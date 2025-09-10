Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Catherine Rose's avatar
Catherine Rose
Sep 16, 2025

I found the other comments interesting and agree that it poses the question if we should extend our awareness to the broader topic of possible ways to consume history, art, animal behavior, etc.

This is something I've thought about frequently, based on observing other people's reactions or, possibly worse - lack of reactions to various forms of imagery.

In some of your other writing, you've explored contempt for the Jewish people in Nazi Germany through language and propaganda.

As I read the piece, I was asking myself, "Well, what is worse? Contempt or degradation?" That is something I think about in general, history aside. Is it worse to censor entirely to avoid the risk of degradation or is that a form of contempt? And if it is, is there also a risk of robbing humanity (or more specifically victims) of the chance to receive empathy? Or, is it condescending to assume genuine empathy is even possible? Does that put the "empathizers" in an (inappropriate) position of power? If so, is that power emotions and feelings based (the secret thoughts of "thank god that's not me/It would never happen to me/ I would never do that.") or does it promote more power-over-power-under dynamics ("That better not ever be me and I'll make sure it isn't at any cost.") ?

What is the risk in any possible decision?

These questions are intriguing and important to be able to answer, I think.

Thank you for presenting this thought provoking topic. I will be reading the other pieces to see if any of my questions are answered!

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Susan OBrien's avatar
Susan OBrien
Sep 11, 2025

Interesting and erudite. A bit too complex a topic to shove it whole comfortably at any resting point along a Scale of Truth.

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