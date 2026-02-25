A picture at the Maine cottage of a glass of wine, an antique water jug, covered with a pattern of flower bouquets, a softly lit candle, and a light illuminating the table. Picture by the author, taken in the winter of 2023.

Gather with me here to resist fascism, rejuvenate, love yourself, and protect your friends and family. I am carving out this space to share my cooking and baking recipes, techniques, and tips, and to tell stories about worldwide travel, living abroad, and my time in Maine. However, above all, the kitchen will be our central gathering location. Unlike many other recipe sites, I will always include the recipe and instructions first, and then share my stories later if there is a story about the recipe. There is nothing that irritates me more than having to scroll through someone’s book-length post, especially when there isn’t the option to skip to the recipe, when all I want is to read the recipe!

I also want to give a special shoutout to dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨ for inspiring me to launch this new, special, and revolutionary blog! Thanks so much, Your Weirdo Friend. You’re the best.

Powerful waves from the Atlantic Ocean hit the shoreline in Acadia National Park in Maine during a winter storm on January 12, 2022. Photo credit: Jake Wyman.

But first, about Maine. Glorious, wondrous, wild Maine. I once had a safe and welcoming, little, green cottage in the far reaches of that magical place, not far from the Canadian border. Within the confines of the cottage’s sturdy walls, underneath its low-hanging ceiling made of solid, exposed, planked wood, I would sit, along with my three dogs, two corgis, and a basset hound, all of whom would be lying down sleeping, in front of a roaring, bright fire, awash in crimson reds, vermilion oranges, and hints of flickering sapphire blues—I think we’re all instinively drawn to fires because they are a reminder of the impermanence of life, of our sacred ties to humans and those who came even before humans; they represent rich, tapestried histories of how we once survived before civilization was even named such a thing.

I designed the hearth myself to enclose those ancient flames that once roared in open, primeval forests, the ones that surrounded me in Maine. I painted the fireplace black, and then I ordered five tiles with two jackrabbits on them, animals our ancient ancestors hunted in the open and took to those open flames to cook and later devoured. The tile design was created by William De Morgan (1839 - 1917), an English potter, tile designer, and novelist, inspired by Islamic and Persian artwork and design. As you can see in the picture below, the wide wood floors were painted flat white to offset the black, perhaps my own unconscious playing between the yin and yang; the colors counterbalancing one another inside the home, while all the other objects, including ourselves, and the multitude of other colors were a reminder that binaries or dualisms don’t exist.

Walwynn, the Welsh corgi, enjoys a robust fire on a snowy night in Maine back in 2023.

In front of the fire, with its rabbit motif surrounding it, curled up with a heavy blanket, a glass of Barbera or Barolo in hand, in the little living room, as it snowed outside, I often found myself reading about #cottagecore and its origins, learning that its ideas and its vibes emerged mostly from internet culture. To my delight, I discovered that it has ties to the LGBTQ+ community, as it intertwines pastoral imagery with freedom to be whoever and whatever you want in both private and public spaces, in idyllic spots, much like my cottage and the surrounding areas.

The little cottage I once owned with a crescent moon above it in late fall. Photo by the author.

As darkness cast its black net across the sky, and the last hints of daylight sun would dip below the horizon, which at the cottage was a salty bay that eventually dumped out into the Atlantic Ocean, and was not far from Acadia National Park, I would enter my kitchen to begin making a meal for a person I love more than anything in this world. The kitchen had originally been a ramshackle mess, like the rest of the cottage. But after over 6 months of gutting, wallpapering, painting, and making major changes, the cottage had been totally revamped, including the kitchen. That space had been turned into a combination of country-French and New England styles, evident throughout the entire place.

Snapshots of the Maine cottage. Photos by the author in 2023.

And, as I said, it is here where I delved into my beloved cookbooks for my beloved person to cook delectable recipes or make mouth-watering baked goods, a man who was also born on the shores of a distant land, one that I had recently gotten to know and immediately fallen in love with. But here we were, on the opposite end of the world, in a kitchen that we had both envisioned, and it was time to make dinner. In my memory, I recall making a delicious Italian risotto with fresh peas and prosciutto one evening. (I make a lot of different types of risotto dishes, so if you’re a fan of Italian rice dishes, you’ll get your fair share of recipe ideas here!)

My favorite place to be in my Maine cottage was the kitchen with all of its cooking gadgets, such as the Kitchen Aid, fresh herbs, like basil and Italian parsley near the window, and green apples for an apple tart to be baked later in the evening. Photo by the author taken in 2023.

Of course, when it comes to cooking meals in our household, we are always careful to pair them with the right wines. After living in Europe several times and with wines so reasonably priced there, it is easy to have wine regularly. (I acknowledge that if you’re on a budget, and we’re certainly on one now, it’s a bit more challenging to drink a glass or two of wine every night with a meal.) It’s also part of the fun, too, when deciding which meal to eat and what bottle of wine to choose to go with it. Sometimes, if we have received a bottle of wine as a gift, for example, we will build a meal around it, which is also enjoyable. So, on the evening we sat down for our risotto with fresh peas and prosciutto, we set the table as we usually do, with napkins, appropriate tableware, and a great bottle of red wine. The fire was going, and we had three interested parties—our lower rider dogs—surrounding us as we enjoyed our meal. (Walwynn, our large, 50-pound corgi, is an enormous fan of my risottos.)

Kitchen table nicely set (L); wine bottle (C); risotto with peas and crispy prosciutto (R). Photos taken by the author in 2023.

As the evenings got colder and darker earlier (it was wild, since you are quite far north, you can tell the sun is beginning to set around 2:45 p.m. during the shortest days of the year!), I often turned to making rich meat roasts or one of my partner’s favorites lomo saltado. And once we were through with dinner, I would return to the kitchen to attend to an apple tart or cake. Often, I had already pre-made the crust in the late afternoon. I am, for lack of a better term, old-fashioned when it comes to my pie crusts, i.e., I use Julia Child’s classic recipe. (You’ll see quite a few of her recipes popping up here, so be prepared.) Back in the kitchen, with the crust done, I’d pull it from the refrigerator, roll it out, shape it into a nice dough in the pie dish, fill the dish with the contents, then make a lattice-style design on top of it, and pop it in the warmed-up oven to bake.

A Child’s pie crust recipe is being used for an apple tart. Picture taken by the author in 2023.

Now it was late in the evening, once dinner had long been eaten. The snow might have stopped, the dogs needed walking once more before bedtime, the pie had been baked and eaten with some coffee, and it was time to turn in.

But my friends, we’ll gather again. While the soft orange embers of the fire still glow at the moment, it’s time for me to call it a day. I’ll first share a recipe and perhaps a few anecdotes about my travels or time in Maine, the next time I’m back. In the meantime, we’ll disband for now, get some much-needed rest, and commune again soon.

Walwynn crashed out after playing in the snow at the cottage in 2023. Photo by the author.

What to expect next? Stay tuned for a recipe of risotto with fresh peas and crispy risotto.