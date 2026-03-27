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Map of Alaska.

I’ve traveled up to Alaska this week, as my partner is on a business trip here, so he bought me a ticket to visit him for a few days. Since the Trump regime has created chaos at the airports, and it isn’t clear which airports are being affected by moronic ICE thugs overseeing the machines and check-ins, I got up at 0430 in the morning for a 0830 flight to Chicago on Wednesday from Baltimore. I arrived at the airport’s long-term parking around 0510 and got transportation to the terminal. Much to my relief, there were no ICE thugs in sight, so I got through TSA security easily.

While in Chicago, I broke my 62-hour fast on a delicious fennel sausage pizza and met a great young Black man, a native Chicagoan, who told me that ICE was all over the airport there. (I didn’t see them, since I was already checked through.) He told me he was in line with an ICE agent and that for every 4 passengers the TSA agent checked in, the ICE agent would check in 1 person. He found this actually “sus” because of how long the ICE agent took to check each person’s passport, which I think was a decent theory to have. Anyway, my new friend eventually headed off to his destination after I finished my meal for the day, and then I made my way to my own gate to depart for Anchorage. The flight was long and uneventful, 7 hours in total. On the flight, though, which was packed, I wondered what was bringing each person to this far flung place. While in Chicago, I did run across a couple from Northern Virginia (one of my many old haunts) who told me that their good friend had moved up to Fairbanks). But that only explained two people and their visit here. The rest of them remained a mystery to me. Obviously, many were visiting for pleasure, but what about all the others? It reminded me of when I would come to and from Maine, as it’s another place that is not an easy location to reach. Alaska is a helluva lot harder to get to than Maine though!

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As the plain approached Anchorage, and with very sore derièrres from sitting in one position for so long, everyone opened their window shades, we got our first glimpses of Alaska. Forgetting about our sore behinds, most of us immediately whipped out our cameras to take photos of the sublime, snow-capped mountain ranges, covered in pink and lavender hues of light below us.

Breathtaking views of the Alaskan mountains from the airplane. made us momentarily forget about our sore behinds. (Photo by author.)

When I first landed in Alaska, I had to have a smoke after the long flight (you know how we smokers are), so I quickly ventured to one of the smoking areas outside of Anchorage’s airport. There, I met three nice indigenous men who smiled widely with nearly tootheless grins. They were smoking pot, and the small covered booth where the three of them sat smelled strongly of it. One of them told me he’d like to bounce me on his knee like a baby, and I told him I was too old for that. We all laughed. Eventually, they told me they were waiting for a bus to return to their small village, explained how they enjoyed ice fishing, and how they dried the fish on the beams along their porches of their homes. I told them this visit was my first time to Alaska, so they welcomed me heartily. Eventually, my partner picked me up, so I bid them farewell and told them to stay warm. They all laughed and said that I was the one who needed to stay warm.

Since I got in late, and had eaten my one meal of the day, there weren’t a lot of options for eating since most restaurants were already closed, but we still wanted to grab a libation and my partner was still hungry, so we headed to an Irish pub called Blarney Stone in downtown Anchorage and had a few drinks before turning in for the evening at our downtown hotel. My partner also got the wings, which looked pretty effing good, and I got an old fashioned. The banter with the other patrons was jovial and the bartender was kind and made good drinks, so it was a satsifying experience.

A carved bear inside the entrance at the Blarney Stone Irish Pub in downtown Anchorage. (Photo by author.)

This morning when I went out for my morning coffee and cigarette, I noticed a beautiful totem pole carved on the side of a building near our hotel. Most of today has been spent recuperating from my long flight, so I got up late (0745), looked for jobs in my room, and am now looking forward to going to an interesting restaurant, the Rustic Goat, that looks out onto the Chugach Mountains. The Rustic Goat is run by Executive Chef Frazer Buchanan. Buchanan’s culinary career for most of his 17 years was spent in the lower 48 in Utah, California, and Oregon. About 4 years ago, however, he moved to Anchorage. The Rustic Goat is a mixture of French and Italian cuisine. Once I’ve visited it, I’ll provide a review of what I thought of the restaurant, the food, and the ambience.

The totem pole carved on the apartment complex near our hotel in downtown Anchorage. (Photo by author.)

As many of you know, Alaska was purchased by the United States from the Russian Empire in 1867 for $7.2 million, which was roughly 2 cents per acre The treaty was signed on March 30, 1867. At the time there were approximately 30,000 indigenous people living in the area, plus a small number of Russians. For more details about Alaska and its relationship to the U.S., PBS created highlights to read here.

Since the United States was still recovering from the destruction of the Civil War, the new state was neglected after its initial acquisition. Furthermore, when Alaska was purchased, all the land went to “public domain.” This period of time was also fraught with difficulties for all indigenous peoples across the U.S. as assimilation was so-calleld policy for them, meaning that children were required to go to boarding schools and indigenous land was given to individuals. As we know now, these boarding schools were rife with sexual and physical abuse, along with murder.

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Since Congress terminated treaty making with native Americans in 1871, there were no treaties made with the Alaskan peoples. So, while there was next to no interaction bewteen the federal government and indigenous groups early on, things would change in later years. Even worse, when the transaction took place between Russia and the U.S., the indigenous people in Alaska were not consulted about it. So, like other cases in the United States, this becomes a land back matter. On this front, in June of 2025, House Resolution 43: Alaska Native Village Municipal Lands Restoration Act of 2025 (H.R. 43), and House Resolution 42: Amend Alaska Native Claims Act (H.R. 42) by the United States Senate were passed.

As the Native Federation.org’s press release states about these achievements on June 25, 2025:

H.R. 43 aims to restore Alaska Native village municipal lands that were lost or diminished due to previous legislation and policies. This act recognizes the importance of these lands in preserving cultural identity and promotes self-determination for Indigenous communities. By allowing for the restoration and management of these lands, the legislation empowers local governance and protects vital resources, facilitating community development in alignment with traditional values and practices.



H.R. 42 focuses on amending the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), which was originally enacted in 1971. These amendments are designed to address long-standing concerns regarding land ownership, economic opportunities, and the benefits of resource development for Alaska Native people. The updates will streamline processes and improve access to education, health care, and infrastructure by ensuring that Alaska Natives can fully participate in the economic development of their regions.

That’s great news to learn for the indigenous people of Alaska.

More updates to come.

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