Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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John S's avatar
John S
2d

I'm sorry I didn't previously catch wind of the Smorgasbord! (More broadly, wherever do you find the time for the whole gamut of what you do?!)

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1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
Niki~Niki ©️®️™️🖤🇨🇱's avatar
Niki~Niki ©️®️™️🖤🇨🇱
19h

I am disappointed I missed out on the SMORGASBORD.

I have an unquenchable thirst Cryn and you are one of those writers I can't get my fill of. I will have to check out the authors you listed.

I know you and your parents are going to enjoy Easter dinner and the time you have with one another. The meal you are prepping is absolutely amazing.

I have seen you in action preparing a dish while talking on your livestream and making it all look so effortlessly.

Happy Easter ✨ Cryn

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