Nighttime at the cottage, just before a snowstorm rolls in, and the fire has been made.

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No one has to tell anyone else that things are amiss. While some have been warning for years about why things are so off, correctly so, and many did not heed their warnings, everyone now agrees that things are not right. (And I’m not going to concern myself with those we’ve deemed on the MAGA right as conspiracy theorists or QAnoners here, as if they are ever accurate about anything when they claim to have premonitions or make warnings.) No, when I speak of those who have warned us, I’m referring to the Cassandras, the actual truth-tellers in society who were overlooked for years, and what they were able to foretell has now come bearing down on all of us. There are too many of them to list here; many of them were at #BlackLiveMatters protests, warning white people about what was around the corner for us if we did not listen to their words of wisdom, and most of us did not. They were the climatologists who warned us of impending doom, who were invalidated by the elite for obvious reasons and mocked by the ignorant. They came from the LGBTQ+ community and told us what was in store for all of us if we did not defend their most vulnerable, and many simply thought that it was “their problem” alone and nobody else’s. A few of them were actually on Capitol Hill fighting other political battles, but lacked the power and cooperation to make a difference. Women, including trans women, also spoke up about what was at stake for them, but of course, they were being “hysterical” and “overreacting.” Many, if not most, of these folks researched and wrote books on our behalf as a public service, and while they did book tours, pleading with all of us, only a few of their listeners took what they had to say to heart, at least back then. (Things, I am heartened to say, have since changed, and more and more people have been hitting the streets, like in Los Angeles and Chicago, Portland and Minneapolis, among other locations, and folks are doing more than just that.) However, that doesn’t change where we’re at now: we’re living in one of the worst, cruelest of times, in the most precarious of societal global places, with things only worsening with each passing day. Autocrats are on top from East to West, and we have one, as we all know, in the White House. (By the way, don’t shoot me for saying these things. I’m just the messenger, okay?)

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With all that in mind, knowing all these things to be true, is it ethical to live a charmed life in a morally collapsing world? The answer is a resounding yes.

Snow covers Bar Harbor, Maine, and once the tourists have cleared out, only one bar and restaurant stay open. The restaurants rotate, so that at least one or two places stay open during the off-season for the residents.

First, it took me a long time to find this place and a lot of hard work, but at this point, I live a pretty charmed life. That said, the overwhelming negativity, rage, and sadness haunted me in my own private world, keeping me from truly appreciating my charmed life and yet also being present and engaged in the world we all find ourselves in, this broken, corrupted, immoral, collapsing one. But my shift towards a definitive yes of embracing a charmed life happened while I lived in the cottage in Maine, and some of that came at a small bar in Bar Harbor, while sipping a beer with lobstermen who were off for the season. Water smashing up against rock, in part, also helped me embrace the charmed life I have. Here’s a moment I captured on video at Schoodic Point, near Winter Harbor, when the water crashes against the rocks on a cold spring morning. I captured it; it was a few months before tourism season would ramp up again, so the place was solitary, just for us. It’s my understanding that these are called Basalt Dikes, and there are traces in the basalt that tell us the story of how they formed from molten lava, fire, and ice exchanging blows with one another; they date back to close to 500 million years. As I listened to the roar of the ocean and was hit by saltwater smashing against it, unfurling in small bursts against my cold cheeks, I thought of the interplay between the profound mystery of life, its incandescent beauty, and our manufactured, exploitative violence. While understanding that this imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy isn’t disappearing any time soon (if it did, what a wonderful surprise that would be), creating a charmed life and seeing the sublime beauty of this world behind and beyond this horrific system of social relations allows us to know that we can achieve so much more.

Basalt Dikes at Schoodic Point in Acadia National Park, Maine, not from Winter Harbor.

So, as I lived in Maine during the winter months, after some of the drunken tourists sought Blueberry beer, or Blueberry martinis, or the ones who had made their way on sightseeing boats around Bar Harbor to see whales, or the adventurous ones went on soul-finding trips in Acadia National Park, or the artists who found beauty in the place created various forms of artwork, all those folks had left, and I further embraced the charmed life. Naturally, villages like Bar Harbor and, further afield, Winter Harbor (as I mentioned above) and Prospect Harbor (near Gouldsboro) had all shut down for the season by the time I’d gotten up there. During the day, before the sun would set early in a cloud-blanketed sky, we would make a point of venturing off to these villages and their seashores, embracing the solitude there, observing the birds' migratory movements, the roaming turkeys on the roads, and the deer's delicate tracks in the fields.

"Barncastle" Hotel, Restaurant, and Pub was once called the Kline Castle, and originally built in the late 19th century on 125 South Street in Blue Hill, Maine (source Wikipedia.org); The right side of Barncastle taken on a snowy, sunny day by the current owners (Photo credit: The barncastle_bluehill Instagram account)

After a night out on snowy, country roads, we’d return from Barncastle Hotel, Restaurant, and Pub, and we’d settle into our cottage with a red, orange fire glowing in front of us, with the corgis and basset hound in tow.

Our corgi, Walwynn, is basking in the glow of the fire in our Maine cottage. (Winter 2023. Photo by author.)

With a nightcap in hand, I’d settle into either writing my second manuscript, a historical novel, or reading a book, my partner nearby, reading the latest news, or skimming one of his favorite architecture sites.

A nice glass of dark, red Italian wine for a nightcap in front of the fire in Maine. (Photo by the author.)

Little did I realize that I was also bracing myself back then for what I knew was to come—what I mulled over late at night, contemplated during the day, and feared would become a reality again, warning others that it would very well happen—Trump seizing power once again. In the confines of the safety and warmth of my cottage, in the charmed life that I continued to cultivate, darkness, exploitativeness, and impending doom licked around the edges. Yet, it never left, even when he slithered out of office. Keeping all of that at bay was a challenge then, but the mornings always brought back a sense of renewed spirit and fortitude, especially as I sprinted out with my dogs into the snowy fields for their morning walk.

A grinning Walwynn is sprinting on ice and snow. (Photo by author.)

We’d pile into the fire-warmed cottage afterwards, my cheeks ablaze and hot, huffing and puffing, ready for a sizzling hot breakfast and hot coffee, the flavorful, chocolate, nutty steam rising to entice the follicles in your nose. Then, sitting down at the small, black sailor’s table, with its spindled, black matching chairs, I’d peer out at the winter silence, gazing at Union River Bay, while listening to all three dogs relish their meals.

Our backyard, looking out at Union River Bay, after a soft snow in the morning during late winter in Maine. (Photo by author.)

Holding onto the quiet breathing of the dogs, the crunching of the kibble between their knashing teeth, while smelling the aroma of the coffee, with the frying of eggs wafting through the air, all of it intermingling with the smell of cooked bacon, these were moments that began to add up more, reminding me of how it felt when I’d venture into town to the “Y” to go swimming, relishing the entire experience from beginning to end, i.e., suiting up, slipping my slick hat on my hair, tossing on my goggles, sinking into a lukewarm, crystalized-aqua-colored pool, surrounded by a sea of white outside of me, to begin doing rhythmic breastroke, intentionally listening to each breath I’d let in and out, losing all thoughts, just existing as a beautiful, living body in perfect motion with water surrounding it, as if encased in a womb.

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A charmed life for most of us is not a given one; it is a seized one that is carefully cultivated, guarded, and nurtured. It is carefully and meticulously balanced by one’s own rhythmic incantations grounded in love, gratitude, and service, so it is not an entire escape from people. It is people building and people conscious. The charmed life is inviting, warm, generous. It is based upon giving, nurturing, and bonds. It is about building communal strength and resistance, especially once long, harsh, dark winters arrive.

And as I fretted, worried, feared, and anticipated, he did come back. And I did sell the cottage, my refuge, and where I fully cultivated my charmed life. But I refuse to let go of that charmed life that I have so far managed to create for myself and others, despite this immoral, collapsing, fragile, violent world. It is a privilege to have a charmed life, but one that we must hold on to, so that others, when they are able, can join us here. They shall not destroy our small pleasures, our little joys, our little cottages, even if those places live only within our hearts. We must shield and protect them, and open them up when they are safe to do so, even when that means danger lurks nearby. It’s always the right time to open your charmed life to those who need to step in with you. Those deserving are always welcome. Always.

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The cottage will still be a place here where we can gather together, make good food, have good laughs, and prepare for freedom for everyone. It’s not outside of the realm of possibility—it’s more than possible!—and that’s why protecting a charmed life is imperative.

Join us again next time, when the fire is roaring, and I’m ready for another tale.

Further Reading: