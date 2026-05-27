Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Geoff Anderson's avatar
Geoff Anderson
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Yep, share them

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Donald Nathan's avatar
Donald Nathan
1d

Share them. Trump‘s plans are the ultimate in stupidity.

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