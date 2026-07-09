Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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✨your weirdo friend✨'s avatar
✨your weirdo friend✨
17h

Thanks, Cryn. I appreciate your solidarity.

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1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈's avatar
Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈
17h

I am no one's heroine, and never wanted to be.

I would rather just inspire. Being a heroine was never what I wanted.

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1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
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