Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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El Último Orbe - Historia's avatar
El Último Orbe - Historia
Aug 1, 2025

A powerful and thought-provoking piece that reframes the commune not as a distant utopia, but as a lived practice in the here and now. Kristin Ross reminds us that defending what we love —land, shared time, everyday life— can be more transformative than resisting what we oppose. A highly recommended read for anyone interested in how history, ecology, and collective action can converge to reimagine how we live together.

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