Last summer, I connected with a writer here on Substack who has a much, much larger following than I do. We discussed doing subversive writing, a newsletter, and other ideas to shake things up together. That’s when we came up with a plan to write under nom de plumes and write nasty Onion-like pieces to rattle the right and those in power. I wrote dozens and dozens of short newclips that remain unpublished.

One such piece was about Trump's plan to add a WWE arena to the White House lawn. And now, folks, he is doing just that for the 250th birthday of the United States of America, except it’s a UFC cage arena, but it’s pretty much the same thing that I had envisioned. Obviously, most of us can conclude that it’s tacky, revolting, and just plain dumb.

I am no fan of AI, trust me, but since I didn’t have an accompanying picture for this satirical piece, I did devise one using it (I know, I know, I’m terrible). You may wonder why I was inspired to write about this topic today. Aside from it being in the news, Melissa Corrigan, she/her remarked about it earlier this morning on Substack notes, so here was my response to her note:

One should also note that this is also an example of the spectacle of fascism on full display, something I’ll delve into later here. For now, I’ll share the original piece that I wrote nearly a year ago. Here it is:

Trump To Add WWE Arena to White House: “Americans Can Watch Wrestlers Kick Each Other’s Asses In The Capital Of Our Country!”

WWE Wrestlers Invited to the Opening Event to Celebrate the New WWE Arena at the White House on Friday

WASHINGTON, DC—President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will add a WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) arena to the White House, making it the organization’s official home base.

“As a Hall Famer of the organization, and president of the country, we’re making both things hot, hot, hot again,” the president remarked at an event in the Oval Office to celebrate the announcement.

While President Nick Khan of the WWE vigorously shook President Trump’s hand, he added, “We’re so proud of the president and giving WWE this opportunity to have a home base in the country’s capital.

A large group of half-dressed wrestlers with tattoos on their chests, arms, and legs mingled together with Vice President J.D. Vance, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and other White House staff on the front lawn of the White House. Many of the wrestlers, excited to be at the White House for the first time, screamed things like, “Huzzah!,” “MAGA!,” and “Fuck Yeah!,” while downing Miller Lite beers and eating Doritos-encrusted tacos that President Trump had ordered from Taco Bell.

President Trump joined the crowd of wrestlers and his staff after announcing the new WWE with Khan in the Oval Office.

“It’s gonna be a beauty,” Trump said sharting and with a beaming grin to the wrestlers and his White House staff, referencing the plans for the new WWE arena.

The White House staff and wrestlers all clapped excitedly, all of them somehow ignoring the toxic smell coming from Trump’s diapered ass.

One wrestler yelled, “Fuck yeah, Mr. President!”

“I can’t believe our main arena is going to be right next to the White House, man,” El Grande Americano said, adding, “It’s unfuckingbelievable.”

When the president was asked where he planned to build the WWE arena, which showed a venue that will hold up to 150,000 fans, President Trump replied, “I have brilliant engineers and architects. They’ll figure it out. What matters is that I got a deal done.”

This piece is the mildest one that I wrote. The other ones are much raunchier and nastier. So, I’m curious. Should I share more of them? (Rest assured. None of the other pieces has AI-generated images.)