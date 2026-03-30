Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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artlust's avatar
artlust
3m

Wow! That wood inlaid work is wonderful

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1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
Laurence Christel's avatar
Laurence Christel
23m

Thank you for sharing this very interesting article about the museum and your visit in Alaska!

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