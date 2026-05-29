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[Note: As I mentioned in my first satirical piece I published here, which you can find below, I wrote numerous pieces that punched up at those in power close to a year ago with another Substacker, with the idea that I’d remain anonymous under the nom de plume Crum Raisinpurz. But I say the hell with it, and have decided to start sharing those pieces with all of you here. Humor, particularly satire, is a powerful political tool against the rich and powerful. (I actually had to explain this fact to a reply guy on here about its necessity and power a few days ago, but I digress.)

In any event, I don’t want to keep any of you from some laughs—I hope, so here’s my latest piece. Enjoy.]

Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

Elon Musk is Planning to Create Invisible Condoms

by Crum Raisinpurz

AUSTIN, TX — Over Wagyu burgers, French fries, and vanilla shakes, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his latest invention: invisible condoms.

“All these current condoms on the market are so awkward, and, like, hard to use,” Elon muttered to the crowd while sipping on his milkshake, adding, “It kills things in the bedroom, too.”

The crowd of Tesla employees, now wearing new Tesla-inscribed uniforms, stopped eating their burgers, stood up, and clapped in unison.

Musk invited Communications Director Todd Peteseth to the stage of the town hall meeting.

“With Tesla’s brand and its stellar reputation, we’re confident that Tesla’s invisible condoms are going to be an immediate hit, once they ‘hit’ the shelves,” Todd Petesend stated.

Musk burst into laughter and took the mic from Peteseth’s hand.

“Once they’ve ‘hit’ the shelves,” Musk said, continuing to laugh, “Once they ‘hit’ that, no one’s going to be laughing, at least not in the bedroom, you know what I mean, you know? This invention is probably, like, my most brilliant, even better than my rockets. Well, like, we’re helping ‘rockets,’ you know, like, in a different way, if you, like, know, what I mean.” Musk took a bite out of his burger and slurped his shake.

The crowd burst into laughter. One person in the crowd yelled, “You’re the man, Elon!”

Elon smirked, pointed his finger toward the crowd, and then made a thumbs-up gesture.

“Yeah, like, rockets, when I was a young man, well, you know, I dreamed of making something invisible for mine, but, well, I’m probably not going to use them, although I hope others will who, well, are a different, uh, well, kind of color than I am…”

The crowd continued to stand, waiting with bated breath for Musk’s following words.

“We’re entering a new era, a, uh, pretty scary one, where, like, we’re facing a type of extinction, so, like, we need to get non-white men to, like, use protection that’s comfortable for them, so that’s, like, uh, the idea behind these invisible condoms, because we need more white babies, man. No offense, uh, like, to anyone in the room who is, uh, like, not white.”

Everyone in the town hall clapped. An employee again yelled, “You’re the man, Elon!”

Elon ripped off his tight jacket to reveal a tight black tee that read, “Occupy Penises,” which was emblazoned with a large penis on it.

At the end of the town hall meeting, he began throwing invisible condoms at the Brown and Black Tesla employees in the audience while yelling, “Save the white race!”

Please, BuyMeACoffee!

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