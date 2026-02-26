Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Francesca Cee's avatar
Francesca Cee
13h

YUM. Speck is another cured meat that goes really well with pasta and peas or risotto with peas. Thank you for the recipe!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
Donald Nathan's avatar
Donald Nathan
14h

WAY too complicated for a lout like me. I'm passing it on to Beth in the hope she might be willing to try it. The work-product sure looks and sounds great.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cryn Johannsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture