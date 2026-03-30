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I just got back from Anchorage, Alaska, yesterday afternoon, and I have a lot of notes to share about my visit there. One Thursday afternoon, I visited the Anchorage Museum, an astonishingly beautiful and architecturally sophisticated building, made of glass and wood, situated in downtown Anchorage.

The sign to the museum is just outside the building. (Photo by the author.)

The Anchorage Museum sits on the traditional homeland of the Eklutna Dena'ina, and is located at 625 C Street. The museum boasts collections of art, history, ethnography, ecology, and science. It is predominantly committed to studying and exploring the land, peoples, art, and history of Alaska. It also has exhibitions on a regular basis. It was first built in 1968 by architect Kenneth Maynard, with Schultz and Maynard. In 2003, the glass-façade, 26,000-square-foot expansion, designed by David Chipperfield Architects with Kumin Associates of Anchorage as the architect-of-record and Alcan General leading construction, opened to the public. The institution’s name was also changed to Anchorage Museum. For more details on the timeline of its architectural changes from 1968 through 2003 and beyond, go here. (The museum is now 247,000 square feet, all of which is open to the public.)

We went to three exhibitions that the museum offered on Thursday. Those were the following: “Dog Show,” “Tricksters & Sourdoughs: Humor and Identity in Alaska,” and “Cold War to the Cosmos: Distant Early Warning Systems & the Arctic.”

Advertisement for “Dog Show” Exhibition. (Photo by author.)

Advertisement for “Tricksters and Sourdoughs” Exhibition. (Photo by author.)

Advertisement for “Cold War to the Cosmos” Exhibition. (Photo by author.)

“Dog Show” and “Cold War to the Cosmos” were in-depth, fascinating, and examined how each topic related to the Indigenous peoples of Alaska. I had high hopes for the exhibition on humor, having worked extensively on the topic as a graduate student (not specifically on Alaska, of course), but it wasn’t nearly as thorough or as extensive as the other two I just mentioned.

The other parts of the museum, the permanent collections, were incredible, though. There is so much to take in about the Native Alaskans there. Here is one piece in the entry area: an Indigenous person, apparently being blown by the Arctic winds (he’s actually dancing) by Tony Weyiouanna. When you first step into the gallery, you’re also welcomed by two large geometric-style sculptures of a polar bear and a walrus. (I tried finding the name of the artist of these two sculptures, but I couldn’t seem to locate it. I also looked online, but to no avail.)

Artist: Tony Weyiouanna (1959- ). Sculpture (dancing figure), late 20th century. Whale bone, walrus ivory. (Photo by author.)

Sculpture of a Polar bear. (Photo by author.)

Sculpture of a walrus. (Photo by author.)

And, as I said, the architecture was stunning. The stairwells alone were remarkable, encased in black, a stark contrast to the dramatically high, sweeping, warm cherry-wood-colored walls.

The interior staircase. (Photo by author.)

The stairwell on the second floor. (Photo by author.)

Stairwell in the cafeteria, leading to the second-floor galleries. (Photo by author.)

Before heading to the “Dog Show” exhibit, I discovered another stunning piece by artist Susie Qimmiqsaq Bevins-Ericsen (1941 - ), titled “Dancing Spirit,” which was made with laminated birch, walrus ivory, pine, walnut, and cherry. (Qimmiqsaq is her Iñupiat name, and she is now an Anchorage, Alaska-based artist. Bevins-Ericsen was born in Beechey Point, Alaska, a trading post, and had a traditional way of life—hunting, fishing, and gathering—so when she first went to Anchorage, it was a shock for the family and her.)

As for “Dancing Spirit,” on the laminated birch, you see a spirit dancing in the wind, successively becoming freer from left to right, unfurling from a tight ball to an open being, flying away in the sky. In the center, the spirit becomes an explosive light, with flames radiating from it. Below are separate images that I took, depicting the spirit's metamorphosis. The final image is that of the entire piece itself.

Image 1. (Photo by author.)

Image 2. (Photo by author.)

Image 3. (Photo by author.)

Image 4. (Photo by author.)

Image 5. (Photo by author.)

Image 6. (Photo by author.)

Image 7. (Photo by author.)

Image 8. (Photo by author.)

The complete piece. (Photo by author.)

Tomorrow, I’ll write about the “Dog Show” exhibition, as I spent a long time examining the pieces of art in that show. Then I’ll share my notes on “Tricksters and Sourdoughs,” along with “From Cold War to the Cosmos,” which turned out to also be a terribly sad exhibition about Project Chariot in Alaska that few Americans are even aware of. These write-ups will also feature the beautiful, deeply complex artifacts that were created by Indigenous peoples in the museum’s collection. The museum, as you can see, was a highlight of my trip.

After those pieces about the museum, I will share details on my dinner at Kincaid Grill, my trip to Alyeska Resort in the Chugach Mountains (we just went for breakfast, but we did see two moose!), spotting No Kings in Girwood (pop. 1,800), attending No Kings in Anchorage (it was a great turnout for the size of the city), thinking about the weird taxidermy at the Anchorage airport on my way out of the state (spoiler: giant, dead majestic animals make me sad), and finally heading home.

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