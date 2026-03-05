ANNOUNCEMENT: I have shut off my paid subscriptions because Substack allows literal Nazis to exist on this platform; I do not want any money from paid subscribers going to the founders. If you do wish to chip in and help me out, you can buy me a coffee here. Also, half the money still goes to my Palestinian family.

[Reader Warning: Disturbing details about Black enslavement, sexual trafficking of enslaved people, lynchings, sexual trafficking of girls, child molestation, extreme sexual abuse, rape, and murder.]

Introduction: bell hooks’ White Imperialist Supremacist Capitalist Patriarchy, Max Horkheimer’s Radical Thoughts on Bourgeois Society and Capitalism

One half of the whole: Ghislaine Maxwell, giving Epstein a massage. Courtesy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“I would come to see Epstein and Maxwell less as boyfriend and girlfriend, and more as two halves of a wicked whole.” — Virginia Guiffre, Nobody’s Girl

As you can see from the title of this essay, I’m addressing white women in this piece, and that includes the writer who drafted this essay (yes, I’m addressing myself, too). However, I invite anyone to read this essay. It is my hope that white women will take the contents herein to heart and consider the role we play in upholding imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy, the long-term coined by the renowned activist, intellectual, and feminist philosopher bell hooks (1952 - 2021 ). In so doing, it will enable us to pick up the necessary tools—pick axes, hammers, drills—and play an active role in smashing these systems to pieces, helping minority groups, as they take the lead, to end the most brutal, pervasive, and widespread structural formations of oppression to have ever existed on planet earth.

Before turning to Ghislaine Maxwell as a prototype of imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy, I want to first share an aphorism I recently read by German philosopher and sociologist Max Horkheimer (1895 - 1973), one of the Frankfurt Critical Theorists. He might seem like an odd choice, given how many describe him as conservative, though he did become one in his later years. However, his work, Dämmerung: Notizen in Deutschland, 1926 - 1931 (1934), translated by Michael Shaw into English as Dawn & Decline: Notes, 1926-1931 and 1950-1969, was his most radical in his critique of bourgeois society. It’s written, as already stated, in an aphoristic style, and, as historian John Abromeit describes, the work is Horkheimer’s interior thinking, which is quite different from his exterior thinking. As Abromeit also notes in his monography on Horkheimer titled Max Horkheimer and the Foundations of the Frankfurt School, “Dämmerung… represents a continuation of the private, antisystematic and more authentic form that had characterized his early novellas and diary entries.” (It should also be noted that Horkheimer wrote this work under the pseudonym Heinrich Regius, and he refused to have a second edition published in the 1960s! So, it was published by radical students instead.)

When it comes to imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy, a passage struck me as pertinent to hooks’ lengthy term. Horkheimer writes in his section titled, “A Premium on Vileness”:

The capitalist system in its present phase is organized exploitation on a world-wide scale. Its preservation creates boundless suffering. This society certainly has available the human and technical means to abolish the most blatant forms of physical wretchedness. We know of no era where this possiblity existed to such a degree. Only property arrangement stand in the way of its realization, i.e., the fact that the huge productive appartus of mankind must function in the service of a small stratum of exploiters. All of official economics, the humane sciences and philosophy, schools, the church, the arts and the press consider it their first principal task to obscure, minimize, distort or deny this incredible fact.

Here, Horkheimer is speaking of capitalism and its exploitation being covered up by various institutions—economic ones, academia, churches, the arts, and the press. The bloviating, college dropout was a purported successful “financier” for the wealthiest and most influential people, hobnobbing with them all, but it turns out, after a NYT exposé, which Democracy Now! covered a few months ago, Epstein stole it all. Extrapolating further from Horkheimer’s words, we can also speak of the way in which so many individuals of influence in academia, as Guiffre pointed out in Nobody’s Girl, engaged in the sex trafficking of her via Epstein. It should be noted, too, that most of the academics involved with Epstein were in STEM and other sciences and not the humanities. The arts world fared no better in ingratiating itself with the child rapist, as evidenced in stories here, here, and here. And the press did a considerably good job of covering up Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes as well. The dates go back far too. One of the most incriminating pieces was a 2003 Vanity Fair article by Vicky Ward titled, “The Talented Mr. Epstein.” While the details of the essay are eyebrow-lifting, it’s the background story that is hair-raising. (It should be noted here that Epstein was not charged until July 27, 2006, for the “solicitation of underage girls.”) But first, here’s what Ward wrote that, in hindsight, reveals to us now what clearly deserved digging and questioning from a press that covered up Epstein’s sexual crimes:

Epstein is known about town as a man who loves women—lots of them, mostly young. Model types have been heard saying they are full of gratitude to Epstein for flying them around, and he is a familiar face to many of the Victoria’s Secret girls. One young woman recalls being summoned by Ghislaine Maxwell to a concert at Epstein’s town house, where the women seemed to outnumber the men by far. ‘These were not women you’d see at Upper East Side dinners,’ the woman recalls. ‘Many seemed foreign and dressed a little bizarrely.’ This same guest also attended a cocktail party thrown by Maxwell that Prince Andrew attended, which was filled, she says, with young Russian models. ‘Some of the guests were horrified,’ the woman says.

So, Epstein “loves women,” she wrote, “lost of them, mostly young,” she added. But it gets worse than that. It’s what Ward deleted from the story. We later learn about a mother and two daughters who came to her, telling her that the two girls were sexually assaulted by Epstein, one of the daughters was 16 when it happened. Initially, the daughters were afraid to go public, but eventually they agreed.

In a piece titled, “Jeffrey Epstein: How US Media — with one exception — whitewashed the story,” by Guardian journalist Ed Pilkington, he explains further:

Publication was delayed, then Ward was told the paragraphs on the abuse of the women had been deleted. ‘I was extraordinarily upset,’ she said. ‘I asked the women what they were going to do and they said they would lick their wounds and retreat, as this was exactly what they feared would happen.’ Ward believes Carter caved under Epstein’s pressure. She recalls confronting the editor about the excised paragraphs, and said she has a note in her archives that has Carter saying: ‘I believe him… I’m Canadian.’ Carter remembers events very differently. In his account there were legal issues around the women’s stories that prevented publication, most significantly that the women themselves were unwilling to go on the record. In a statement to the Guardian, Carter said: ‘I respected the work Vicky Ward did at Vanity Fair but unfortunately her recounting of the facts around the Epstein article is inaccurate. There were not three sources on the record and therefore this aspect of the story did not meet our legal and editorial standards.’ Ward says she has documentary evidence that shows the women were emphatically prepared to go public, including fact-checkers’ and legal emails to Epstein from Vanity Fair asking for his response to the allegations made by both sisters.

Returning to Horkheimer’s final points, we see how, at this level, when exploiting and using girls as currency and objects of their own means, the movers and shakers, the capitalist class, use the press as a tool to “obscure, minimize, distort or deny” their actions every which way. It is no different than how they extract, abuse, and exploit the working classes and the environment—to them, everything is exploitable, until it isn’t.

For the purposes of this essay, and to return to hooks and her term, she aids us even more than Horkheimer. To be sure, Horkheimer is correct in pointing out that the capitalist system is “organized exploitation on a worldwide scale,” but hooks provides us with even more nuanced language to understand how “those things are all linked—an interlocking system” when using imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy in our social relations. Hooks states, “that phrase always reminds me of a global context, of the context of class, of empire, of capitalism, of racism [,] and of patriarchy.”

Yet, Horkheimer goes deeper, too. He continues:

For although [capitalism] bring unncecessary suffering, an outdated social order that has gone bad also fulfills functions which maintain and renew the life of [hu]mankind at a certain level. Its existencs is an evil because a better one would be technically possible. It is good because it represents the present form of human activity and also includes elements of a better future. It follows from this dialectical relationship that during such a period, the struggle against things as they are also appears as the struggle against what is necessary and useful. One the other hand, positive effort within the existing framework is also positive cooperation which helps assure the continued existence of an unjust order. Because a bad society transacts mankind’s business although it does it badly, the person that endangers its survival also acts directly against [hu]mankind.; its friend appears as its enemy. In reality, the bad cannot be disentangled from the good, and therefore the fight against what is outdated also appears as the fight against the necessary.

Taken in light of what is clearly a klepocratic mafia state, run by a dementia-addled child rapist mob boss, who was once friends with a deceased child rapist, Horkheimer’s above words, about the good of capitalism, seem harder to grasp at this present juncture. Unlike when he was living, peeled away as it is today, to its bloody, tissue-torn and now broken bones, brutal casino capitalism can be seen for what it is, which Horkheimer homes in on in the closing passages of this aphorism. Here he writes:

Every thought, every show of sympathy, every relationship, every minor act against the ruling class involves the risk of personal disadvantage. Every thought, every show of sympathy, every relationship and every act on its behalf i.e., on behalf of the worldwide appartus of exploitation, means an opportunity. People who want to get somewhere must early acquire beliefs which enable them to have good conscience as they do what reality demands, for if they do it contre coeur, it will be noticed by others, and they will perform badly. The system affects everything down to the most delicate tendrils of the individuals’s soul. It has placed a premium on vileness.

It’s hard to come up with better words than that. Horkheimer says it all in that pithy summation of capitalism and how it warps our every internal thought, our every sentiment, and our every relationship. If you think in a certain manner, if you feel in a certain way, if you have certain relationships, all of these things can lead to benefits, but they must be exploitative if they are to lead to opportunities within this worldwide capitalistic appartus, plus you must be born within a certain class (wealthy), or later acquire it (he stole his way up), be a certain gender (male), and a particular race (white). Enter: Jeffrey Epstein. When it comes to white women, like Ghislaine Maxwell, you must place yourself in proximity to powerful white men, and she did, after, apparently, her father died, and her family lost their fortunes. And the two of them together most certainly placed a premium on vileness to the nth degree. But they are not aberrations of the elite, as Horkheimer’s words remind us that this epistemic capitalistic system exalts vileness, and that is what makes it so widespread. And when it comes to the girls, that is what makes the webs of co-conspirators so vast and diffuse.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Imperialist White Supremacist Capitalist Patriarchy, and a Premium on Vileness

Now we turn to Ghislaine Maxwell. This tale is centuries old, and white woman Ghislaine Maxwell is but a tired, recurring prototype who appears multiple times across various time periods on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, one who hedges her bets on the side of imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy, revels in it, and enjoys the fruits of her labor. In the fledgling United States, especially in the South, she flourished with the emergence of the plantations enslaved labor camps, where she dominated in her own peculiar and sadistic way during the era of enslavement, standing, aiding, and assisting, always in proximity to white men with their whips in hand. It is in this space that she benefited from the economic and sexual exploitation of enslaved people within the confines of the camp. There is no doubt that the Maxwells, such as Ghislaine herself, who existed back then, were purveyors of sadistic sexual abuse, too.

Again, as stated earlier, hooks’ term of imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy applies just as much to white women, Maxwell being a supreme marker of it, but it is closer to all of us white women than most of us would like to admit. This section delves into the complex systemic reasons as to why Maxwell is emblematic of how these interconnected structures of imperialism, white supremacy, capitalism, and patriarchy are interwoven and how white women both reinforce them, gatekeep for them, and benefit from them. These are difficult truths, but one that needs light shed on them again and again in order for us to smash these complicated, interwoven, rotten, structural systems of exploitation, oppression, and violence, which include sadistic sexual violence of various kinds.

As white women, and one like Maxwell, morphed with the changing times, she shifted her violence against Black people and other types of vulnerable minority people. For example, jumping ahead several centuries after forced labor camps during the years of enslavement in the U.S. (1619 - 1865), under Jim Crow laws, she would lie about Black men or boys whistling or “leering” at her, or purportedly saying “inappropriate” things to her, which would almost inevitably lead to an attack or a lynching, sometimes by a mob of white men. One of the most infamous cases was that of Emmett Till (1941 - 1955), a young Black boy from Chicago, Illinois, who went to visit family in Money, Mississippi, in the Mississippi Delta Region. A white woman named Carolyn Bryant, 21, was married to the owner of a local grocery store where Till, 14, encountered her. He was unfamiliar with the so-called code of conduct in the deep South between Black people and white people, and their vicious, draconian rules of “conduct” enforced on the Black population. Till made the fateful mistake of interacting with Bryant, which she deemed “inappropriate.” It is still unclear what was said between the two of them, but Bryant, leveraging her white woman supremacy, accused him of flirting with, touching, and whistling at her. In this moment, she weaponized her white woman fragility and “innocent” white woman sexuality to assert that Till, although a mere boy, was a Black male, sexualized threat to her white womanhood.

A few days later, Bryant’s husband, Roy Bryant, and his half-brother, J. W. Milam, went to Till's great-uncle's house armed and kidnapped him. The two men would end up torturing and lynching Till, and throwing his dead body into the Tallahatchie River. When he was discovered, his body was bloated and severely disfigured. His brave mother, Mamie Till Bradley, insisted that the funeral have an open casket for all the world to bear witness to the systemic, depraved racism that Black people endured in the good ol’ United States of America. It needs to be kept in mind that his death was all due to a white woman defending imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy, aligning herself with its hierarchized structural formation of keeping an innocent Black kid in his place. Indeed, Till’s death, like other lynchings, was a reminder to the rest of the Black community to “stay in their place,” otherwise they might end up like him, tortured, lynched, and dead at the bottom of a river.

In September 1955, an all-white jury acquitted Till’s murderers. Here’s a photo of Carolyn Bryant, all smiles, with the smug murderers after their acquittals.

Carolyn Bryant (R) is all smiles with her husband, Roy Bryant, after his acquittal of the torture-murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955. J.W. Wilam is on the left.

Bryant eventually came clean and admitted that she lied about Till. In 2007, she admitted to a Duke University senior research scholar, Timothy Tyson, that Till never made any physical or verbal advances towards her. In his book, The Blood of Emmett Till (Simon & Schuster, 2017), Tyson writes that she said, “Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him.”

Again, Till’s fate and mutilated body are just one of countless examples of how white women also have a hand in the currency of imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchal violence. In this case, the sexual implications were her white womanhood and, again, weaponizing it to get an innocent Black boy tortured, disfigured, and lynched.

A young Elizabeth Eckford (C) tried to enter Little Rock Central High School on September 4, 1957, as teenaged Hazel Bryan, who was behind her, and white women protested.

In other instances, it isn’t always sexual—in some cases, it was about preventing Black youth from gaining entry to education. For instance, in the fall of 1957, as all high schoolers across the U.S. prepared to return to school, something major happened at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas. After the Supreme Court decision that outlawed racially segregated schools, Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus posted the National Guard around Little Rock Central High School, intent on traumatically and tragically preventing Black students from coming to school on their first day of class. Faubus was going against the local school board’s decision to integrate classes.

Elizabeth Eckford arrived (she was just 15 at the time) and was part of the first group, which came to be known as the “Little Rock Nine.” The event became known as the “Little Rock Crisis,” as President Dwight D. Eisenhower responded by sending in the 101st Airborne Division to protect the “Little Rock Nine.”

News cameras and photographers were there on the day that the “Little Rock Nine” entered the school, but the picture above is iconic, with young Eckford and a white teenager shrieking at her. Yet it is an example of how a white female teen betrays a young Black teen girl to reinforce and bolster imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy. In this instance, it is a white female teen who has clearly already learned the rotten traditions that are at the cultural, social, and economic nexus of imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy.

And then, there are cases in which white women go after white girls in the name of imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy as well. Here, Ghislaine Maxwell appears again as the prototype named as herself, one who sexually traffics mostly white girls for “financier” and billionaire child rapist Jeffrey Epstein. (It should be noted that Epstein was preoccupied with eugenics and transhumanism, and Zuri Stevens is researching his emails about Nigerian women and how he received messages about how their bodies are purportedly “better designed for reproduction.” If you don’t follow Stevens, you should, and also become a paid subscriber! Stevens’s piece is about white supremacy, Black women, and Epstein.) Epstein’s sexual crimes are endless, but so are Maxwell’s. As Guiffre notes in her harrowing memoir, Nobody’s Girl, she did not see them as separate individuals, but rather as “two halves of a wicked whole.” And here’s why that metaphor stands out when it comes to bell hooks’s interconnected, precise, and necessary description of the world in which we all find ourselves trapped vis-à-vis white women and white men: They are two halves of a wicked whole in imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy, just as they have been for centuries.

Maxwell, as has already been mentioned, has played this role thousands of times. She is not remarkable in what she did when she procured hundreds, most likely thousands, of girls for Epstein. She is imbued with the rotten spirits of other Maxwell women centuries past who committed depraved acts of sexual violence and other racist, hateful acts of savagery, all in the name of a system that hierarchizes groups and individuals across lines of sex, gender, and class. As the saying goes, divide and conquer, right? White women, just like white men, are there to do just that, too. Of course, while she is not remarkable in her criminality, that does not make her any less despicable or disgusting.

Their crimes were savage beyond most people’s worst imaginations. In file EFTA00078198, it is a letter from Marsh Law Firm dated November 10, 2020. (Jennifer Freeman is the attorney from Marsh Law Firm who penned it.) The title of the letter is “Information about Possible Childhood Sexual Abuse by Ghislaine Maxwell.” The opening of the letter reads:

On behalf of the Marsh Law Firm PLLCI and Joyanna Silberg, PhD, we write to provide information about one of our clients, "[REDACTED]", a [REDACTED] woman who has reported that in [REDACTED] she was sexually abused by individuals meeting the descriptions and circumstances of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She also has information about other possible co-conspirators with them. [REDACTED] Much of the sexual abuse, some of it documented in images she has provided, has been violent and sadistic. [REDACTED] she is articulate and recalls in detail certain events relating to her abuse in New York. Her statements appear to be corroborated by documents and photographs that she has provided.

Letter from Marsh Law Firm, dated November 10, 2020, sent on behalf of a woman who has reported to her attorneys and Dr. Silberg, a renowned expert on child sexual abuse and disassociation, that she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, among other co-conspirators.

The entire document is 9 pages long, detailing what this girl, now a woman, experienced in Epstein’s New York City mansion with both him and Maxwell, along with co-conspirators (she described it as a “fancy rich house”). One description that struck me as beyond horrifying was footnote number 3. It is the most difficult, stomach-churning, heartbreaking, and enraging thing I’ve ever read when it comes to testimony of sexual abuse, so be warned about the next part (the provided picture from the above document was so severe that it was completely blacked out).

Here is the savage description:

The photo shows a girl, her face visible, who looks prepubescent with medium length dark hair. Several Caucasian men are holding the girl’s leg spread open, her vagina is visible and gashed, and there is blood coming out. In the photo’s foreground, a man with a white shirt appears to be inserting his hand or something into her vagina. A round imprinted symbol of some kind is visible on the girl’s leg on the underside of her left thigh. In the photo’s right hand corner, there is an arm with a green shirt visible. An arm hold the girl’s knee in the air. In the photo’s left foreground, there is a profile of aman [sic] with long sideburns, a beard and a small bald spot on his head. In the photo’s background on the left there appears to be the unclothed top torso of a man. A man with what appears to be a black shirt appears to the left of the girl’s face. On the photo’s lower left, there is a green structure which is hard to identify. The girl’s mouth looks bloody and her tongue is extended. There is a bruise under her left eye and a red mark on the left side of her neck. Her left shin is bleeding, and there are purplish bruises on her abdomen. [REDACTED] recalls the actions taking place in this additional image.

Gory and traumatic details from Epstein file EFTA00078198.

There are four critical things about this testimony and why I’m sharing it in this essay. First, bearing witness to these sexual abuses reveals the true stench and rot of imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy. As I’ve written in earlier pieces on Epstein, and what this testimony from a survivor again proves, is that the girls were treated as mere currency for these sick, depraved, white men’s needs, to such a degree that they were sexually tortured and then discarded after use. It served for a white woman’s sexual needs as well. Second, the letter also implicates her caregivers, including one woman. Her parents and brother went to Atlanta seeking treatment. It isn’t clear what that means exactly, as parts of the letter are redacted after that sentence. The survivor was then put into foster care with people who went by the names “Mike” and “Sheila,” whom she told her attorneys that she doubted were their real names. These two individuals eventually sexually abused her and then began sexually trafficking her, and that’s how she wound up in the Epstein/Maxwell web. (Again, “Sheila” is yet another woman who bows to the altar of this depraved system, offering up a young girl to be sacrificed, and also benefits from using this girl for her own sick, sexually deviant purposes.) Fourth, tangentially, the description might corroborate something the despicable email sent by Epstein to Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulaymen on April 24, 2009. Initially, Sulayem’s name was redacted, but Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) identified him as the intended recipient of the email in early February. It’s a two-liner email, yet Epstein still manages to write in his sloppy, grammatically-riddled, error-ridden way, saying to Sulaymen, “Where are you? are you ok , I loved the torture video”

Could this indicate a video that depicts something similar? The description above might offer us clues, but without the full release of the Epstein files, we are left to wonder and theorize.

Epstein file EFTA00749241.

In addition, while we know Maxwell was Epstein’s other half, Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez dug up another story about another despicable white woman who was apparently desperately trying to get into the good graces of Jeffrey Epstein (it sounds like—ick!—they were intimate). She is none other than the famous publicist Peggy Siegel, who also willingly played, and still plays, into this rotten system we all find ourselves in, and for her, she eagerly helped a child rapist. In her emails to Epstein, she even offered to buy him an African baby at one point. When she writes this to him, Valdes-Rodriguez explains, “She is well aware… that Epstein is a pedophile who traffics children. Her job is to convince the world he’s not.” (Epstein hired her as a publicist to improve his image after his legal troubles with “soliciting” underage girls in Florida.) Read the entire piece, as it’s well worth the deep dive. Valdes-Rodriguez’s essay offers another example of a woman doing the heavy lifting for imperalist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy to a T. Again, it emphasizes that these women are not aberrations, but rather there are cohorts of them who encircle white men to support them, protect them, and enable them. In short, they undergird the system.

We’re awash in vileness at a premium, and given the system we’re trapped in, it disincentivizes us to care, to have empathy, to—putting it crudely—give a shit. Vileness is rewarded, lauded, embraced. The more sadistic, the better. This rot isn’t just at the top but seeps through society. As Kate Manne aptly said, when it comes to girls, “If we cared about girls, there would be no Epstein files. There would be no Epstein.”

So, white women, until we help smash this system to pieces and rebuild something just, equitable, and kind, these patterns of sadistic, savage behavior, whether at the very top, in-between, or down below, will continue unabated. The elites are always sadistic; this is true. That’s precisely why there should not be an elite class. Isn’t it time we stood by our Brown and Black brothers and sisters, listened to what they’ve been telling us for centuries, and ended this exploitative system of depraved cruelty, as they lead the way? When is enough enough?

