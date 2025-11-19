When Trump says the exploitation of girls is “boring,” he’s revealing himself. And the media’s refusal to interpret that comment through the lens of his known behavior is complicity. And as a result, there’s little acknowledgment, if any, of how deeply sexual sadism is woven into elite white male culture, and why Trump is its perfect avatar. — Dr Stacey Patton

Here I am on the porch of my cousin’s Victorian home, holding two adorable kittens, around 9 years old, in rural Kansas.

Porky’s. Revenge of the Nerds. Caddy Shack. National Lampoon’s Vacation.

And later, John Hughes’ films, especially Sixteen Candles, when the “uppity,” intoxicated prom queen, Caroline, is apparently “deservedly” date raped by the class nerd, only after her long blonde hair is partially cut off the night before as a joke, once Jake, her popular boyfriend, becomes romantically interested in Sam, played by Molly Ringwald.

Women and girls in all of these films were props, objects on display to be mocked, ogled at, played with, and, in the case of Caroline, raped when too “uppity.” Even though I lacked the words, even at that age, it was somehow clear to me: Their bodies did not belong to them. Instead, they belonged to white male teens, white men in the films, and the male gaze created by the camera lens, and all of that made me a confused, hurt girl of the ’80s.

As a hurt girl of the ’80s, I grew up on these films, and they fucked me up in indelible ways. They were as much of a staple as Wheaties bran flakes, but instead of being nourishment for the body, they were toxicity for the soul, especially when it came to the formation of my identity as a little girl. They were screened in houses on a loop during my childhood—exposed boobs were funny, looking up skirts was a game, diminishing young women was the aim, and pussy was the prize.

Again, being in a little girl’s body and in her mind, this caused great confusion and hurt. Wasn’t I one day going to grow up to look like those teen girls and those women who were being mocked, derided, and also hurt? They surely didn’t seem to be in on the fun and games. It left me puzzled, late at night when the screens would depict image after image of some of our most beautiful women—women, I thought, who purportedly earned the most respect for being so alluring, would be defiled, gawked at, exploited, and even disposed of. And the adults laughed, and so did the kids. Everyone around me laughed, so I did, too, confusedly. I laughed at the young women, at those I’d eventually grow up to be. I mocked my own gender, and that hurt me, too. As I did, it made me feel lonely, naked like the women on screen, and afraid.

The lessons learned, of course, were that white boys will be white boys, and white men will be white men, and their currency was in objectifying and defiling young women.

The U.S. pop culture of misogyny, however, was combatted to a degree by my heroines of the day: Madonna and Cyndi Lauper, especially Cyndi, with her wild orange hair, orange lipstick, and defiant, free spirit.

During the hot summer months in Kansas, in my pink, plastic jellies and lacy little socks, clad in short-short and frilly shirts, I would prance around my yard, blurting out, at the tender age of 6, “Girls just wanna have fun!”, imitating Cyndi in her video. That liberatory experience is still difficult to replicate to this day.

It was a counterweight to the naked, faceless girls—all breasts and bushes exposed—I’d see late at night in Revenge of the Nerds or Porky’s. Cyndi’s girls were funkily clothed, had identities and character, just like she did, and they put men in their place, too! (Many of them were different races as well.)

But the powerful creep of white boys and white men couldn’t be escaped as a hurt girl of the ’80s, despite the solace I found in the pop music from Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, and others. There was always that gnawing feeling that you were nothing more than a naked, helpless body, one that wasn’t your own, to eventually be had, to be gawked at—even if you were up to the white male gaze’s standards—nothing more, nothing less.

Little did I know or understand at the time that the white male gaze had been glued to my eyes like a pair of bad contact lenses. Yet Cyndi Lauper’s defiant “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” was a small tear that allowed me to see something slightly different.

Eventually, as I grew older, I tore off those bad contact lenses, stripping myself of that male gaze. At first, it was disorienting, but it quickly became liberating. But that liberation would take decades, lots of work, studying, reading, effort, and time. In the meantime, the hurt girl of the ’80s was stuck with the male gaze, glued onto her eyes, impoverishing her sense of self.

And this brings us to Trump’s remark that the exploitation of girls is “boring.” That quote made me think to write this piece in the first place. The man who walked into the dressing rooms of Miss USA beauty pageant contestants and said something like, “Don’t worry, ladies, I’ve seen it all before.” Some of the contestants were as young as 15. The man that 27 women have accused of sexual misconduct, which is a nice way of describing absolutely depraved behavior. The man who infamously said that he liked to “grab ’em by the pussy.” The man who was found by a judge to have raped writer E. Jean Caroll. Again, he’s the one who said that the exploitation of girls is “boring.”

So, even though the hurt girl of the ’80s has grown up, cast off the male gaze, as an adult, she’s still haunted by the fact that white males, especially white male elites, get away with the abuse of girls and women. And one of the worst abusers of women, Donald J. Trump, sits in the Oval Office.

This statement shouldn’t be brushed off, ignored, or diminished. Anyone with any decency wouldn’t say such a thing. The exploitation of girls is horrific, dismaying, and morally wrong. But not according to Donald J. Trump. It’s “boring.” Of course, we shouldn’t expect anything less from a monster like him, but what about the way the press frames it? How do they respond to his depravity?

Just as his “grab ’em by the pussy” comment and his current lascivious remarks he’s made about Press Secretary Leavitt’s lips, along with his remarks about female reporters—either sexist or outright nasty—they are whitewashed, sanitized, diminished, or ignored by the press.

So, that’s why I wrote this piece today of all days. That hurt girl of the ’80s is still inside of this grown-ass adult woman, and despite how tough I make myself out to be, I’m hurting, and I hurt every single day with that monster in power. The only solace I find is knowing I’m not alone and that there are survivors, like the women yesterday, who are demanding transparency and justice. Has there been healing? Absolutely. Yes. But have those old, deep wounds been reopened since Trump took power again? Hell, yes, they have. I’d be lying if I said otherwise. (Compartmentalization can sometimes be your best friend.)

What I fear most is the complicity of the press and figures like Speaker Mike Johnson. Mike Johnson is not an aberration. Mike Johnsons abound in our communities, ready to jump and protect predators (trust me, I know from experience, and I also know how institutions defend them, too). And the press's response is depressingly predictable as well. But just because it’s predictable, it doesn’t mean it isn’t outrageous. And that’s why I’m calling it out and denouncing it.

My question is this: When are we going to face this sexual sadism head-on? When are we going to acknowledge that most white male elites are sexual sadists? We can’t come up with any solutions at the moment because we can’t even recognize that fact. Until we do, we’ll continue to be haunted and hurt by them. And this hurt girl of the ’80s will remain forever unhealed.