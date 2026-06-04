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My “broken wing.”

I’m not sure where I first heard it, but there’s a simple saying that goes like this: “You’re able-bodied until you’re not.” While that saying used to cross my mind occasionally, I think about it quite often now that I am disabled. Nearly 6 years ago, I fell down a steep flight of stairs at a rooftop bar in Washington, D.C., dislocating my elbow and shattering it in three places. The fracture I wound up with is known to doctors as “the terrible triad.” As soon as I slammed into my elbow, I pulled myself up, and feared that it was a compound fracture, so I assumed my bone would be sticking out of my skin. Luckily, no bone was visible (phew!), but my lower arm was cut, bruised, mangled, and appeared to be on backward. It was as if some jerky kid had been playing with me like I was a doll (fuck!), torn off the lower part of my limb, and thrown it back on haphazardly (yikes!). I immediately yelled for a receptacle or a bag. My partner immediately handed me a paper one, at which point I promptly threw up.

Shortly thereafter, I was rushed to The George Washington University’s Emergency Department, miserably waited all night in the E.R., feeling like a gigantic boulder was sitting atop my fractured arm, and had emergency surgery the next day, where they placed a titanium rod in my arm. (I didn’t mention that the E.R. doctors had to relocate my dislocated elbow and administered Ketamine to me, which I discussed here several years ago.) The usual physical therapy ensued, and for a long time, I was unable to cut my own food, wash my own hair, or do anything on my own without the help of my fiancé. The whole experience felt humiliating and depressing, and since I’m prone to depression, it sent me into a spiral, so I promptly quit exercising and stopped engaging in a lot of self-care, which, in the event, God forbid, something like this would ever happen to me again, I would respond to it much differently. There was a lot of self-sabotage and a refusal to accept what had happened to my body in the beginning, until I finally began to come around.

As I said, throughout the process, I came to really, truly understand what the saying “You’re able-bodied until you’re not” meant. And, of course, with time and physical therapy, the arm eventually healed, but I can no longer fully extend it. I do not have a full range of motion in my right arm, and for nearly a year, I held it with my left arm when we walked around the city, ostensibly using it as a sort of sling. I no longer do that, but even as I type this essay, I feel a strange pain when striking each letter on the keyboard. So, I am disabled, but it’s invisible to everyone but me, unless I make a point to extend my arms. That’s when people see my “broken wing,” as I endearingly refer to it.

Eventually, though, disability happens to all of us, unless it’s already happened to you, and you can relate to this essay. It just occurred to me at an age when I least expected it, and so I have permanent etchings by the doctors who went in to fix my now scarred bones on my right arm, which will forever be reflected by the long scar above my elbow, as you can see in the picture I posted for this piece.

The same thing can be said about severe financial distress and homelessness. Of course, for some, it never happens to them (here’s looking at those in the parasitic bunker class, like Elon Musk). But for millions of others, it’s becoming more common to find themselves in the precariat class, even for those who used to be considered quite well off. I myself have been technically homeless a few times, one time when I was getting divorced from my ex-husband and literally had a plastic bag of clothes that I claimed as my sole property, visiting my parents for the first time in four years, as I had been isolated from them and close friends. While I had saved up a little money to move back from the West Coast to the East Coast, my situation was extremely precarious. I was running out of money quickly, and, being in a pretty stagnant economy, I had no job prospects at that juncture, so I was scared out of my mind about the immediate future and where I’d land (oh! The way I gripped the steering wheel of that older, used Ford I was driving at the time across the country. Phew, boy!). Plus, with a divorce around the corner, I was looking at losing my health insurance, too. That fact had me absolutely scared shitless, too.

Jason Williams published an excellent piece today titled, “I’m tired of how poorly homeless and mentally ill people are treated in public libraries,” and my experiences with becoming disabled and also briefly being homeless came flooding back.

Truth be told, I don’t like to think about my disability or how I was homeless, but when I do, the trauma, especially the precarity of the latter, hits me hard. As Williams powerfully states, such experiences change you, and for him, he was homeless for quite some time, so even when he puts on a backpack now, he tenses up, as it reminds him of how he had once been. The piece is brilliant, so make sure to go read it and also subscribe to him.

There is something about being homeless and also struggling with money, really struggling with money, that changes you at a molecular level. You’re never quite right after that. One of my dear friends once said to me during a conversation, “It affects you creatively, too. You’ve had the rug pulled from underneath you, and that feeling never goes away.” That comment just sent me (!) because of how right she was—I think of what I could’ve created in the past, how it has been lost because of the trauma of precarity, homelessness, and extreme money problems, as well as the long-term emotional fallout after the fact. I sure have, and especially after my divorce, and then losing my job shortly thereafter. I mean, I was in free fall once that rug was gone. Nobody was coming to save me. Nobody, and the money was drying up. Just. Like. That.

That’s why, just as Williams says, I try to help out a person on the street in need. I always set aside a certain amount of money each month and give it to several people on the street who are in need, or I make sure to give money to the “squeegee kids,” as they are called in Baltimore, for cleaning my windshield at a stoplight (after all, they’re trapped in this capitalistic hellscape just like the rest of us). No questions asked. I’ve been in need myself, and who knows? Maybe I’ll wind up there again (God, I hope not, but I’m just saying, one never knows, especially in the world in which we find ourselves). If I were to, I sure as hell hope that someone would be kind enough to show me some grace, just like Williams does to others, since he’s been there, too. Sadly, a lot of people don’t show these folks grace, and the press, as Williams’s piece illustrates, demonize them as well.

As Williams says, next time you see someone in need, consider giving them a hand, no questions asked, as I suggested as well, because you never know how they wound up in that situation.

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