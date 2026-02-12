Image by Quinn Slobodian.

[Interviewer’s Note: Dr. Quinn Slobodian teaches international history at Boston University. His books include Globalists, Crack-Up Capitalism, and Hayek’s Bastards. The last book was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for criticism. His forthcoming book with Ben Tarnoff is Muskism.

I spoke with Slobodian last week about Hayek’s Bastards, which I previously wrote about here, and also other topics. The interview below has been edited for brevity and clarity. Our talk was long, so I broke it into two parts. The first part can be found here.]

CJ: Getting back to the book and its structure. It wasn’t written in chronological order. Instead, it is layered; it goes back and forth, building on these various characters who were either at odds with one another or in agreement. The same goes with the organizations, most notably the Mont Pelerin Society. Why did you write it in that way?

QS: The Mont Pelerin Society organized a lot of the intellectual history of neoliberalism because it was formed in 1947. It was a place to discuss the state of the world, the challenges facing free-market liberalism, and new strategies to oppose the rise of and dominance of the left. It was also a forum to talk about tax policy, found small magazines, and think about documentaries like Free to Choose, which was screened on PBS with great success and hosted by Milton Friedman. It has been dominated by big-name personalities from the Chicago School and those mentioned in Nancy MacLean’s book on James Buchanan of the Virginia School. These characters, who were either members or close affiliates, represented distant or rogue strains of neoliberal thinking. That’s more or less how I organized the book. They were intellectual portraits of a series of different thinkers—Charles Murray, the author of the Bell Curve, Peter Brimelow, this financial journalist turned anti-immigration firebrand, Murray Rothbard, who was the most important thinker of anarcho-capitalism, who made a lot of twists and turns in his intellectual development, from advocating for Black Nationalism in the 1960s to championing White Nationalism and Neoconfederate politics in the 1990s. Finally, there is a lot about Ron Paul in the last chapter, as a goldbug libertarian. In short, I wanted to introduce the reader to these different intellectual milieux and their respective fixations. So, for example, why would someone become obsessed with gold, especially gold coins, and dedicate their lives to it and build an entire philosophy around it? To me, it was not intuitive that it should be the basis for something almost akin to a religion. I needed to spend time burrowing into their thought worlds and their influences. It was often difficult to find books they read, or films they responded to, that gave flesh and texture to their hopes for the future or their perceived dystopias.

CJ: Charles Alan Murray’s and Richard Herrnstein’s The Bell Curve: Intelligence and Class Structure in American Life (1994) was originally titled Facing Up to Inequality. In this study, IQ is central, based on biological determinism. It was a denunciation of American psychologist B.F. Skinner’s behaviorism. (Behaviorism is the notion that the environment influences the development of people, rather than genetics.) The book concluded, as you noted, “It is time for America once again to try living with inequality.”

Those words, at least to me, are chilling. We’re still stuck with that paradigm today, aren’t we?

QS: It’s funny to read that in a way, as if America hasn’t been living with inequality for the past 35 years. It’s a time of greater inequality than ever in the modern period. But what he [Murray] is saying is, let’s stop seeing it as a problem, accept it as the natural order of things, hierarchies resolve themselves through reason, and the world should be ever thus. I think there is a real tension, though, in that claim. It depends on what axes you are using for inequality. He, as a self-professed libertarian and a race scientist, is happy to imagine a sorting out of humanity according to merit in which one is rewarded through the market for one’s superiority. That will lead to a caste-like system that persists over time and will usher in greater human achievement and gross wealth. However, it is unevenly distributed.

I can see how, if you phrase the statement as, “We need to start living with inequality,” and your audience hears that whiteness now is assigned to the top tier, so inequality means that everyone who is non-white will be permanently demoted, then that is something one can sell, and, in fact, has been sold to the American public as a winning formula. That’s what the last election was about. “We need to start living with inequality in this country,” was the message. What that means is if you don’t have your papers, it doesn’t matter how hard you’re working, you’re gone by any means necessary, and that was a winning campaign promise. When it is operationalized, though, that’s where the problem comes in, because there is a gap between a white communalism, as understood as more horizontal prosperity shared within an interracial community, and economic, racist libertarianism, which says, “Oh, no! Whiteness may get you in the door and get you to stay, but once you’re here, you will still be condemned to an inferior status as determined by the market and as determined by your IQ level by the science that we’re going to now make part of the functioning of the everyday workplace.”

So, I think a certain kind of White Nationalism is premised on Herrenvolk democracy, and I do think there is a minority who do imagine that’s what is being promised to them. The reality is, it’s more like Murray’s racist libertarianism, which is inequality enforced along different axes. Those inequalities are: race, capacity, starting point, reward, and access. Those things will all be enforced. Once you realize that forms of inequality can multiply, it becomes harder to sell. Under the Trump administration, inequality is multiplying, and there was a deluded understanding of what was being promised. That’s where there is still relevance to the message I was trying to get across in Hayek’s Bastards. Often, the swing from globalist cosmopolitan neoliberalism back to xenophobic racial nationalism isn’t a 180-degree turn. Instead, if you follow these characters, whether it’s Javier Milei in Argentina or Elon Musk here, you can see that playing the game of restrictionism, playing the game of nationalism, are often just new ways of anchoring the economic inequalities that were previously used to organize institutions.

CJ: We don’t have too much time left, so let’s turn to money. The chapter, “Goldbugs,” is where you delve into that topic. We’ve already touched on two of the three “hards”: hard borders and hardwired human differences in our conversation today. Now, it’s time to talk about hard money. What is it, and what does it mean to some of these thinkers?

QS: One of the lines of conflict that runs through the neoliberal intellectual community is hard money. Some people, and even some at the Cato Institute, believe that the move to so-called Fiat money itself was a mistake. They believe that, until the First World War, the global economy and currency should be backed by gold reserves held by central banks. That system, for the most part, permanently fell apart during the Second World War. In the U.S., it ended under President Richard Nixon in 1971 when he closed the gold window. Until 1971, paper money was exchangeable for gold, and the amount of gold held at Fort Knox was linked to the money in circulation. Once that ended, many more economic opportunities opened up—the credit markets grew, government spending increased, and currencies were set by global speculative markets rather than by state administrations. In short, everything we think of as global capitalism was made possible by the move from gold-backed money to Fiat money. So, most neoliberals think that it is a somewhat risky and perilous process, when it could be managed effectively by central banks if they disciplined policymakers to lower interest rates.

However, some neoliberals believe we need to go back to the gold standard. Ron Paul is the best-known from Texas, and now his son, Rand Paul. He isn’t as aggressive as his father, but he still has those tendencies.

These people who believe in gold think that everything went from bad to worse when Nixon took the U.S. off the gold standard, and that we need to put currency back on some kind of metal standard. If that doesn’t work at the national level, we’ll have to do it on a smaller scale. That’s why Ron Paul has talked about secessionist Texas and reestablishing its own gold standard. If you want to read a great book related to this, I recommend Lionel Shriver's The Mandibles. Shriver is a right-wing author who vividly describes what such a world might look like.

The main point of “Goldbugs” was to focus on the German example because it’s less well-known in the U.S. Often, right-wing politics in Germany are understood as Neonazism. One of the curious things about the recent rise of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) is that it had a Goldbug wing, and its members argued that Germany made a mistake by leaving the gold standard a hundred years ago. They argued that Germany should both leave the Euro and reestablish the Deutschmark. They were also selling gold bars at their conferences. All these things say to me that we need to understand this recent crop of far-right politicians and parties as varieties of capitalist politics rather than proponents of capitalism. That has always been true of fascism, and it’s true today. One of my core beliefs is that it is much more helpful to understand how the Far Right operates in the current globalized context than to study it in earlier eras or to understand it through analogy. These are all post-globalization, our right parties, and understanding them on their own terms, that is how you defeat them.

CJ: You have a new book coming out with Ben Tarnoff called Muskism: A Guide for the Perplexed. Is it expected to be released on April 22, 2026?

QS: Yes, that’s correct.

CJ: Can you tell us what it’s about?

QS: Sure. People understood the political economy era from the 1940s to the 1970s through the concepts of Fordism and, later, post-Fordism. That wasn’t a term that Henry Ford invented or elaborated on. He wasn’t an ideological author in that way. He was more instinctive, a polemicist, and an industrial manager. By analogy, we suggest in that book that expanding out Musk’s own often erratic behavior and looking instead at the outlines of the political economic form implied in his breed of products and his way of relating to the public could give us a sense of one of the competitors for the way of organizing the world in a highly technologized moment. We know about the rise of Big Tech, we know about his aspirations, but we don’t yet know what the social contract is that’s being offered to people in return for their dominance. This book is our attempt to answer that.