Thank you to everyone who tuned into my Smorgasboard live video a few days before I hit the road for Kansas! Unfortunately, it didn’t download properly, so I can’t post that short discussion here. Otherwise, I would have included it. In the future, however, I’ll be doing short 15-25-minute videos, discussing the queue of writings I’m working on, current events, and whether I have travel plans ahead. The topics will vary from that, too. I’m going to be flexible.

This first video covered the following topics:

The dementia-addled child rapist’s upcoming “speech” the other night.

The upcoming interview that I’ll be sharing here with Pastor John Jackman at the Moravian Trinity Church in Winston-Salem, NC. They have an amazing project, the Debt Jubilee project, which relieves people in the community of medical debt.

My forthcoming essay, “Unquenchable Thirst: Drinking from a River of Words,” which plays off of Heraclitus’s metaphor of how you never step in the same river twice. I invert that concept, suggesting that when you’re a reader and cross the same path with a writer and are in sync with them, you feel that unquenchable (intellectual) thirst, which makes you come back for more of their writing. I’ll be discussing the following writers in that piece: Sarah Kendzior’s “The Black Place” Oliver Sacks’s “The Abyss” Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s Italian Journey (Italienische Reise) Friedrich Nietzsche’s The Gay Science (Die fröhliche Wissenschaft)

My piece on the Anchorage Museum’s “Dog Show” Exhibit, which I mentioned in the second piece I wrote about visiting that museum while visiting Alaska.

My upcoming trip tomorrow from Baltimore to Kansas (I stopped in Lexington, Kentucky, yesterday evening, and then headed the rest of the way to Kansas yesterday.)

Cooking for my parents for Easter—I’ll be making saffron risotto with scallops and shrimp. Plus, I’ll also be baking a red velvet cake for my dad as well as bread pudding with crème anglaise sauce drizzled over it, and I’ll be sharing these recipes on “Gather”.)

I hope those who joined the discussion enjoyed it!

Be kind to one another. Hug your loved ones tightly. Hang in there.

Finally, Substack is currently the only way in which I earn cash, but I’ve turned off my paid subscriptions, as I don’t want to support a platform that allows Nazis to run amok here and defies their own TOS when it comes to misogyny and attacks against women. So, I’ve switched over to BuyMeACoffee. If you want to become a monthly supporter or toss me a few bucks to help me buy a cup of coffee, smash that button below this note. Thanks so much for your support!