Let’s gather again to make this delectable spring dish— risotto primavera ai piselli freschi e prosciutto croccante (spring risotto with fresh peas and crispy prosciutto).

Don’t be intimidated by the name or by risotto. I’ve provided step-by-step instructions below, which I hope will help you become an immediate expert in making these fantastic meals.

Estimated time: 1 hour

Serves: 6 (You can save it for up to 3-4 weeks in the freeze. It thaws well and tastes just as delicious when reheated. I leave it out on the countertop during the day and then warm it up in the microwave to eat as leftovers!)

Ingredients (11 total):

2 cups arborio rice or carnaroli , the latter is considered the “king of risotti,” and chefs prefer it over any other risotto

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (I always make sure to buy olive oil that originates from one country. If you read a lot of the labels on bottles, you will find that they come from a multitude of countries. My preference is when they originate from Tunisia, Italy, Spain, etc.)

1 1 ⁄ 2 cup Parmesan cheese , grated ( Again, do not buy American-made Parmesan cheese. Make sure to purchase Parmigiano Reggiano . Trust me. It will not be the same if you use American-made cheese. From the Emilia-Romagna region in northern Italy, the cheese is granular in texture and made from cow’s milk. )

3-6 ounces prosciutto ( Do not buy American-made prosciutto . It does not have the same taste, nor the same cut. It’s generally too thick. Plus, the cured meat traditionally uses only coarse sea salt, often sourced from Mediterranean regions like Sicily.)

1 cup dry white wine ( Only cook with wine that you would be willing to drink and enjoy. Bad wine also affects the way a dish tastes. )

Knife (I invested in two Japanese knives made by Imarku , one of which is the 7” cleaver knife that is currently on sale for $47—it’s the one linked to Imarku’s name. It’s usually $129. I use it for everything. Kyoku is another great option.)

In the saucepan, on the back of the stovetop, bring the 5 cups of chicken broth to a low simmer. (The liquid should never be at a “roaring simmer,” as the broth shouldn’t evaporate, since all of it is needed for the rice.)

While the broth warms up, pour the 2 cups of risotto into the large frying pan. Do not skip this step. Toasting the risotto, which is called la tostatura in Italian, helps make the grains compact, prevents them from breaking, and keeps them from becoming “globby” in the end. It also contributes to its nuttier flavor. In addition, we want our risotto the way we want our pasta: al dente. Since we are dry-cooking the risotto over medium heat, the process doesn’t take long, no more than 4 minutes. The risotto should be hot to the touch, but make sure not to brown any of it! Once the rice is hot to the touch, immediately remove it from the stovetop and place it in a cool place.

Next, wash 1/2 cup of shallots and finely chop them up. Do the same with 4 tablespoons of parsley.

Grate 1 1/2 cups of Parmesan cheese. Set aside.

Open the package (s) containing 3-6 ounces of prosciutto. Warm the stovetop to medium. Place prosciutto in a small- to medium-sized frying pan. Fry until crispy. Once fried, place on a paper towel to drain excess fat. After the prosciutto has cooled, break it up into small square pieces. Set aside.

If you have 2 cups of fresh peas, pull them out of the refrigerator and wash them. If you have 2 cups of frozen peas, pull them out of the freezer now. Set aside.

Now, warm the stovetop to either medium or medium-high, then place the enameled Dutch Oven on top. Add 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil to the Dutch Oven. Next, add the 1/4 cup of butter. Once melted, stir the olive oil and butter together. After it becomes foamy and begins to bubble, toss in the rice. Gently coat the rice and stir continuously for 3-4 minutes.

Once the rice begins to look translucent, add 1 cup of white wine and stir until fully absorbed. (A trick to determine if the liquid is absorbed is to push the rice aside from the center of the oven. When it’s fully absorbed, the spoon will leave a chasm in the middle of the oven.)

Continue simmering the risotto, adding broth, about 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly and letting each addition absorb before adding the next cup, until the rice is tender and creamy but still al dente. This technique takes between 18 and 20 minutes. It is crucial that you add the broth methodically and continue stirring for the full time required. Slow absorption to perfect, al dente risotto is key!

Once the risotto is al dente, which means it will taste creamy on the outside but slightly firm on the inside, stir in the 1 1/2 cups of Parmesan cheese. Stir well until fully melted. Next, stir in 2 cups of peas and the 4 ounces of crispy prosciutto.