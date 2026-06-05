Yesterday, I wrote a piece titled “Permanent Etchings on my Scarred Bones, and a Reminder about my Own Homeless Past,” which was inspired by a brilliant writer named Jason Williams (make sure to check out his work and subscribe to him; you won’t regret it).

Since it’s Pride Month, I wanted to write a short PSA about supporting our trans neighbors in need, and the piece I wrote yesterday reminded me that many in that community often struggle to get their feet on the ground, as they can find themselves rejected by their loved ones and friends when they come out as their true, authentic selves. That means they find themselves in financially devastating situations, hanging on by a thread, and often struggle to find employment and safe housing.

And right now, trans people are under attack by the Trump regime—the government is actively trying to erase them, too. To put it bluntly, there is a trans genocide unfolding in this country, something Badly Licked Bear has written about extensively here on her Substack. (Canada is actually fast-tracking citizenship for trans Americans with Canadian ancestry; they know it’s that bad here.)

Whenever I see a trans person, especially a Black trans woman, who is often one of the most marginalized in the community, in need online, asking for a donation, without blinking an eye, I donate to her. Every donation to some of these folks counts and could even save their lives.

So, if this piece gets disseminated far enough, I hope trans folks will drop their links for donations in the comments, so we can help them out as a community and show them love during Pride Month and beyond this month. In the meantime, here are some great organizations that fight on behalf of trans people’s rights and the gay community in general, and all of them accept donations (obviously):

Transgender Law Center

Black Trans Alliance

Global Action for Trans Equality

The Trevor Project

Trans Lifeline

Happy Pride Month to all! We love your authenticity and who you are for being you!