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Introduction

On October 31, 1922, King Immanuel III appointed Benito Mussolini prime minister of Italy. This appointment was a result of the now-infamous “March on Rome,” which occurred from October 22nd through 28th, leading to eventual fascist rule in the country and across Europe. The plan to seize power by descending on the Italian capital with Mussolini’s party, the National Fascist Party (Partito Nazionale Fascista, PNF), which was founded in 1921, had been circulating since 1919, and 1922 was the moment to seize the opportunity with Mussolini at the helm. At just 39, he became the youngest prime minister of Italy, helping to pave the way for a totalitarian dictatorship there, forging a relationship later with Hitler, and participating in World War II against the Allies. As we know now, Mussolini would wind up being executed, along with his mistress, Clara Petacci, by Italian partisans on April 28, 1945. (On a side note, given the strange dystopian world in which we find ourselves today, if you wish to argue with Mussolini’s granddaughter on Twitter, you can do so. Her name is Alessandra Mussolini, and she goes by the Twitter handle @Ale_Mussolini_ there. She famously called Jim Carey a bastard there in 2019.)

But before Mussolini’s neo-fascist granddaughter hopped on Twitter to argue with Carey, or even existed for that matter, or her grandfather aligned himself with Hitler, joined WWII, and eventually found himself—his corpse—strung up, alongside his mistress after the end of the war, Il Duce set out for Washington, D.C., for pragmatic as well as ambitious aims for Italy: to build an impressive, imposing Italian Embassy on 16th St. N.W. in what we all know now as the Columbia Height’s area of the city.

The completed Italian Embassy on 16th St. N.W. in Washington, D.C., around 1925.

So, well before it was known as Columbia Heights, however, King Victor Emmanuel III sent Mussolini there to buy a property, sign the deed, and hire architects for the embassy. By 1925, the Beaux-Arts-influenced Italian Renaissance-style embassy, built of marble and cast stone, had been completed on a relatively rural part of land just outside D.C. by the New York architecture firm Warren and Wetmore, best known as the architects of Grand Central Station. (As an aside, it’s strange to us now to think of Columbia Heights as being “rural,” but during that time it was.) The cancelleria, or chancery, was built in the 1930s and, strangely, was once the side entrance to my apartment. The building was the Italian Embassy until 1977, then became the chancery until 2002, when it was sold to developers.

The side entrance to my old apartment “building,” which used to be the cancelleria /chancery at the old fascist Italian Embassy on 16th St N.W. in Washington, D.C. (Picture taken by the author in the spring of 2019.)

But it’s necessary to take a few steps back to look at even more rot before the arrival of the fascist stench soaked in from Mussolini and his ilk, as the land had originally been owned by a socialite eugenicist and racist named Mary Foote Henderson (1841-1931), who in 1906 destroyed her husband’s 40-year collection of 1,000 bottles of wine, whisky, and brandy. (She was, not surprisingly, given this, how shall we say, ludicrous move, also part of the temperance movement.) In true racist fashion of the day, The New York Times wrote, describing the event as follows:

Along the gutter down the hill Negroes gathered, and with tomato cans and other utensils scooped up what they could of the liquor and drank it. As they enjoyed themselves they sang old-time plantation melodies, while the Rechabites within the courtyard sang stirring temperance hymns….

Henderson was also responsible for pushing the entire Black community out of Meridian Hill Park, which was just across the street from her castle. As John DeFerrari explains:

After many years of persistent lobbying, Mary succeeded in 1910 in getting Congress to authorize the purchase of land for construction of Meridian Hill Park across 16th Street from Boundary Castle where she had previously hoped a new Executive Mansion would be built. She argued that the stunning views from this site as well as the opportunity for elegant terracing and cascades made the spot ideal for a formal park. As Congress and city officials were won over, no one seemed to care that the site was already densely occupied by African-Americans living in mostly single-story frame houses. Since Civil War times, African-Americans had settled in this area, which had been just outside the city limits. The future park site had been subdivided in 1867, and many of its residents owned their own homes. They were all forced to leave. Later Mary Henderson would boast to a reporter that ‘we bought out the owners of the shacks on our hill and pulled them down.’ Once the land was cleared, it took many years to construct the park, one of the most beautiful in the city. No trace remains of the previous inhabitants.

She seemed nice, didn’t she? One castle wasn’t enough for Henderson, apparently, plus to hell with the long-time residents. A beautiful park was more important. And she needed another castle, too, so she was intent on pushing out all the Black folks in the area who had lived there since Civil War times, and then proudly boasted about it afterwards. Here’s the one she first built—she was inspired by the Romanesque castles she saw in Germany and Normandy. Guess it wasn’t big enough, huh? The grand castle was eventually sold in 1949 and demolished. After that, the land apparently stood empty for another 30 years, when finally Katharine Graham (1917 - 2001), daughter of Eugene and Agnes E. Meyer, who also owned The Washington Post from 1963 to 1991, sold it to a real estate developer, who built Beekam Place in 1976 (those properties were completed in 1977).

Henderson Castle or Boundary Castle (L). (Photo Source: Library of Congress.); Beekam Place replaced the castle (R). Remnants of the original wall and entrance gate can still be seen on 16th Street N.W. (Photo: Courtesy of John DeFerrari.)

I did not learn of any of this history about Mary Foote Henderson before I moved into the former Italian Embassy. I was vaguely aware that Mussolini had signed the deed, and I admit to a frightful naïveté in deciding to move forward with living in an Embassy bearing his signature, but there was an intoxicating allure to the place that to this day I have difficulty explaining, not to mention that the cost of rent for a rather dark basement apartment was prohibitively high for our budget. Nevertheless, I—we—should have known better. Interestingly, when we first moved into our unit, as the embassy had been converted into luxury apartments, the company had images of fascists inside the building on their website. (I may sound like I am absolutely full of bullshit, but as I delve into the hauntings of this place, I have a theory as to why I ignored all these things. More on that in a moment.) As for the fascists at the Embassy itself in pictures, they have since scrubbed them. I have searched the internet for them, but to no avail. That said, I have also reached out to the Italian Embassy about their archives, which contain countless clippings from the previous one. As of this writing, I have reached out twice via email, and they have yet to respond.

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That said, its fascist past, along with Henderson’s blight on the land from her racism and eugenics, is clear. As seen below, once lines were drawn and Mussolini’s aggression became clear, strife and protests erupted outside the embassy.

This photo depicts a group of workers demonstrating in front of the Italian Embassy (16th Street N.W., corner of Fuller Street) in Washington, D.C., against “ Il Duce /The Leader, as dictator Benito Mussolini was referred to in 1937. The demonstrators have various banners with some inscriptions that say: “Fascism means war” and “Il Duce: Spanish People Reject Your Ethiopian Brand of Civilization.” In the background, the flag of the Kingdom of Italy. Mussolini invaded Ethiopia in October 1935. (Date created: March 3, 1937, by Süddeutsche Zeitung Photo.)

These protests continued. Here, as can be seen below in the picture, in 1939, protesters appeared again, picketing the embassies of Italy and Spain (Spain’s former embassy was located on 16th St. N.W. and is now the Cultural Office of the Embassy of Spain and the Spain-USA Foundation; it is now located at 2375 Pennsylvania Ave). Over one hundred protesters showed up, denouncing the invasion of Spain, Ethiopia, and Albania, plus the activists argued that their own peoples were being enslaved by fascist ideology.

Later that day, a small group of the protesters was allowed to deliver a letter to the Italian Embassy, condemning Italy’s fascist actions.

Protesters picketing the Italian and Spanish Embassies on 16th St. N.W. in Washington, D.C., on April 8, 1939. (Photo by Harris & Ewing. Courtesy of the Library of Congress, Reproduction Number: LC-DIG-hec-26446.)

Despite this dark history of fascist Italy’s shadow no longer casting itself directly on the building itself, remnants of it still remain, and perhaps that’s the hauntings that we experienced, ephemeral, spiritual detritus, gauzy, hate-filled ghosts, hungry for attention, wanting us to be reminded of the spectacle of fascism once there on full display. Furthermore, fascist elements are difficult to scrub entirely off, such as the fact that the original deed has Mussolini’s signature on it and the building's old Latin inscription bearing the fasces, the latter of which are bundles of sticks or rods with an axe inserted into them, are also visible. As the Prince of Petworth wrote about on Popville in 2018, that remains on the side of the old fascist Italian Embassy for curious onlookers to see. (After Popville posted this story, the Washington Post also ran a story about it.)

The side of the old fascist Italian Embassy with the crumbling fasces on opposite sides of the Latin inscription. (Photo by the author.)

On each side of this inscription were once fasces, and the inscription itself reads: “AEDES A.D. MCMXXV AERE PVBL EXSTRVCTAE”/“A temple/building constructed with public funds in 1925.” (That’s my rough translation of it.)

The neighborhood near the former fascist Italian Embassy on 16th St N.W. in Washington, D.C. (Photos by the author.)

Thus far, only the exteriorities have been explored, and high-level explanations of fascism, a politics of superficial spectacle, have been glossed over, much like the outside of the former fascist Italian Embassy. What were the interiors of this building like, and did we experience hauntings there?

Interiorities: Inside the Haunted Old Fascist Embassy and the Inducement of Trance-Like States

The author’s bedside table during evening time in the old fascist Italian Embassy. (Photo taken by the author.)

After being moved to rent there, despite the prohibitively high rent, induced by the building into an almost trance-like state, we moved to the old fascist Italian Embassy during an unseasonably cold May in 2019. As soon as we moved into our new basement apartment, with its spa-deep, soaker tubs, gas-top oven, stainless steel appliances, and other amenities, I would wake each morning, after my partner had left earlier than I, to an odd smell in the bedroom: that of burning hair. If anyone has ever used a curling iron and left it in their hair too long, singeing it, the smell is quite distinct. And, so everyone is aware, I do not own a curling iron, and I’ve never once curled my hair (I have curly hair, so it’s not necessary). Eventually, I ignored the odd smell, but it never disappeared in the early mornings when I would wake to get ready for work. Interestingly, that was the only time I’d smell it, and it was right near my side of the bed; nowhere else in the apartment did the smell permeate. (My partner also smelled it.)

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In hindsight, becoming acclimated to strangeness became our modus operandi. The burning smell of hair was only the beginning of what was to come—it was a warm-up as our trance-like stupor intensified as well. Next came the sounds above us from the soggiorno (that’s Italian for living room or parlor), as well as the constant sound of running water in the wall just outside our bedroom. First, the irritating sounds from the soggiorno, which also led to another discovery about the building from Clark,* the security guard. Our cozy library was directly under the soggiorno, a common space for all the residents of the building. It was also right behind the reception area and the building’s entrance.

The entrance to the old fascist Italian Embassy has two gaslit lamps on either side of the doors. (Photo by author.)

The entry area of the old fascist Italian Embassy, which included a baby grand piano and the redone marble staircase. The black hallway to the left leads to the soggiorno . In the foreground, where the tall dark blue vase is in this picture, the reception area is located. The entrance to the building is to the right. (Photo taken from Modera Sedici’s website.)

The soggiorno , which was directly above our apartment, especially our library. (Photo taken by author.)

Our library, which was directly beneath the soggiorno . (Photo taken by author.)

Every single night at 9:30 p.m. on the dot, we would hear heavy furniture being moved around on the parquet floors in the soggiorno. These sounds of moving furniture lasted until exactly 11:30 p.m. At first, we chalked it up to the staff—one of the receptionists—moving furniture around, perhaps for an upcoming event the next day. However, the sounds persisted every single night. Why were they always moving so much furniture, we wondered. We both finally got curious on Thanksgiving night when a friend spent the evening and night with us (she could hear it, too; it was impossible not to hear). Taking a break from his wine, my partner went upstairs to inquire at the front desk about the sounds. (By this time, we’d gotten friendly with the staff who worked at the building.)

When my partner came back downstairs, he looked somewhat stunned.

“What is it?” I asked, sipping my red wine.

“No one is moving furniture, and the soggiorno closes around 9 p.m. on most nights,” he replied, as we could still hear furniture being moved above our heads. The receptionist was emphatic, too, that she had not been in that room the entire evening, nor had anyone else. The conversation became stranger, he said, as the security guard, Clark, fell quiet as my partner joked to the receptionist about ghosts and spirits in the building.

“Clark has seen a ghost here. Haven’t you, Clark?” the receptionist joshed him, he told us.

My partner told us Clark was not amused, far from it. Instead, he appeared shaken, mumbled something about ghosts, and scurried away. (Clark quit shortly after this conversation took place.)

With no explanation, the sound of furniture moving above us every evening never ceased. After that, and as those sounds persisted, things began to make noises in the walls. This time, it was the sound of gushing water in a pipe, running constantly.

Here I am taking a selfie, with the wall behind me that had no pipes, yet a constant gushing sound of water came from it. (Photo by author.)

This new sound developed a few months after we moved in. While the furniture became almost a soft lull at night and I got somewhat used to the smell of burning hair in the mornings, the rushing water in a pipe in the wall caused my partner and me great consternation. As soon as we began to hear it, we called maintenance and submitted a request to investigate. Maintenance showed up, two men, and they obviously heard it, too. They did their own investigating, only to come to the puzzling discovery that no pipes ran through that wall. How was it possible that all of us could hear gushing water in what sounded like pipes in the wall, yet we were just all hearing something? It didn’t make sense. We also joked with them about the place being haunted. Like Clark, neither of them found the comments amusing. The sound of gushing water persisted, just as the sound above our heads of moving furniture did. The problem was never solved.

That’s not where the water issues stopped, either. The faucets in our bathroom began to run spontaneously on their own, too.

Our bathroom sink in our previous apartment in the old fascist Italian Embassy.

As you can see in the picture above, the faucet handles must be cranked by hand in order to turn them on. They are not a simple lever that can easily open the tap. The faucets always turned on by themselves at 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. in the morning when we were both in dead slumbers. As you can imagine, it was startling to wake to the faucet in our bedroom, which is generally where it happened the most, on full blast. Again, there is no explanation for why these occurrences took place and why they happened on numerous occasions.

The mood was souring for us both. Tensions were rising, and desolation was setting in. We began to notice that apartments that were once filled with tenants were suddenly vacant; people were leaving in droves—were they encountering hauntings, too? And then one day, the impossible happened when I returned home with a few groceries and parked in the garage beneath the building. I walked from my car through three sets of doors and my apartment door without any keys. Every single door, the three that required a FOB key and the apartment door, which obviously also required another key, were entirely unlocked for me, and no one opened any of the doors for me. The two keys were eventually found in my car’s console, having gone missing for a few days before we discovered them on a Sunday. This odd event occurred on a Friday, so I was with my partner the entire weekend, and we searched everywhere for the keys before discovering them in my car. We both shuddered when we realized I had gotten into the building and the apartment with no keys. Again, it defied reason.

Our quibbling seemed to worsen while we lived there, too, especially the final months as these odd occurrences intensified. It came to a head when my partner told me not to move legal documentation and papers related to his car. I promised him I would not touch the papers he placed on the side of our large, long dining room table. I kept my word, but somehow the papers disappeared, as they say, into thin air. Poof! Gone. Gone. Gone. Usually cool and collected, the disappearance of these papers, understandably so, irked my partner to no end.

“I told you not to touch my papers.”

“I didn’t touch them. I swear,” I said earnestly.

But no matter how many times I said that (it became my mantra), he didn’t believe me. Until those papers were rediscovered, I was the culprit.

Meanwhile, one afternoon, our dear friend and cleaner, Marta, came over to clean our place. I entered the apartment and began to have a casual conversation with her. While standing beneath a heavy light fixture above my head in our hallway, I moved a few inches to readjust how I was standing in my high heels. That’s when the light fixture came crashing down less than an inch away from my skull.

The light fixture missing from its proper place on the ceiling after it came crashing down (R); the light fixture lying on the floor, after nearly hitting my skull (L) (Photos by author.)

We lasted less than a year at the old fascist Italian Embassy, successfully breaking our lease early and moving to a residence that lacked any of these odd occurrences. On their own, they may seem like trifling events, but when combined together, mixed with the land’s sullied past, along with the way in which the space itself seemed to have a grip on us, putting us both in trance-like states, it’s hard not to describe it as anything but that of hauntings.

Interestingly, when we packed everything up, the movers discovered my partner’s legal papers and other related documentation to his car buried in a plastic bag under the kitchen sink. How it got there, to this day, neither of us knows.

The specter of fascism is no longer about mere hauntings locked inside buildings like the old fascist Italian Embassy on 16th St. N.W. Once again, they have been unleashed across the globe, specifically from Washington, D.C., from the Oval Office itself. Perhaps that’s why I was reminded of these strange occurrences inside the old fascist Italian Embassy, as those forces are no longer contained within older spaces such as it, but running roughshod around the world. Trance-like states that people find themselves placed in by populist, fascist leaders are something I’ve also explored here on my Substack. (The earlier piece, of course, that I wrote was not about the supernatural but on the psychoanalytic.) But what if the building did something to my partner and me in a similar fashion that fascistic leaders do to their followers on that psychoanalytic level, but it was supernatural instead? I’ll leave that question for you to answer. I don’t have the answer or answers to how or why things unfolded the way they did. That said, as mentioned earlier, the fascistic ghouls’ spiritual detritus left their dusty sediment on both the old fascist Italian Embassy and all over the globe, and that sediment hasn’t just settled but instead set off a colossal duststorm with which we’re all now contending. So, isn’t it high time we picked up a dust cloth and got rid of it once and for all?

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*Names have been changed to protect identities