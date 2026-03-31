Fasting, Breaking the Fasting, and Food Talk with Cryn Johannsen and Elizabeth Silleck

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We appreciate all of you who joined us today to discuss fasting, breaking the fast, and other topics related to fasting and food. It was a really lively discussion!

As Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq. mentioned during the Substack live, she has many Substack projects here. However, her business is called The Conscientious Emigrant, where she brings her skills as a trained lawyer and policy analyst to help people emigrate from the US in “an intentional approach to their environmental, economic, and cultural impacts abroad.”

As I said on Substack Live, I have Cryn’s Substack, which you can click on below to subscribe to, and also “Gather,” where I write about cooking, baking, imbibing, traveling, and Maine, as well as fasting.

The first article on fasting, “Fasting the Right Way,” is on “Gather” and was something we discussed during our conversation today.

We both mentioned that we will be partaking in a 5-day fast together in early May, so stay tuned for Substack Live when we do that (we’ll schedule it when we’re 4.5 days into it, so right around the time we’ll both be ready to break it).

Until then, stay healthy and safe.

BuyMeACoffee

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