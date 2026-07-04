A racist, white supremacist Facebook Group called “White and Proud,” which earlier this week only had around 1,000 members, was infiltrated and overrun by Black folks who weren’t having any of the nonsense of the white racist people in it. And what ensued was nothing but hilarity and more hilarity, on point, vicious, and beautiful in all their collective responses. The group has now grown to over 199,000 members (it grows by the minute). However, the cretinous losers have created another group on July 2nd (it presently has 10,000+ members), for which I have a pending post. It is this image:

I doubt they will post it.

In the previous group of now 199,000 folks, one racist white member asked a day ago, “Why are Black People in this group?” and, well, he got the answers he was probably not looking for (lol). Here are some of the responses:

There are, of course, also jokes about how much our food (understandably), especially our potato salad, sucks, like this one:

There are humorous and also serious remarks about the “one-drop rule” when white people have mentioned that they are “1% African,” like this one from a woman named Amelia Coffey:

Then you have an admin, fighting like hell to maintain the status quo.

Although there are theories that the admin is now a Black woman (lol). And the responses to this post are the following posts:

After the number of Black folks in the group exploded, they proclaimed that they were there to stay. The racists were none too happy. Other Black folks said things as follows:

The tactic is absolutely brilliant. They have trampled these racists in what they thought was their own space, and have run them off, and they also had others helping them, including white people. Some Black folks gave them shoutouts, too, like this post:

We don’t need credit, of course. The Black folks using humor as a tactic to put these racists in their place are the ones who deserve all the credit. But this is a model we should all be following online. Swarm these fuckers. Make their online spaces intolerable—COLONIZE THOSE SPACES, RECLAIM THEM. Mock the shit out of them. Laugh at them mercilessly. Throw the facts in their faces using humor, satire, and parody.

Seriously, go check out these Facebook groups. It’s an absolutely fucking delight. These folks in there doing the work are goddamned American heroes, and I salute every single one of them. So, with that said: HAPPY FIFTEEN DAYS AFTER JUNETEENTH TO ALL THESE BLACK AMERICAN PATRIOTS PUTTING WHITE SUPREMACISTS SCUMBAGS IN THEIR PLACE AND RUNNING THEM OFF OF THEIR FACEBOOK PAGES!

On a final note, this story will certainly be picked up by HuffPost or some other outlet next week. But don’t forget: you read about it here first!