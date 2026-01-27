Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Notes of the Week, E20: Nonviolence

A recording from Cryn Johannsen and Nick Paro's live video
Cryn Johannsen's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
Cryn Johannsen, Nick Paro, and Walter Rhein
Jan 27, 2026

Thank you Cat The FireBrand Project, Kevin Thomas, Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq., Natasha K., P. J. Schuster, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein and Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Cryn Johannsen in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cryn Johannsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture