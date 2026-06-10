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I’m going to be pretty self-referential and casual in this essay with my language and approach, so bear with me, but more than anything, I’m going to highlight the wonderful and illuminating conversations I’ve been having lately with ✨your weirdo friend✨ and the absolutely positive solutions they have put forward in The Daisy Chain Guide (TDC). I have always been a big fan of their guide as well as their Weltanschauung (it jives with my own), but now that I’m editing the guide closely, I have come to realize it is a way out of this imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchical hellscape in which we all find ourselves trapped—but here’s the thing, it’s not a foregone conclusion that we’re trapped and fucked, and that’s precisely what the guide shows us! But before we get to that, I need to explain a few things, so hang on with me for a few moments, as things in this opening and middle part of the essay are going to get pretty psychologically rough. I’ll probably explain some pretty shitty stuff that you probably already know and understand deep in your tired bones by now, but they are worth repeating, at least for some of you who might not be familiar with my work. So, with that said, here’s a short recap. (I promise, the positive part will come shortly. If you are already familiar with my work, feel free to skip down to the positive section titled “The Daisy Chain and Cultivating Gardens that Grow Together Across the Entire Nation, Neighborhood by Neighborhood, through Mass Cooperation.”)

The Language We/I Use and The Shitty Reality of Our Situation (Or, In Other Words, How Rapey Fascists Fucking Suck, As Do All Their Goddamned Enablers, Especially White Women)

First, it’s important to understand the topographical lexicon that most of us, or I, speak at this juncture, but if you’re not familiar with it, you can refer to a few earlier pieces I wrote about child rapists Jeffrey Epstein, as well as Ghislaine Maxwell. The two essays also help to elucidate what renowned activist, intellectual, and feminist philosopher bell hooks (1952 - 2021) meant when using the term “imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy,” which I’ve adopted. Below are those essays (I also reference German philosopher and Critical Theorist Max Horkheimer in the second essay):

To briefly sum up these pieces, for those who have yet to read them or want a quick synopsis, imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy is an old, sadistic, abusive system at scale, one that, for the U.S., goes back to the days in which it was founded and eventually spread globally, hence “imperialist” in front of that long term. Obviously, it benefited white men and white women. It’s hierarchized and stratified along gender, race, and class lines. Of course, “whiteness” is at the top of this system of endless suffering, inequality, and misery, and perpetuates itself by maintaining an enormous scale of human agony and planetary destruction, both of which we’re witnessing now, and have never experienced before by other living human beings (in short, we’re obliterating the planet and humans because of the system we have in place). In addition, a white woman, like Ghislaine Maxwell, is, as I wrote in my piece:

but a tired, recurring prototype who appears multiple times across various time periods on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, one who hedges her bets on the side of imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy, revels in it, and enjoys the fruits of her labor. In the fledgling United States, especially in the South, she flourished with the emergence of the plantations enslaved labor camps, where she dominated in her own peculiar and sadistic way during the era of enslavement, standing, aiding, and assisting, always in proximity to white men with their whips in hand. It is in this space that she benefited from the economic and sexual exploitation of enslaved people within the confines of the camp. There is no doubt that the Maxwells, such as Ghislaine herself, who existed back then, were purveyors of sadistic sexual abuse, too.

Again, as we continue to see today in the MAGA/MAHA crowd of grifting women, many others like Maxwell (cf. Caroline Leavitt) also flourish, too, while in proximity to imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy. Thanks to white women like Leavitt and others (51% of white women voted for Trump in 2024), we now have a dementia-addled child rapist man-baby, who sharts himself, in the Oval Office for a second time, and a system that is now involved in trafficking, the exploitation of women and children, and a dramatic surge of deaths of immigrants in concentration camps in the U.S. All thanks to an whit e orange-colored man who has still not faced any consequences for his depraved, criminal actions—and, as just stated, as the numbers show, white women helped get him back into the White House, too (we white women are not okay). Thanks to them/us, as well as white men, he is surrounded by apparatchiks and grifters who aid and abet him, so he and his children (who all inherited his lop-sided asshole-shaped mouth) can pilfer the country, and they, too, along with the sycophants who surround him, can line their own pockets. Meanwhile, the billionaire parasitic oligarchic bunker class is guilty as fuck, as all of them have saddled up next to Trump, so they can also bilk a crumbling democratic system for all its worth, leaving nothing but mere crumbs for the rest of us. This is yet again another example of theft of the commons (including the digital commons). These people are all abusers of the worst kinds, and we need to stop letting them get away with this shit, but I digress (more on that in a moment). Suffice to say, since all of them are parasitic, they are destroying our planet, our resources of every kind imaginable, including our minds and imaginations with AI-slop, and draining the majority of the world’s population dry via various forms of exploitation, while carrying out never-ending wars as well, for the sake of more profits to hoard. Even worse, all of our institutions, including higher education, have essentially collapsed under the weight of mafia-style pressure, i.e., those at the helm of these organizations are a bunch of feckless cowards who pathetically capitulated to these fascistic, rapey, or rape-enabling goons. Furthermore, our media are under attack from all sides, and corporate media, save for a few brave voices (here’s looking at you, Scott Pelley), have helplessly flopped around like fish out of water, gasping desperately for air, while Trump and his regime have mercilessly sucked further oxygen out of their dying, lifeless bodies. So, yeah, things are bad. Really bad. Democracy here in the U.S. is barely on life support at this point, especially at the federal level, with Project 2025 now marching forward as Project 2026, 2027, and beyond. You get my drift.

The War on Journalism Is a War On Reality Itself Cryn Johannsen · May 26 The Real Network News Editor-In-Chief, Maximiliam Alvarez, delivered a critical speech on April 21, 2026, at the Izzy Fest 2026 Press Freedom Forum at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York, about the media ecosystem being seized by Trump, the oligarchs, and their ilk, and how it’s distorting our views of reality itself. It was subsequently published Read full story

Phew! That was a lot! And it strikes a lot of fear into many of us, doesn’t it? Because it sounds scary as fuck. But I’m here to tell you that we shouldn’t be scared. Far from it. What we should be is angry, resolved, and ready to make a difference for our neighbors and for ourselves.

Just a few more remarks, and then we move on to the uplifting part, and I’ll explain why we shouldn’t be scared anymore, and how we can get motivated creatively and collectively with the anger that we’re feeling, so we can stop these assholes in their tracks (here’s looking at The Daisy Chain).

My friends and neighbors, you’re hearing this type of similar analysis, at least in tone and sentiment, as I know for a fact that more mainstream folks, and definitely not liberal types, aren’t pointing to the obvious, which is how imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy is the driving factor that’s killing all of us. Clearly, you’re understanding this stark reality every time you tune into independent media ad nauseam, so suffice it to say, I’ll wrap up the bleak, fascistic picture I’ve painted for you now. You all know it’s bad, which might lead you to wonder: why did she slap up a pretty image of a tranquil daisy garden for this essay, begin by sounding optimistic, only to drag us into the doldrums about the current the state of affairs?

As I said, I’ll get to that in a moment, but first, I want to warn you about the constant, non-stop talking heads, especially the more liberal types, even the ones who offer brilliant and empathetic insights into what’s happening, for they, too, are offering up our most vulnerable neighbors to the regime as sacrifices. I speak to this as a goddamned truth, as I have listened and read them day in and day out as well, and while they offer “breathtaking truths” and “erudite, subtle, yet blistering takes”—seriously yawn—none of them seem to provide us any fucking solutions as to how to stop the so-called inevitability of what’s happening right now, right here to our neighbors being disappeared off the streets, being erased, and being deported. That’s really gotten me pissed off to no end lately. While many of them hold cushy, cozy academic jobs, and, yes, some of them are totally out of reach from the clutches of this regime because they don’t even live here, they aren’t, again, because it bears repeating, offering one goddamned thing to put an end to transgenocide, family separations, deportations, and the mass surveillance that’s now apparently happening to all of us. Meanwhile, there are people from our most vulnerable communities stepping up to the plate, risking their lives by speaking up, who are not heterosexual cisgender white men or women, saying, “Fuck it. I’m going to speak up because it’s the right thing to do, because I don’t want people now or in the future to live in a world that these assholes want us to believe will always exist, and who tell us they possess all the power when that isn’t even true.”

It just isn’t true. They don’t hold all the power. You know who does? We do. You know where it exists? IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD, just like Sesame Street taught us.

So, I ask these people, these heterosexual cisgender white men and women with their academic letters: Why aren’t you offering us more solid solutions that we so desperately need? Why aren’t you inviting people who are community organizers onto your Substack Lives to provide more practical insights into how we can do things now to confront these assholes? It makes little sense to me. I find it beyond confusing. In fact, it almost makes me wonder if they are also part of the grift, not intentionally, not in some sort of conspiratorial way, but by lazy happenstance. They offer up their analysis of just how bad it is, day in and day out, then they go do their daily grocery shopping, have their leisurely dinners, go to their lecture halls and pontificate, write their books and articles on fascism, all without providing a single goddamned answer as to how we can act, and they sure as hell don’t seem keen on standing up to the power that they are describing. I call bullshit.

On another note, earlier this year, in March, actually, I wrote a piece titled “Should You Live a Charmed Life in an Immoral, Collapsing World?” The answer, of course, was, and still is, a resounding, “Yes!”

This piece crystallized the notion that we create a charmed life and that it doesn’t mean we do it alone. It was also a piece about my cozy cottage I once had in Maine (oh! I miss that little place!), where everyone was welcome (except for fucking fascists), and how a charmed life for most of us is not a given one. Instead, we seize it, we nurture it, we cultivate it, and we nurture it. We do all these things so that when others are ready—like those rad and cool muppets and humans on Sesame Street and all you rad and cool readers reading this essay right now—they can join us there in that charmed life, which brings me to the Daisy Chain in all its healing, neighborly, Sesame-Street-like beauty.

The Daisy Chain and Cultivating Gardens that Grow Together Across the Entire Nation, Neighborhood by Neighborhood, through Mass Cooperation

It is with great honor and pleasure that I am currently helping ✨your weirdo friend✨ , along with an awesome team, to edit The Daisy Chain Guide. Earlier this year, in January, I kept writing pieces like “The Time is Now, Not a Moment Later,” “Becoming Ungovernable,” etc. I kept thinking and thinking and thinking about how to direct my energy, how to get involved, ways to take action, feeling overwhelmed by the regime’s actual killings, after the murders of Renee Good, Keith Porter, and Alex Pretti on our streets, but I reminded myself that this is the way we’ve always been. Nevertheless, I wanted to see change, as things just kept getting worse, and I was reminded of all the injustices and lost lives to a terrorizing state, which pierced me again.

We've Always Been This Way Cryn Johannsen · Jan 25 I will never forget my outrage at the injustice of the cold-blooded murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin on February 12, 2012, at the hands of killer George Zimmerman. The young teen had Skittles in one hand and an Arizona tea in the other when Zimmerman mercilessly gunned him down on his way home, where his father was visiting his fiancée in Sanford, F… Read full story

I had also been talking more to Your Weirdo Friend, too, at that time. I was so close, just on the cusp of figuring out what the next step needed to be... And here I am now working on The Daisy Chain Guide, something practical that allows each of us to play a role in taking back our agency, doing so together, collectively, and moving forward in a positive direction.

There are so many beautiful things about it, too. Here’s a short list:

It centers around play (something I studied extensively in grad school, so right on!)

It focuses on the hyper-local (I love my neighbors, and I grew up on Sesame Street!).

Everyone can play a role (even introverts), and it’s flexible, depending on how each neighborhood adopts the guide.

It’s creative and fun!

Sesame Street is central to its theme (like I said, who doesn’t love our favorite neighborhood?)

It’s all inclusive.

What’s the best part? It isn’t just about going up against an abusive system, but reclaiming what’s ours and living out our lives the way we should be living them. As many of you are aware, I recently wrote a piece about the ways in which communities in the Global South are creating new worlds—imagining them, creating them, and nourishing them. That piece includes an Addendum about the lengthy conversations I’ve been having with Our Weirdo Friend. What’s amazing is that we don’t have to look to communities in the Global South as models, even though we can still always learn from our friends in that region, as TDC is already being adopted in the U.S., Canada, Denmark, and Australia.

I’ve been working on a section about those who will help with food, housing, medical treatment, and a new economic system based upon bartering. It’s been thrilling to work on this part of the guide, as I've just purchased two large, elevated garden beds myself. I have already purchased numerous herbs (dill, sage, basil, rosemary, etc.) as well as tomatoes and peppers from South America. (My soon-to-be husband is from a South American country, so I cook a lot of dishes from there.) In the fall, I will plant potatoes, garlic, shallots, cilantro, and more. I hope the yields are high enough that I can share what I grow with my neighbors. So, I’ve already chosen one role for myself in The Daisy Chain Guide (TDC), that of gardener, and I know there are more roles that I can choose—I’ll probably choose something related to education, too. Finally, I also look forward to sharing it with my neighbors, as I am certain many of them will find the guide of interest.

I now recall, too, the long conversation I also had with Professor Kristin Ross about her book, The Commune Form: The Transformation of Everyday Life (2024), in November of 2025. (Ross is a professor emeritus at New York University's Comparative Literature Department. Her area of expertise is French literature and culture of the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries.) As mentioned in my review of her book, Ross introduces us to the notion of the commune form, but as with Our Weirdo Friend, this is not theoretical. It is also about praxis. She first takes us back to the famous historical events of the Paris Commune in 1871, then meanders through the “long 1960s” and 1970s in France, accounts for uprisings related to land designated for an airport in Japan, and, finally, takes us to the Cop City protest in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2020. But then we get to visit commune forms in France now. (Of course, our conversation included the Movement of the Squares and Occupy as well.)

We talked about the theme of her book, The Commune Form, and she told me it was based on “political memory.” She was also invited to go down to speak to people in an occupation in southern France, called Notre-Dame-des-Landes. Ross said people may be familiar with it under the acronym ZAD (Zone to be Defended). The group was interested in having her discuss whether there were any real continuities between what they were trying to do to protect farmland and what the 19th-century Communards in the capital city had been trying to do.

This discussion was based on the concept of occupying and inhabiting space. Our Weirdo Friend’s plan differs since we’re already in our neighborhoods, which is something worth pondering.

Ross also concludes her book with the group in France called Soulèvements de la Terre [Earth Uprisings Collective]. If you’re interested in the entire interview, you can read it below (her entire book is well worth reading, too):

Autonomy and Creativity Reclaimed in the Commune Cryn Johannsen · November 13, 2025 This past summer, I had the pleasure of reading Kristin Ross’s The Commune Form: The Transformation of Everyday Life (2024), and I wrote a summary about her work here on my Substack (it was an enjoyable piece to write, just as pleasurable to create as it was to re… Read full story

The point is that Ross shares invaluable resources on how these movements have existed elsewhere in the past and continue to exist and flourish now. Many of us are keenly listening now, too. Our Weirdo Friend and many others—you could be one, too—serve as conduits for a calling to write down this instructional, inspirational, playful language, to move us to act, to sow, tend, and grow one daisy at a time, to connect with others in our neighborhood, to collectively overcome the fears fascists want us to feel in order to paralyze us into inaction. Instead, we will spread our daisy chains so that they become mass cooperation across every zip code in the United States of America, becoming one, collective, pro-democratic garden for all.

Who’s with me?

Let’s recall the sentiments of Sesame Street, get neighborly again, and beat these fascist fucks one neighborhood, one zip code, at a time.

Sesame Street characters are enjoying Thanksgiving in 1974.

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