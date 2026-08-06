Cryn’s Substack

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C. Jacobs's avatar
C. Jacobs
2h

Cryn, thanks for the shout-out and republishing this piece. I hope people can check the link in the note I posted that goes to the ProPublica story too. It shows graphically how much the workforce was cut back in each area of HHS and by specialty. It's alarming. Compare that to the EU's animal protein tracking system in this link. Night and day.

https://time4europeanbeef.eu/meat-traceability-european-beef/

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Me
2h

Food safety is one of the most fundamental things a government can do for its populace. Unfortunately, it is not something that we are able to do for ourselves, in a comprehensive way. You can grow some of your own food, some of the time. However, we can't grow all of our own food all of the time. There may need to be a focus on locally sourced food or community gardens to provide for more. I've always kept a few garden plants for food but this year I did expand my garden. Since my backyard is small and pretty shady I ended up putting a bunch of pots on my driveway, the only Sunny spot I have. A good crop of cucumbers, eggplants and tomatoes this year. Maybe more next year...

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