Live with Cryn Johannsen

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript25145Live with Cryn JohannsenA recording from Cryn Johannsen's live videoCryn JohannsenFeb 20, 202625145ShareTranscriptGet more from Cryn Johannsen in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCryn’s Substack PodcastMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeCryn JohannsenRecent EpisodesA Great Conversation with Your Weirdo Friend about My Recent Article on the Epstein-Chomsky Relationship and Other Topics17 hrs ago • Cryn Johannsen and dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨Notes of the Week, E20: NonviolenceJan 27 • Cryn Johannsen, Nick Paro, and Walter RheinMaduro’s ArrestJan 3 • Cryn Johannsen and Jase ShortThe Trump regime; his cognitive decline; our left-politics, plus the Chomsky situation.Dec 30, 2025 • Cryn Johannsen and Jase ShortHelping Elias and his Family, Plus Some Updates on Future WorkDec 29, 2025 • Cryn JohannsenLive with Cryn JohannsenDec 20, 2025 • Cryn Johannsen, Godfrey Moase, and Ryan WardMisogyny, Gatekeepers, and the War on KindnessDec 10, 2025 • Cryn Johannsen, Walter Rhein, and Will Fullwood