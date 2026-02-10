[Interviewer’s Note: Dr. Quinn Slobodian teaches international history at Boston University. His books include Globalists, Crack-Up Capitalism, and Hayek’s Bastards. The last book was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for criticism. His forthcoming book with Ben Tarnoff is Muskism.

I spoke with Slobodian last week about Hayek’s Bastards, which I previously wrote about here, and also other topics. The interview below has been edited for brevity and clarity. Our talk was long, so I’ve broken it into two parts.]

CJ: Not all my readers will be familiar with your book, Hayek’s Bastards, so could you briefly describe what it’s about?

QS: The book came out of my own longstanding interest in the intellectual history of neoliberalism. It’s a term that gets bounced around and used in a lot of different ways, but I have been trying to figure it out in terms of a discrete intellectual movement that was founded in the 1930s, including famous people like Milton Friedman and Friedrich Hayek, and many not so famous people, but contributed in different ways to the ideology behind the Reagan revolution and Thatcher economics, and eventually political institutions like the WTO of the 1990s. What I was interested in was that, especially around the time of the first Trump election, it was the first significant split in this intellectual movement. So, for the most part, if you were part of the Heritage Foundation, the Cato Institute, or a Reagan staffer, you more or less agreed on most things—free trade, deregulation, no taxes, and you generally took a pragmatic attitude towards questions of racial justice. There wasn’t a real strong pushback against the post-1960s move toward greater equality between men and women and between the races. But as we know, in the run-up to the Trump election, there was the emergence of the Alt Right, which was violently opposed to the idea of racial equality, violently opposed to the idea of the equality of sexes, of gender fluidity, and of multiculturalism. Surprisingly, it drew some of its intellectual roots from the neoliberal intellectual movement that I had been studying for years. So curiously enough, neoliberalism, which is mostly associated with the idea of the universal ideology of capitalism, and many people associate it with an idea of a borderless world for goods, and money, and maybe people to go where the price demands, it turns out, there were people who were advocates of this return of race science, the reassertion of patriarchy, and the exclusion of populations not deemed to be native to or at home in countries such as the United States. These dissident neoliberals were a puzzle to me intellectually and academically, and so the book is really my detective work, figuring out how it was that people, who would mostly claim loyalty to the principles of economic freedom would, ended up working so closely with people whose primary interests were things like racial purity or ethnic essences, and they did so by suggesting that from the 1990s especially there was a brand of the free market libertarian intellectual movement that embraced what I call the “three hards”—hard borders, hardwired human nature, hard money.

So, the book’s aim is to make sense of the peculiarity of the MAGA coalition in both the first and second Trump administrations.

CJ: You kind of answered this question already, so perhaps we can skip it, but what was the impetus for writing this book?

QS: I can give you a little scene that captures that well.

CJ: Sure!

QS: It was in the summer and fall of 2016, when people were trying to make sense of this new thing called the Alt Right. There were all these explainers, spidergraphs, intellectual biographies of big figures, and profiles of people like Richard Spencer, and while I was doing my own kind of researching, I came across this conference called the Property and Freedom Society Conference, which met annually in Turkey, on YouTube. It included the strangest motley crew of people that I ever thought of being in the same room together—there was an Afrikaner White Nationalist with Swiss bankers, with Holocaust revisionists, with race scientists, with precious metal consultants. So, I think this was really the impetus for me when I really saw, for example, Ludwig von Mises, the father of Austrian Economics, who died in the 1970s, portrayed as a Pepe the Frog, and this was trying to get across some combination of a particularly doctrinaire free-market ideology mixed with this idea of trying to depict racial difference, and that to me was perplexing on its face and something that kind of sparked my interest as well.

CJ: Oh, wow. That’s really interesting. Those YouTubes must’ve been off the charts.

QS: Richard Spencer himself spoke there. Hans-Herman Hoppe, whom I write about extensively in the book, was the organizer of the conference because his wife is a hotelier who owns a hotel on the Mediterranean coast in Bodrum.

CJ: When did the conference take place?

QS: It was an annual conference, and it still takes place. It started in 2005 with the German anarcho-capitalist Hans-Hermann Hoppe, who was dissatisfied and saw a bunch of sell-outs at the Heritage Foundation and the Cato Institute who had all become big-government supporters.

CJ: So, speaking of the regime right now, we’re seeing a violent crackdown on immigrants in this country. Right now, there are over 73,000 people in detention centers across the country. How does your study relate to what we’re seeing in terms of what this current regime is doing against immigrants?

QS: One of the people I devoted a chapter to is named Peter Brimelow, and he was kind of a pioneer of mainstreaming a certain kind of ethnonationalism and exclusionism that had been considered taboo in mainstream conversations in the United States for a long time. It helps to remember that, as recently as the 1980s, The Wall Street Journal published the same editorial every 4th of July, saying, “There Shall Be Open Borders.” And they expressed strong opposition to the militarization of the southern border, believing that economic forces would be self-ordering and would take care of the problem of population through the ebb and flow of market demand. The normalization of increasingly violent and militarized border control, which is very much a cross-partisan consensus, was really far from the mainstream in the 1980s and early 1990s. This hardening of sentiment toward refugees and immigrants of all kinds is one of the novel developments of the 21st century. Initiated by, as Wendy Brown’s work reminds us, Bill Clinton, who built the first part of the southern border wall in the late 1990s under what was called “Operation Gatekeeper.”

A Wall Street Journal editorial published the day before the 4th of July in the year 2000, mentioning the paper's proud tradition of celebrating immigration and declaring ‘There shall be open borders."

Brimelow wrote a book that came out, I think in ’95, called Alien Nation, published by a major trade publisher, Random House, and it openly said that immigration was not only culturally undesirable but also economically unnecessary. It was one of the first cases to make an argument against immigration from an economic rationale, not directly saying there was something important about the culture of white heritage Americans that needed to be protected, which would still have been a marginal position in the pages of major newspapers. Instead, he found a back door into this nativism by arguing along economic grounds. From that position, certain immigrant populations tended to be welfare dependent, tended not to be economically productive, tended to take from what they gave, a bunch of fabrications and lies that continue to circulate today. But he was one of the people who injected this into the circulation within think tanks and political discourse. He was granted an interview slot with Tucker Carlson just last month, during which they discussed his contributions to the current state of political discourse.

What interested me about Brimelow was that he didn’t approach the problem of immigration through the language of Blood and Soil, which, arguably, many people assume is the natural reasoning of people on the Far Right. They assume that the Alt Right and Far Right have a visceral dislike or even hatred for non-white populations, and want to preserve racial purity and coherence through homogeneity. Brimelow does say things like that, but he gets to that through the language of the financial press that he was a part of for years and years. He was a journalist for Forbes, Fortune, and the Financial Post in Canada. He makes his case not as a Neo-Nazi, but as an orthodox economist.

So, what I call the capitalism of the Far Right is part of the discourse that broke through in 2016 and still circulates today, and it has made cases for ethnic purity without using a direct cultural language, but rather cloaking it in economic language. My feelings about the present administration, especially under the influence of Stephen Miller, who, people who know the ins and outs of the White House much better than I do, describe him as the most influential presidential advisor in generations, operates, I think, by a more open language of cultural and racial essences, so it doesn’t seem to me that the current American policy on immigration, even if it tends to be guided by some form of economic rationality, it’s actually economically irrational. What’s happening now, and the benefits that are claimed for, with rising wages for people at the lower end of the income ladder are, whether they would make up for the lost revenue from the undocumented populations who were contributing to the American welfare state, is something we actually don’t know, but the point is, in this second administration, that economic reasoning has fallen by the wayside and has been superceded by a more open language similiar to that of the European Far Right—the great theory replacement, immigrants’ inherent criminality and their inferiority.

So, I wrote this book, mostly during the first Trump administration and finished at the tail end of the Biden administration. I don’t necessarily think the things I write about in the book are applicable anymore because I think there has been a kind of more willing embrace of anachronistic approaches to military invasion, annexation, as has been the case in Venezuela, and then the demands around Greenland that look quite strange, actually, even within the intellectual movement. We seemed to have moved into a more naked language of power and racial belief that is untethered from any kind of lineage of economics at times. That said, the nominee for the Fed Chair is a guy named Kevin Warsh, who is a longtime fellow at the Hoover Institution, which is the most down-the-line neoliberal think tank you could imagine.

CJ: I’m curious, shifting gears a bit, in 2023, as you know, Yanis Varoufakis wrote the book, Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism. In it, he argues that capitalism has been replaced by a new system in which Big Tech companies are all in charge. They act as feudal lords and are the new power brokers. However, your book is about neoliberalism and how the New Far Right has emerged from that previous neoliberal intellectual movement. How do you see your project in relation to his? Where do the Big Tech companies fit into your work?

QS: My book, as I said, was completed before the alliance between Silicon Valley and Trump was as manifest as it now is, as it became. It was only at the end that I was able to allude to some of the similarities between what Becca Lewis calls the reactionary futurism of Silicon Valley leaders who want to embrace technology without disrupting racial and gender hierarchies. There’s a resonance between that and the recovery of outdated race science and certain kinds of psychology that I describe in the book. But Varoufakis’s thesis… I mean, I have a great deal of respect for him as a thinker and as a political activist. But I don’t think it holds up. I don’t really know anyone who does. It was a popular book because it was polemical, had a very catchy throughline about his relationship with his father, and was often helpful in popularity; it overstates the case adequately, but there is no evidence that capitalism is over [laughs].

CJ: Right [laughs].

QS: And even the things that he suggests we would use to oppose Big Tech imply that capitalism is not over, so if we are supposed to use pressure on pension funds, for example, to divest from Big Tech, to undercut their influence, if we can do that, capitalism isn’t over. So, either you have to choose. Either it is, or it isn’t. If it is over, then none of those tactics work, and you really do just have to take up arms, I suppose, in opposition to this new despotism. I think for the most part, the big story that has unfolded, at least since his book was published and my book was published, is the AI boom and the orientation of all tech investment to building out the capacity to undertake an infinite number of calculations simultaneously, which requires unprecedented buildout of data centers and the facilities to power them, all of which Silicon Valley saw correctly, requires close coordination and collaboration with the government. The idea of escaping the state or replacing it has fallen by the wayside. If you’re Peter Thiel or Elon Musk, let alone Marc Andreessen or Mark Zuckerberg, you’re spending no time trying to figure out how you can do away with the U.S. government and spending all of your time figuring out how you can shape the U.S. government to your particular needs, and that usually isn’t aligned very cleanly with the kinds of things I write about in the book, I think even immigration is a fraught question for the tech sector because they clearly want to be able to skim off the top layer as what they see as the world’s most intelligent and competent engineers, for example, or AI talent, and are annoyed when extremists want to even choke out their ability to have temporary visas for a specialized workforce. At the same time, the new AI moment has changed the stakes such that the discourse now is one of the obsolescence of most of the workforce, such that you can assume, that is the idea of hardcore extreme policy, but you’re working with the assumption, falsely, that fifty to sixty percent of the existing workforce will be eliminated, so you won’t need as many humans anyway. There are moments of alignment, but mostly not with the things I write about in that book, which is mostly the impetus for why I wrote this other book, that is, the book I just finished with my friend about Musk and trying to figure out what is this ideology that is coalescing now and how is it different from the era that preceded it.

The interesting thing about Hayek’s Bastards is the way that they still circulate in the ideological production machine of this administration, so I think if you look at the so-called Intellectual Dark Web that Bari Weiss is a part of, and she is now effectively recruiting into CBS as the new gallery of talking heads for that network, then there is more overlap with the Hayek’s bastards that I write about, because there you have the kind of Quillette crowd and people who are interested in reviving ideas of hardwired human difference, certainly gender difference, opposition to trans politics, that’s very important there, suppression of Black demands for equality, re-appeal to the putatively hard sciences of intelligence differences is as popular now on the right and even the center as it has been in a while. So, I think at the level of just the mood music of the right-leaning and right popular fear just bubbles up, but when you talk about the political economy, or the structure of things, it seems to be mostly guided by a combination of the whims of a small number of cabinet members, this deportation imperative, which you alluded to, and the material needs of an AI-driven industrial breakthrough.

One of the interesting sidebars to all of these things is the relationship to China, because in the minds of the IQ fetishists, whom I describe, the Chinese present a real problem for white people because they are, in the metrics, the flawed metrics of intelligence assessment, superior to the white European population.

CJ: They are superior?

QS: Yes, they are superior. This is also the way they deny their antisemitism, for example, as they say, “How can you call us antisemitic? Look at what we are saying, Ashkenazi Jews are the smartest people in the world.”

CJ: Oh, yes. Of course. I know how they make that claim.

QS: Because their ranking goes: Ashkenazi Jews, East Asian, white European, again, flawed science, bad science, but that’s their point of view. But then they see the Chinese as a worthy adversary in certain ways, and as a power to be taken very seriously. And they cannot just be outside the gates, as they think of most of the Global South. The East Asian world is a part, for sure, to the white racist mind, this particular version of racism, which is hard to know how much that matters, but it’s one of those quirks of far-right ideologies these days that is maybe not immediately ready at hand if you just think of racists who hate non-whites full stop. This kind of tortured academic racism actually proposes its own extensive hierarchies and rankings.

CJ: Yes, I understand. It’s strange.

QS: [Laughs softly] It can be hard taking all this stuff seriously.

CJ: I hear you [laughs].

QS: The other twist to all of that, which does figure in greatly with the Silicon Valley angle, is the demographic story. This, I do think, is a serious part of the mental furniture of the MAGA Far Right and the Silicon Valley Right: this fear of producing fewer people and the need to boost fertility rates with the right kind of women. This is something that unites a J.D. Vance and an Elon Musk.

CJ: Yes, right. I was just going to mention Musk’s obsession with having all of these children.

QS: Hhmm.

CJ: I also read an exposé about this one white tech guy who lives in Pennsylvania with his wife. They are super wealthy, and they want to have a ton of kids.

QS: Are you talking about the Collins?

CJ: Yes, that’s them.

QS: They both have funky glasses.

CJ: Yeah. They live in a farmhouse in Pennsylvania. Isn’t that right?

QS: Yeah, yeah. They are pushing the trad ideology, denying racism, but most importantly, using assisted reproductive technologies. Pre-natal genetic screening. Embryos to pick ones that have genetic markers for what are seen as things consistent with high intelligence, and one of the provocative things that they said was that they were actually using some embryos that had markers that would make them more likely to be on the autism spectrum, because there is a discourse in Silicon Valley about having a touch of autism as an advantage.

CJ: Like Elon Musk.

QS: Yes, like lots.

CJ: Yeah [laughs]. That exposé on them was really strange to me.

QS: I think the demographic stuff is actually something we’re going to have to figure out ways to talk about more, because I think the instinctive reaction on the part of the average person is to recoil in horror. It’s clearly just a reactionary obsession, because of the last fifty years of cross-partisan libertarian attitudes toward reproduction: “It’s your body, you choose what you want to do.” Any incursion on that was seen as pro-life and right-coded, but the fact is, there are downward trends in reproduction across places like South Korea, China, and it’s going to pose serious structural issues that will likely make them open up to immigration.

CJ: Right. Japan, too.

QS: The best way to argue about it is for more liberal immigration policies.

CJ: Yes, of course. I agree.

