Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Catherine Rose's avatar
Catherine Rose
1d

I completely understand not engaging in self care when you’ve been rendered “defective” in some way. It’s really an odd sort of grief to experience a change that challenges your identity, even when you can logically say, “oh this is an accident. I fell and have to heal. It’s not a personal failing that I need to do what it takes to recover.”

I wonder why that is? Maybe the way we function in our bodies is so closely tied to how we feel like ourselves that it’s too much for the mind to process to isolate that body part in healing. We must need so much mental energy that caring for the self as a whole just becomes so taxing when even one part is damaged.

I had no idea you had gone through that and admire you even more for how fervently you pursue all of your passions, and how confidently you share them with others!

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1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
Ragpad's avatar
Ragpad
13hEdited

Cryn, you may have thought that I had vanished off the face of the Earth! (Nah, I do not think so.) It has been quite some time since I have been on Substack, from which I have stayed away to keep my sanity. However, I have been religiously reading all of my e-mail subscriptions (and certainly, yours is one of them).

This piece actually struck a nerve with me, because I have been in every situation that you have described as yourself having been - except for those "trauma" and "loss of creativity" parts. I was always a very generous guy, but my hardships made me even more so. Yes, much to my friends' chagrin, I stop and give money to homeless people with signs/placards at stoplights. My friends tell me that I am enabling their bad habits - drinking, etc.;I respond that that may be so, but I am only just doing my karmic duty (I am an inveterate atheist, by the way). I donate to multiple charities - no religious ones, though - including the ones (the Palestinian family) that you have mentioned on your Substack. I actually feel good about doing that - and I want nothing in return ... not even my name to be publicized. All of my donations have been anonymous. Seriously.

I really feel that my personal experience had made me more empathetic and far less concerned about money. What I have also noticed is that the more that I give, the more that I make! I try to follow (but not always succeed at it, though) The Golden Rule.

At bottom, you can never go wrong by doing the right thing - even at your own expense (or seemingly to your own detriment). Whatever you do - good, or bad - will come back to you, ten times over. I am a firm believer of that. I can give quite a few examples of that in my own personal life, when I least expected, from people from whom I never expected.

So, you are in good company! 😁😁😁.

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