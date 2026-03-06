Pollo alla Sienese | Siena-style Chicken
Estimated time: 1 hour
Serves: 4
Ingredients (10 total):
8-12 thighs (bone-in, so 2 per person)
1 cup of flour
3 large tablespoons of ground sage
10 tablespoons of olive oil
2 tablespoons of butter
6 cloves of garlic, finely minced
1 packet of fresh sage, chopped
1 cup of white wine (again, as a reminder, do not use wine that you would not enjoy drinking!)
1 1/2 cups of chicken broth
1 jar of Kalamata (or Italian Black Olives)1, pitted
salt, fresh ground pepper
Tools that You’ll Need
Large frying pan or cast-iron skillet
Lid for pan or skillet
1-cup measuring cup
Tablespoon
Plate
fork
Tongs
Ladle (for sauce)
Scissors
Knife (As I said in my previous piece, and I’ll say over and over again, I invested in two Japanese knives made by Imarku, one of which is the 7” cleaver knife that is currently on sale for $47—it’s the one linked to Imarku’s name. It’s usually $129. I use it for everything. Kyoku is another great option.)
Baking dish (9 x 13)
Directions
In a 9x13 baking dish, pour in 1 cup of flour. Add 3 tablespoons of ground sage. Mix together with a fork.
Season the chicken thighs with salt and ground pepper. Put the chicken thighs in the baking dish and coat them evenly with flour and ground sage. Place the thighs on the plate.
Finely mince 6 cloves of garlic. Put aside.
Heat the 10 tablespoons of oil and the 2 tablespoons of butter in the large pan or cast-iron skillet, and brown the chicken thighs on all sides (you want both sides nice and crispy; this usually takes about 6 minutes on both sides over medium-high heat—be careful not to burn the skin, so keep a constant eye on it).
Once the thigh meat is nicely browned and crispy, add the garlic and sage leaves, and fry with the meat for just a few minutes, no more than 3 minutes.
Pour the 1 cup of white wine sauce over first; it will make a nice sizzling sound when you do.
Drain the 1 jar of olives and add to the pan.
Next, add the 1 1/2 cups of chicken stock, then add more salt and pepper to taste. Cover and simmer for another 40 minutes.
Once done, the internal temperature of the chicken should be 165° (F)/75 ° (C).
Take the chicken thighs out with a tong and place them on a plate or in a bowl. Ladle the sauce with sage, garlic, and olives onto a plate or into a bowl. Serve with either risotto alla Milanese, white rice, potatoes, or fresh bread.
This recipe is not available anywhere online but here, and in the coveted, at least to me, cookbook I own. I have modified the dish a bit to my liking. It pairs well with Tuscan white wine or a very light red wine from Italy. (If you’d like recommendations for wines, I’m happy to make some suggestions!)
I had the most difficult, if not impossible, time finding Black olives from Italy, so I substituted Kalamata olives for years. However, I just found some online today, so I might be cooking with leccino olives for the Live next week. Stay tuned! Kalamatas, in my view, do the trick.
