art and bad politics, between museum exhibits and ‘victimology.’”

Most powerfully, Dean concludes that pornography has been used as an “alibi” for a “relationship between cause and effect.” She continues: “It stands in for a framework able to account for the relationship betwen moral and political perversion, between the loss of moral and the loss of policital affect, between excitement associated with sadism and the numbness associated with fascism, Nazism, and anti-Semitism.” As mentioned already, this notion of pornography is both full of meaning and devoid of meaning. But even more troubling, is how it evokes ties to sadism and homosexuality to “describe causes and effects of Nazism and to signal its continuing menace.” This alone should give users of the metaphor and its framework around the Holocaust and Nazism pause, given the apparent dangers of those links.

As Dean also notes, the metaphorical and allegorical significance of pornography and the Holocaust in cultural meaning is fraught with societal and scholarly implications, most of which have not been explored in this short essay, nor has its relationship to the numbness and failure of empathy been adequately covered. There should be far more coverage of Dean’s work—and perhaps there has been, I’ve only just begun reading on these topics.