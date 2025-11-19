Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Franklin Oliver's avatar
Franklin Oliver
Nov 21

Thank you. The level of depravity we accept is horrific. Even now, abuse is hidden by our reluctance to clearly name what we mean. I am trying to avoid the euphemisms that provide a veneer of decency to the most indecent acts. The president is a rapist and a pedophile who was deeply embedded in the sexual trafficking of girls. That is a horrible, accurate sentence. One we should all acknowledge as true. One we knew before Election Day 2024. America is profoundly complicit.

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Rita Thomas's avatar
Rita Thomas
Nov 19

Ty!

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