BuyMeACoffee

James Wakibia/SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Much to my luck, on January 1st, Dr. David Barkin reached out to me in a comment on my piece, “‘We must spread terror among some by punishing many’: The Witch Hunts in the 16th and 17th Centuries in Europe.” Barkin has a Ph.D. from Yale University and is a Distinguished Professor at the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, Xochimilco Campus in Mexico City, so I was all ears.

In his comment, Barkin wrote:

This is a very important reminder of the significance of the commons in people's resistance to the incursions of the State. [Silvia] Federici's book has long been a staple of progressive analysis and organizing. I would love to correspond directly with you about our collaborations with communities in the Global South presently involved in defending and expanding their commons as ways of building what they call ‘post-capitalist societies’ as alternatives to the powerful forces of global capitalism.

For those not aware of the meaning of the commons, and Marxist feminist Silvia Federici’s work about it (I’ve written about her here and here), it was in feudal Europe, as I wrote about in my piece above—forsests, meadows, lakes, wild pastures—“that provided crucial resources for the peasant economy (wood for fuel, timber for building, fishponds, grazing grounds for animals) and fostered community cohesion and cooperation.” The commons played an enormous role in defining the social relations and political economy of the peasantry. At the end of the feudal period, however, the commons were eventually destroyed in Europe, and for the sake of simplicity, privatized. But is that true for other parts of the world? Have they been entirely destroyed? Is it even true for Europe itself?

As Barkin states, there is a resurgence in the Global South, where communities are rebuilding themselves and moving away from capitalist modes of social relations and toward the environment itself. Barkin makes clear, too, in his comment, that these communities in the Global South are defending and expanding their commons in what they call “post-capitalist societies.” The effects are profound, especially when it comes to eco-socialism.

Furthermore, there are examples of this rebuilding and defense of the commons in the Global North, too, which you can also read about in my interview with Kristin Ross in the Further Reading section below. (I wrote a book review of Ross’s The Commune Form: The Transformation of Everyday Life and then spoke to her about the Soulèvements de la Terre [Earth Uprisings Collective] in France. (This piece, incidentally, where I interviewed Ross, is how Barkin first ran across my Substack and me.)

BuyMeACoffee

Barkin told me he was writing a paper on the indigenous communities in the Global South and how they were moving into “post-capitalist societies” several months ago. He kindly sent me a rough draft version, which I read with great interest and excitement. It’s finally been published, and I’m sharing it with you now. In this piece, I will dissect his published essay, but before doing that, I also wanted to mention that I’m currently reading Rebecca Solnit’s The Beginning Comes After the End: Notes on a World of Change. In the opening chapter, “Swimming Upstream,” Solnit discusses attending a Land Back ceremony on October 17, 2024, about 60 miles north of San Francisco. That same month, Solnit states that a

few hundred miles north along the California Coast, the biggest dam removal in US history had just been completed, the result of decades of campaigning by local tribes and other supporters of a free-flowing river. Four dams had come down on the 263-mile-long Klamath River. The land that emerged from the stagnant water behind the dams is being restored and replanted with thousands of young trees and literal tons of native-plant seeds by tribal governments that live up and down this great salmon river that had been choked and stifled for more than a century. Chinook salmon, stopped for that dammed centure from completing their journeys to their ancient spawning grounds, had surged upstream almost immediately. The day before we gathered on a hilltop, the first salmon in more than cenutry had swum the Klamath’s sinuous route through northernmost California all the way to Oregon. ‘It’s amazing,’ said Ron Reed, a fisherman from the Karuk tribe. ‘That’s what we prayed for,’ he told a newspaper.

The Land Back initiative is not just happening in California either, as Solnit notes. “From Maine to Washington State, land seized generations before is coming back,” she writes. Most remarkable is the story Solnit mentions of the Miwok and Pomo peoples in California in Graton. In 1922, they were granted 15 acres of land or rancheria. Like other tribes in the US, the Miwok and Pomo had suffered violent genocide in the nineteenth century.

In 1958, however, the US Congress passed the California Rancheria Act. This law “declared that forty-one rancherias—including the one in Graton—were no longer the shared possessions of California tribes, merely private property of individuals, and privatization was often a prelude to losing those lands altogether.” One woman and her daughter clung to an acre of the land. Now, the tribe has “jurisdiction over a hundred thousand acres.” That is the power of resolve and commitment to community. And now, the group, known as the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, has 1,537 members. (I also returned from Alaska yesterday, and wrote about House Resolution 43: Alaska Native Village Municipal Lands Restoration Act of 2025 (H.R. 43), and House Resolution 42: Amend Alaska Native Claims Act (H.R. 42), which were passed by the United States Senate in my first post about my visit there.) In this 2023 article, “More Indigenous and local communities are getting land back,” the author, Lyric Aquino, discusses how land back is happening globally, stating that “Between 2015 and 2020, Indigenous and Afro-descendant peoples, along with small, local communities in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, gained legal recognition to more than 247 million acres of land—an 85 percent increase.”

BuyMeACoffee

Barkin’s published piece titled “Radical Ecological Economics: A Paradigm of the Global South” is just as hopeful. He and his coauthors, Erika Carcaño, Claudia Camacho y Alejandra Sánchez, depart from various scholars to argue that, based upon “thirty years of collaboration with communities in Latin America and our active participation in the international consortium Territories of Life,” society in these communities is an integral part of nature and that they are already building post-capitalist societies. Radical Ecological Economics (REE) also focuses on the “centrality of organization,” which prioritizes the group, allowing them to demand autonomy for their territories. In this way, the authors explain:

[The] community subject is forced to take on a revolutionary character in guiding its members toward improving their quality of life, ensuring that no one is left behind or left out, and that everyone participates in collective tasks to ensure its communal continuity. As such, the community subject becomes a constructive force for situating itself and society outside the nation-states in which it exists, forging the foundations of a post-capitalist society.

Scholars have also tended to draw primarily from Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, in addition to the scholarly work of critical political economy related to the rise of the capitalist market system and its major effects on social relations, which, as the authors note, “transformed societies into competitive organisms that undermined people’s ability to organize and promote their collective well-being.”

As already mentioned, Barkin and his colleagues are providing an alternative, demonstrating that communities in the Global South are already building “new worlds,” ones that are embedded in nature and post-capitalistic. The communities are organized around “cosmovisions,” “where reciprocity and mutual aid are present and where their social organizations generate a logic of reproduction different from the capitalist one.” Furthermore, these communities are hyperlocal, egalitarian, and deemphasize the individual; such beliefs date back centuries, too. They also lack a contract and are instead driven by the common good, which means that each person can realize their full potential in contributing to society. The market also does not play a major role in these communities. Instead, the authors explain:

given the social and ecological diversity found in the world, goods are distributed through different forms of social and community organizations rather than solely in the marketplace. REE constitutes an analytical approach that allows for a more coherent understanding of the interrelationships between natural and social processes, based on a holistic and integrative perspective. This theoretical framework is configured as a transdisciplinary space where diverse knowledges and situated social practices converge, originating primarily from the Global South, providing key elements for processes of structural transformation. These community experiences cannot offer global solutions to the major problems afflicting humanity, such as climate change. Rather, they are creating societies that are in balance with their environments.

By creating societies in balance with their environments, they are in sync with nature and not directly contributing to the climate change catastrophe that capitalist societies cause daily. They are also reintegrating themselves in nature, based on collective decisions from “cosmovisions that posit a profoundly different relationship between human beings and nature, oriented toward the care and preservation of life in all its manifestations.”

Barkin and the authors explain that the cosmovisions are critical and take part in a system of principles, ethics, and social practices in which four of them are noteworthy: (1) there is a notion of equilibrium between society and nature, meaning that the community has enormous environmental responsibilities; (2) a concept of communal ownership that advances the collective utilization and care of natural resources and land. This idea does not entail ownership over nature. Over 40% of the national territory is communal lands held by peasant and indigenous peoples; (3) work organization that is non-capitalist logics of valuation, instead it is concentrated on the collective and a collaborative sense of production; and, finally (4), a participatory democracy that is conveyed through governance and co-responsibility.

As the description above makes clear, these spaces are alternatives to the global capitalist system that exploits workers, undermines social relations of all kinds, and depletes ecosystems.

In addition, Barkin and his colleagues delve into the ontological, epistemological, and methodological bases for the construction of a radical ecological economics (REE) from below, meaning they examine ontology (the nature or study of being), epistemology (the study of knowing), and methodology (a system of methods) from the bottom-up, in this case from the perspective of Indigenous peoples from the Global South, instead of the bottom-down, i.e., from the perspective of scholars or the intelligenstia from the Global North.

BuyMeACoffee

In this case, REE is inspired by the indigenous people of the Global South and their cosmovisions and cosmopraxis. While they draw on various disciplines, such as political economy, political ecology, ecofeminism, community feminism, decolonization studies, and more, they place the cosmovisions and cosmopraxis front and center. That said, the authors do emphasize Marxist political economy in order to articulate class struggles “within socioecological justice processes,” along with its theories and concepts from ecosocialism,” particularly metabolic rift (if you read the piece I list below in Further Reading on Kohei Saito’s The Case for Degrowth Communism, Saito delves a great deal into this term and its meaning in Marx’s work). They also recognize the importance and complementary nature of Escobar’s political ecology, the ecofeminism of Mies and Shiva, Cruz Hernandez’s community feminism, and Smith’s decolonizing concepts. All of these ideas contributed to their understanding where “most community political dynamics occur at the margins of class struggles but are embedded in other battles such as territorial exploitation and dispossession; gender equity along with corporeal and ecological depletion; racism; and epistemological and ontological domination.”

It needs to be noted that, for Indigenous, Native, and Afro-descendant communities, and others, the cosmos is a critical part of their Weltanschauung. Hence, the reasons for the authors to dive into ontology, epistemology, and methodology from the bottom up, emphasizing, too, the socio-ecological relationships that they have. These are all highly dense, complicated understandings of themselves and the world and universe in which they are a part.

As is clear to the authors, new worlds are being imagined, created, and nourished by these communities in the Global South now. Not a moment has been wasted. These groups are doing it as I write. It’s important to know about these groups and understand that these communities have taken action to defend themselves against capitalism. We deal with an onslaught of negative news day in and day out, and oftentimes are left feeling helpless, but these communities remind us that together, collectively, we have the power to change the course of history. It’s important to recall what these Indigenous groups have been up against—extreme violence, genocide, and dispossession of their lands. And now, so many of them are stepping up and regaining what they had lost, and they should serve as models for us of what is possible now.

BuyMeACoffee

Further Reading