Colorful sign for the “Dog Show” Exhibition at the Anchorage Museum. (Photo by author.)

Much to my delight, when we visited the Anchorage Museum while visiting Alaska, there was an exhibition dedicated to dogs. The show was predominantly dedicated to the role dogs play, and played, in the lives of the Alaskan indigenous peoples, but there were also pieces of art that solely celebrated humans and their relationships to these special creatures.

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Furthermore, two new scientific papers in Nature now indicate that our relationship to dogs goes back further than previously believed. The papers show that dogs, genetically different than wolves, were close to humans more than 14,000 years ago. That means that even before human beings were farming, dogs were “a common part of life across many ancient cultures.” In addition, dogs are the only domesticated animals in the pre-contact Arctic.

The show began with a moving, haunting short clip of Kimutsik (Dog Team) by Glen Gear, which he created in 2022. This clip is part of a series that confronts the Canadian government’s violent removal of the Inuit from their land into permanent settlements. This led to a horrific loss of their dogs, which included seasonal movement across land. The exhibition note stated, “By the 1970s, the Canadian Inuit Dog was nearly extinct.” Gear describes these dogs as “spirit dogs,” and he is chasing after them, not sure of where they’ve been or where they are going. (The clip is worth watching. It’s only 29 seconds long.) Here are a few stills from it below.

"Kimutsik"(Dog Team) by Glenn Gear, 2022. Stills by author taken from Digital Animation film, 7 mins, 8 secs.

Next up was Sara Tabbert’s “Black Dog Winter,” created in 2001. This piece of art, created with India ink on birch plywood, was inspired by a huge German Shepherd named Rupert, with whom Tabbert spent a winter. She was gifted a retired sled dog shortly after spending the winter with Rupert, and said, “Adventures and misadventures ensued. I can’t now imagine life without a dog.”

Sara Tabbert's "Black Dog Winter" (2001). India Ink on birch plywood. (Photos by author.)

Around the corner from Tabbert’s piece was a phenomenal photo of “Icy.” (I took a picture of the placard for “Icy,” but it didn’t have the artist’s name. I also did research online, but to no avail. If I’m able to find the creator’s name, I will update this entry here.)

This image stole your heart, as it’s intended to do. The little pup also did the same to the artist, as they wrote, “Before I could decide which puppy to pick, she came up to me and her eyes reminded me of the crystalline ice in winter.” Indeed, those eyes are filled with endless pools of deep affection.

“Icy” (2020). (Photo by author.)

This exhibition wouldn’t have been complete without the story of Balto. When Nome, Alaska, had a deadly diphtheria outbreak in 1925, communities across the entire state came together to deliver medicine from Seward to help them fight the bacterial disease. Seward was over 1,000 miles away from Nome. Initially, the medicine was shipped by train, but eventually the last 500 miles were covered by mushers and their dogs. Musher Gunner Kaasen and his dog, Balto, completed the last part of the journey. Balto was the lead dog. With his bravery, they made it to Nome, despite encountering a raging blizzard.

We should also recognize Togo. He was also highlighted in the show. He’s not as well-known as Balto, but he is just as badass. Togo led Leonhard Seppala’s team to deliver the serum in 1925, too. Togo encountered moving ice along the Norton Sound and temperatures that dipped below -85° degrees fahrenheit!

Togo, the badass, circa 1925. (Photo of artifact by author.)

As we know, since our dogs are beloved to us, they have become especially beloved to our children, which has led us to replicate them as figurines, toys, and stuffed animals. The show included toys to celebrate these dog-like imitations. Here are a few that I captured:

Dog toys. (Photo by author.)

Then there were the images and paintings of the indigenous peoples with their dogs.

An indigenous man with his dog. (Photo of artifact taken by author.)

Then there were the gold prospectors in the 1920s, too (gold mining and prospecting began in the 1870s and became more large-scale in the 1920s), like this man with his dog.

“The Prospector” (c. 1929). (Photo of artifact by the author.)

The exhibition also included gear that the dogs wore on their treks. The gear included sleds, harnesses, backpacks, booties, and whips. The whips are not used to strike the dogs. Instead, the whip's snapping in the air spurs the dogs on. The dogs that race the Iditarod go through 1,500 to 3,500 booties for the 1,000- mile race. To honor the dogs, blankets are draped over them before or after their arrival in a village or town. The blankets are either embroidered or elaborately beaded, which is yet another indication of how much the Alaskan peoples tend to their dogs.

Gear for dogs and musher (L); Inuit dog with gear on back (R) (Photos by author.)

The exhibition also caught quiet moments of the indigenous people with their dogs. This one captured a young woman, a boy, and a dog together. The woman in this picture, perhaps the boy’s mother, is wiping hair away from her face, likely from a strong breeze from the Bering Sea behind her. She keeps the dog close to her, holding its collar. The boy, who appears to have rosy cheeks from the icy air, smiles for the camera while holding a small boy on his back.

Iñupiaq woman, children, and dog with the Bering Sea in the background (1913 - 1939). (Photo by author.)

I was also struck by this image, as the dog in the boat, alone, evoked a sense of loneliness.

“Untitled” (c. 1952) (Photo of artifact by the author.) d

The rest of the series I captured is simply dog- and human-centric and was not focused on the indigenous peoples of Alaska.

Sesse Elangwe, “A Different Kind of Love,” 2022. (Photo by author.)

I loved the rich colors of this memorable painting. The beautiful ebony skin of the two dog owners, juxtaposed with their white dogs’ fur, is remarkable. The woman's green hair also stands in stark contrast to her interesting tasseled, rust-colored hoodie and jean jacket, as does the yellow cap that the man wears against his dark grey pants and black sweatshirt.

This different kind of love, as we know, speaks to the young couple’s dedication to their three pups, gathered tightly in their arms. Proud dog owners. Speaking of these three dogs, Cameroonian artist Elangwe says, “We look so different but so alike; you’re my soul’s true counterpart.” The owners’ faces beam with deep love for their furry friends in their arms.

This next one hit me as an intimate, private moment that we, as dog owners, often share with our dogs. The piece is by Brooklyn-based artist Arcmanoro Niles and titled “Tell Me You’ll Never Leave.” The softness of the moment, the hand cupped under the dog’s chin, his eyes turned upward, slightly closed, subtly conveying to his owner to stay—to please stay. Yes, it’s enough to break your heart, as you know how much you’re loved and adored, and yet you still must go to attend to human demands.

Arcmanoro Niles, “Tell Me You’ll Never Leave,” 2023. Watercolor, charcoal, Conté, and pastel on paper. (Photo by author.)

The next painting that struck me was by Ghanaian Ametefe Kukubor. Here, you have a symbiosis of colors, with mandarin oranges and deep browns. The two subjects stare at you suspiciously with the same intensity. We have rudely interrupted a moment that they were having together, and we are not invited to this conversation.

Kukubor says growing up in the ’80s in Ghana, people didn’t have much of a relationship with dogs, but that has since changed. Ghanaians, he says, now have a special relationship to dogs. That is clear in this painting between the young woman and her dog.

Ametefe Kukubor, “Buddies,” 2022. Acrylic on paper. (Photo by author.)

In the next painting, this breed, the Xoloitzcuintle, is one of my favorites. Referred to as Xolos, they are a hairless breed from Mexico that dates back 5,000 years.

Nery Gabriel Lemus, “Faithful and Beloved Guide,” 2024. Watercolor on paper over panel. (Photo taken by author.)

This watercolor by artist Nery Gabriel Lemus depicts Caulli. Lemus chose the colors to memorialize Cualli.

If you are a dog owner, you know that a nap is not a proper one unless you’re joined by your dog(s). Nelson White’s “Afternoon Nap” (2021), oil on canvas, captures this leisurely, joyful activity perfectly with his English bulldog.

Nelson White, “Afternoon Nap,” 2021. Oil on canvas. (Photo by author.)

Nelson is part of the Mi’Kmaq peoples and a member of the Flat Bay First Nation Band in Flat Bay, Newfoundland. Nelson describes this as a moment of “serenity” with his dog Higgins. The painter only napped for 15 minutes, but Higgins would stay for 2 hours or more.

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Chiachio and Gianonne. Coleccionistas de trapos , 2022. Hand embroidery with cotton threads, patchwork, and textiles on a quilt. (Photo by author.)

Argentine artistic duo Leo Chiachio and Daniel Gianonne created the ingenious Coleccionistas de trapos (Rag Collectors). This beautiful hand-embroidered piece depicts the couple with their dogs, enjoying a relaxing moment in bed, celebrating everyday life as a “multispecies” LGBTQ+ family.

No exhibition would be complete without a photograph by Gordon Parks. Here, we have a lovely moment captured of a beautiful, young Black woman with her dog, both of whom are leaning out a window in Harlem.

Gordon Parks, “Woman and Dog in Window, Harlem, New York,” 1943. (Photo of artifact by author.)

In another very private moment, artist Shona McAndrew depicts a brown-haired woman with her dog, after she’s drawn a hot bath for herself. Her head is bent down, resting on her arm, as she languidly runs her finger through sudsy water, her loyal companion next to her side, both of their reflections looking back at them.

Shona McAndrew, “Oh, to be loved,” 2023. Acrylic on canvas. (Photo by author.)

Finally, we have Oxford-based artist Annan Affotey, who painted his friend Paul, holding his little dog Norma. Affotey states that Paul is a loving, tender person, especially towards his family. Those sentiments come through in how he’s holding Norma so gently in this painting, who appears to be an aging, black Chihuahua with white scruff on her muzzle.

A deeply moving show, one for dog lovers around the globe, I left feeling replenished, uplifted, and missing my own dogs!

With that said, my dogs wish you a good day, and are glad I’m back from Alaska, although I’m currently just with two of them in Kansas. (Don’t worry, the other one—the Basset—is being well taken care of.)

Here’s a picture of them back in Maine on a walk in misty, cold weather.

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Further Reading