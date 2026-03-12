ANNOUNCEMENT: I have shut off my paid subscriptions because Substack allows literal Nazis to exist on this platform; I do not want any money from paid subscribers going to the founders. If you do wish to chip in and help me out, you can buy me a coffee here. Also, half the money still goes to my Palestinian family.

Estimated time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients (18):

1 Lemon, halved and squeezed by juicer or pressed into the glass salad bottle

Knife (As I said in my previous piece, and I’ll say over and over again, I invested in two Japanese knives made by Imarku , one of which is the 7” cleaver knife that is currently on sale for $47—it’s the one linked to Imarku’s name. It’s usually $129. I use it for everything. Kyoku is another great option.)

First, finely chop the shallot and place it in either a metal or ceramic bowl, then add 1 1/2 teaspoons of sea salt. Set aside.

Next, over medium heat in a large frying pan, cook the bacon slices, turning them from side to side until crispy. Once done, place on a plate with a paper towel. Set aside, too.

Now, in a large mixing bowl, toss in the washed frisée, romaine, butterhead, and radicchio. Then add the chopped green apples, sliced grapes, and croutons. Add salt and ground pepper to the salad.

With scissors, cut the slices of bacon in half, then cut them into small 1/2-inch squares and place them over the salad. Mix with wooden salad tongs.

Return to the salted shallots. With a spoon, scrape them out into the glass salad bottle. Then, add the juice from 1 halved lemon, 1 teaspoon French Dijon mustard, 1 1/2 teaspoons White Prosecco Vinegar, and fresh-ground pepper. Whisk together briskly. Place aside.

In a small frying pan, over medium heat, place 1/2 cup of pine nuts on the stovetop. Brown them evenly, but do not burn them. This process should take only about 3-4 minutes. The kitchen will begin to have a rich, sweet, nutty smell. Remove from heat. Let cool. Once cool, add to the salad.

Add the 8-9 tablespoons of olive oil to the glass salad bottle. Whisk quickly to emulsify the liquid, then pour immediately over the salad and toss all ingredients.