Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Fasting, Breaking the Fasting, and Food Talk with Cryn Johannsen and Elizabeth Silleck

Cryn Johannsen's avatar
Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.'s avatar
Cryn Johannsen and Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.
Mar 31, 2026

BuyMeACoffee

We appreciate all of you who joined us today to discuss fasting, breaking the fast, and other topics related to fasting and food. It was a really lively discussion!

As Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq. mentioned during the Substack live, she has many Substack projects here. However, her business is called The Conscientious Emigrant, where she brings her skills as a trained lawyer and policy analyst to help people emigrate from the US in “an intentional approach to their environmental, economic, and cultural impacts abroad.”

The Conscientious Emigrant by Conscientious Emigration™
Emigrating from the US with and intentional approach to environmental, economic, and social impacts abroad.
By Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.

As I said on Substack Live, I have Cryn’s Substack, which you can click on below to subscribe to, and also “Gather,” where I write about cooking, baking, imbibing, traveling, and Maine, as well as fasting.

The first article on fasting, “Fasting the Right Way,” is on “Gather” and was something we discussed during our conversation today.

We both mentioned that we will be partaking in a 5-day fast together in early May, so stay tuned for Substack Live when we do that (we’ll schedule it when we’re 4.5 days into it, so right around the time we’ll both be ready to break it).

Until then, stay healthy and safe.

BuyMeACoffee

Share Cryn’s Substack

Get more from Cryn Johannsen in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cryn Johannsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture