Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Niki~Niki ©️®️™️🖤🇨🇱's avatar
Niki~Niki ©️®️™️🖤🇨🇱
9h

Great piece but, you always do deliver Cryn. A little history entwined with delightful encounters and tid bits while traveling and on holiday in Alaska.

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PaulM's avatar
PaulM
10h

My grandfather died on the Nome-Shishmaref trail in 1923. It’s on my bucket list to visit. 👍

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