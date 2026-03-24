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Estimated prep time: 2 hours 20 minutes (20 minutes to make, 2 hours to bake and cool cookies)

Serves: 40 people (2 cookies per person)

Ingredients (5):

4 large whites, room temperature

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 (200 g ) cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon almond extract

Tool That You’ll Need (3):

Large piping bag

Piping tip

Stand mixer (or hand mixer—using a hand mixer will make it take a little longer)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 225°F (105°C) and line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper or tin foil. Set aside. Combine egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt in a large, grease-free bowl. Pour the ingredients into the stand mixer bowl. Using the stand mixer, with the whisk attachment, stir on low speed until the mixture becomes foamy. Once foamy, increase speed to high. With the mixer still on high, slowly add the granulated sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time. Beaut until mixture is thick, has a sheen, and has nearly tripled in size. The mixture should have stiff peaks, and the sugar should be totally dissolved. Test the mixture between your fingers. If it is gritty, the sugar is still not dissolved, and the mixture still needs to be run on high to smooth it out. Once it’s smooth and the sugar is dissolved, add the 1 teaspoon of almond extract. If you are also using food coloring, add it now, too. Next, fit a large disposable piping bag with a tip. Transfer the meringue to the piping bag and pipe onto the prepared cookie sheet. There doesn’t need to be much space between the meringue cookies, as they will not spread while baking. Bake at 225°F (104°C) for 1 hour. After an hour, turn off the oven. Leave the oven door shut, and let the cookies cool completely inside it for another 1-2 hours before removing them. The cookies should be crisp and can be stored in an airtight container away from heat and moisture. Enjoy!

An interesting fact about meringue, it was most likely not invented by the French! It’s attributed to a Swiss pastry chef named Gasparini in the 18th century. While there are many theories about the invention of meringue and meringue cookies, that doesn’t stop people from enjoying it in the different ways it is served (on top of cakes, served with pudding, offered as a solo cookie, etc.). So, when or if you find yourself baking these delectable treats, I hope you, your friends, and family will enjoy them thoroughly.

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Further Reading