Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional, and this should not be taken as medical advice.*

Intro

Let’s dive into it. There is a lot out there about fasting, both good and bad. I’ve curated the incisive, scientifically sound information for you, so you don’t have to look any further. I’m going to guide you through the process of fasting and provide details on what happens to your body when you fast, i.e., the science behind it. This will include the benefits of fasting and the pros and cons of coming off a longer 7-day fast. And when I say fasting, I mean fasting, i.e., no juice, no broth, just water, coffee, and tea.

I know this piece seems to depart from the topic of “Gather,” which generally focuses on abundance, cooking, baking, alcoholic drinks, and so forth, but I also like to hit pause on the consumption of food and alcohol, something I’ve been doing with my fasting buddy Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.

For many who are new to the concept of fasting, it sounds like going into starvation mode. But that isn’t true. Fasting is an ancient concept, dating back thousands of years. Furthermore, consuming three meals a day is a relatively new pattern of eating, a result of the Industrial Revolution. In fact, during the Middle Ages, laborers would eat two solid meals a day, and the Romans believed it was healthiest to eat one meal a day, known as cena, which they typically ate at four in the afternoon.

When it comes to fasting itself, it takes time to build up to a 7-day fast, so I recommend starting with shorter fasts of 14-16 hours over the course of several weeks, then increasing to 18, 20, 21, and 24 hours, and gradually shifting to 48 hours and 72 hours so your body can adjust to these fasted states. Elizabeth and I started fasting together in early January. The longest fast we’ve both done since then is 72 hours. We have also committed to doing a 5-day fast together in early May, so wish us luck! Currently, I’m on a 4-day fast (as of this writing, I’m at around 52 hours.)

Fasting vs. Starvation

Like so many people in our thin-obsessed culture, many of us have struggled, or still perhaps struggle, with disordered eating. Many people have struggled with starvation diets, especially in their early 20s and 30s. However, after a lot of therapeutic work and healing, doing the right type of eating, growing into one’s self, and more, it’s important to understand why this type of behavior is not only bad for the body but also hurtful to the mind. Furthermore, fasting is not the same as starvation. Starvation is a form of denial, punishment, self-abuse of the body and the mind. Fasting, on the other hand, is a form of rejuvenation, a reset, a healing. The whole body is allowed to rest when one fasts.

It’s important to distinguish between starving (restriction of food due to various circumstances, oftentimes psychological, or the withholding of food—not a choice) and fasting (an intentional choice to restrict food for a specific period of time for a purpose).

Pros

It helps us stay motivated to fast when we think about the tangible, medically proven benefits; we’ll delineate those below.

But, given the fact that it’s 2026 and we’re all teetering on the brink of a full-blown sociopolitical global meltdown and the associated economic instability that comes with it, there’s one major benefit that cannot be overstated:

Fasting is free, as in “gratis”. No money is needed. For us, it’s been a rough couple of years in terms of income. Like many of our readers, DOGE cuts earlier this year hit us hard. For Elizabeth, they effectively ended her main business (equitable conservation and environmental justice consulting to nonprofits and government contractors), and she pivoted almost entirely to Conscientious Emigration, supporting clients in leaving the US with intentional approaches to the environmental, economic, and cultural impacts of their emigration abroad. Still, it’s been a tough 5+ years since being laid off in 2020, at the height of COVID.

I know many, many people have stories like this. Money is tight, and grocery bills are steep. Insurance premiums have become inaccessible to many since Republicans allowed the valuable subsidies provided by OBAMACARE (thank you, sincerely, President Barack Obama) to expire.

Given all of this context, perhaps the best part of fasting (for fascist 2026) is that it’s free. No special supplements (besides Himalayan salt, maybe some carbonated mineral water, and apple cider vinegar). No expensive specialty foods. No medication. No cost.

One caveat is that if you’re cutting back on how much you eat, it’s important to make sure you have high-quality proteins and produce. But you can absolutely cut spending on groceries, especially if you cut out the preserved, packaged “snack” foods.

For me, I lost my corporate job in comms, PR, and writing, so it’s been tough on my wallet, too. Now, I’m a freelance writer and also have a Substack where I write about history, philosophy, current events, plus food, drink, recipes, Maine, and travel. The “free” part of fasting is great for me, too.

Now, let’s turn to the science of what’s happening to your body during fasting.

Autophagy

Autophagy is the process whereby your body “eats itself.” When you don’t eat for an extended period of time (beginning around 16 hours and exponentially increasing), your body begins to process your cellular waste. Contrary to old bodybuilding lore, your body does not start by eating muscle; instead, it targets weak, old, diseased, or damaged tissue. This ranges from sagging skin to cancer cells–it’s an entire rabbit hole interested readers should explore. It’s fascinating.

When Elizabeth fasted regularly, she noticed that the skin on her face and neck became tighter, despite her also losing weight. Usually, the opposite happens with weight loss. This is the primary reason she likes to do longer fasts - at age 46, she has a lot of autophagic “clearing” to do.

I, 48, have inflammation that causes my arthritis in my knees and wrist, which I broke when I was 6, to act up. Since I have started doing rolling 48- and 72-hour fasts every other week, I have noticed a significant decline in pain in these areas, which aligns with studies showing that fasting reduces inflammation. In fact, I thought I would never jog again, and a few weeks ago, I began jogging on the treadmill once more.

Ketosis

Ketosis, in simple terms, is when the body uses fat as fuel. Scientifically speaking, it’s a metabolic state where ketones or ketone bodies are produced from fat when glucose (sugar) isn’t available for energy. Ketosis lowers insulin levels and promotes fat burning.

Ketosis generally occurs 16 hours into a fast, but also when someone is on a Keto diet, i.e., when they are following a strict high-fat, high-protein, low-carb meal plan. One of the symptoms of Ketosis is bad breath. One can effectively test the body to determine whether it has entered ketosis using urine strips, breath tests, or a blood ketone meter; the latter is the most effective, as it measures blood levels of beta-hydroxybutyrate (beta-hydroxybutyrate is a ketone your body produces when it’s in ketosis).

Digestive rest

Elizabeth doesn’t know about all of you (!), but her gut has been through some things. At various times, she’s been told she has “leaky gut,” gastritis, GERD, and food sensitivities. She did not have good nutrition by any modern standard as a child or teen, and began eating better only as a young adult. She also drank a lot of alcohol and was overprescribed antibiotics as a teen. All of these things contributed to damaging her gut flora, which is important to fitness and overall wellness.

Fasting gives the digestive system a break and an opportunity to rebalance the gut flora. Elizabeth has noticed the benefits of fasting for her gut flora.

I have also suffered from digestive issues, especially as I got into my 30s and early 40s. In fact, when I was in my early 40s, I developed a debilitating digestive problem and went to the doctor numerous times to seek help. While the problem eventually solved itself, fasting has been key to giving my digestive system a rest and helping it rebalance the gut flora.

Inflammation reduction

As mentioned already, fasting has been proven to reduce inflammation, and Elizabeth can attest to this, too. She got very serious about intermittent fasting for the first time after she experienced a very bad back spasm. Since she couldn’t move—literally—she knew that anything she ate was likely to just get stored in fat cells. She noticed a marked difference in the pain levels during her eating periods versus her fasting periods.

With so many chronic diseases starting as inflammatory responses, this is a really important benefit that folks should know about.

Pitfalls

I came off a fantastic 7-day fast, the longest fast I’ve ever done, many years ago, and made a huge error afterwards.

What I did: First, I was ready to reward myself! Instead of going out and, say, buying myself a book, getting a massage, or enjoying something else, like a nice walk in the park, I went straight to a diner (smart!). I ordered a massive cheeseburger, deviled eggs, French fries, and a Manhattan to top it off (yikes!). I was with my partner and a good friend, and as soon as I took two bites out of my cheeseburger, I felt a massive wave of nausea hit me, like a cannonball had been dumped in my stomach. Since I hadn’t been around much food for the entire week, the entire restaurant’s aromas hit my nostrils like they were liquid missiles–all that grease, those baked desserts, those heavy roasts, every single scent came barreling into my nose simultaneously. I ran to the bathroom, ready to vomit. Luckily, nothing came up. I waited for at least 10 minutes before the nausea subsided, returned to the table, and ate nothing else for the rest of the evening. I know! I know! This meal choice was a terrible mistake. I learned my lesson. Don’t make the same mistake I did (lol).

What you should do (unlike what I did): When you come off a fast that’s 48 hours or longer, you need to be careful about what you eat. First, you should start with bone broth or a small smoothie. After that, steamed vegetables like spinach or broccoli are a good choice. Then you can move on to things like avocado toast, eggs, and simple carbs. Most importantly, you don’t want to make the mistake of eating sugary, high-carb, high-fiber, overly processed foods. (Alcohol should also be avoided for at least 48 hours or longer.)

There is such a thing as fasting too much: Our bodies are adaptable—this is a good thing, but it also means that it’s important to “mix it up” so that your body doesn’t get too used to a particular routine. For example, people who use the “OMAD” (One Meal A Day) method of fasting sometimes report stalled weight loss after long periods of time on the same schedule. (I am an OMADER). “Confusing” the body by mixing up your fasts, doing non-fast days, or switching to longer fasts punctuated by eating days can help. Also see notes above about eating disorders.

Conclusion

While many people fast for weight-loss benefits and to reach the end point (i.e., breaking a fast), there is also the experience itself, which brings clarity of mind, calm, and a sense of centeredness. Once you reach 72 hours on a fast and are in deep ketosis, you no longer feel hunger, as your body is in autophagy and your mind is operating at a different level. I say that, as a writer, I can focus deeply on my essays for hours at a time, in ways I am not able to when I am eating food. In addition, when I read or research, I find myself entirely hooked on the content I’m exploring.

Indeed, nothing compares to the peace of mind it brings, to the presence of mind I have, to being in the now that I feel while I’m fasting. My productivity, which I describe as being deliberate, calm, and intentional, is incredible. I look forward to my fasts now.

If you’ve fasted, what has your experience been like? Was it positive or negative?

Further Reading

https://www.doctorjasonfung.com/

https://www.drmindypelz.com/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12112746/

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMra1905136

*Note: Fasting is not recommended for children or pregnant women. Medical professionals urge caution around eating disorders, especially in younger people.