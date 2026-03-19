Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.'s avatar
Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.
1d

I endorse this completely. ❤️

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1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
Robert Danna's avatar
Robert Danna
1d

Beautiful, Cryn. I love the idea of what it means to live a “charmed life”when we are barraged with craziness all around us. And moreover, how each of us defines what a “charmed life” actually means to each of us. Since we are all so unique there are millions and millions of examples of “charmed lives.” Thank you for such a nice read this morning.

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