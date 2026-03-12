Endive Salad with Roquefort Blue Cheese, Fried Bacon, Green Grapes, Green Apple, Radicchio, Frisée and Julia Child's French Vinaigrette Dressing
Estimated time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4-6 people1
Ingredients (18):
Salad
3-4 slices of thick-cut bacon, evenly cooked and crispy
1 green sour apple, washed and chopped into small cubes
10-12 green grapes, washed and sliced in halves
5 washed endive leaves for each guest (i.e., 20 for 4 guests, 30 for 6 guests)
Frisée salad for 4-6 guests, washed and torn into bite-sized bits
Romaine lettuce for 4-6 guests, washed and torn into bite-sized bits
Butterhead lettuce for 4-6 guests, washed and torn into bite-sized bits
Radicchio lettuce for 4-6 guests, washed and torn into bite-sized bits
Roquefort Blue cheese 1-1.5 oz. for each guest (30 - 45 grams)
1/2 cup Pine nuts (optional)
French Sea Salt (Fleur de Sel), Ground Sarawak Black Pepper2
Croutons3
Dressing
1 Lemon, halved and squeezed by juicer or pressed into the glass salad bottle
1 teaspoon French Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons Prosecco Vinegar or White Wine Vinegar
8-9 tablespoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 shallot, finely chopped
1 1/2 teaspoons French Sea Salt, and a large pinch of Ground Sarawak Black Pepper
Tools that You’ll Need (19)
Large Skillet
Small skillet
Tongs
Scissors
Metal spoon
Plate
Paper towels
Large metal mixing bowl
Small metal or ceramic mixing bowl
Measuring spoons
Measuring cup
Whisk
Juicer or press
Knife (As I said in my previous piece, and I’ll say over and over again, I invested in two Japanese knives made by Imarku, one of which is the 7” cleaver knife that is currently on sale for $47—it’s the one linked to Imarku’s name. It’s usually $129. I use it for everything. Kyoku is another great option.)
Wooden cutting board
Wooden salad tongs
Chilled plates (place in freezer ahead of time)
Salad spinner (optional)
Directions
First, finely chop the shallot and place it in either a metal or ceramic bowl, then add 1 1/2 teaspoons of sea salt. Set aside.4
Next, over medium heat in a large frying pan, cook the bacon slices, turning them from side to side until crispy. Once done, place on a plate with a paper towel. Set aside, too.
Now, in a large mixing bowl, toss in the washed frisée, romaine, butterhead, and radicchio. Then add the chopped green apples, sliced grapes, and croutons. Add salt and ground pepper to the salad.
With scissors, cut the slices of bacon in half, then cut them into small 1/2-inch squares and place them over the salad. Mix with wooden salad tongs.
Return to the salted shallots. With a spoon, scrape them out into the glass salad bottle. Then, add the juice from 1 halved lemon, 1 teaspoon French Dijon mustard, 1 1/2 teaspoons White Prosecco Vinegar, and fresh-ground pepper. Whisk together briskly. Place aside.
In a small frying pan, over medium heat, place 1/2 cup of pine nuts on the stovetop. Brown them evenly, but do not burn them. This process should take only about 3-4 minutes. The kitchen will begin to have a rich, sweet, nutty smell. Remove from heat. Let cool. Once cool, add to the salad.
Add the 8-9 tablespoons of olive oil to the glass salad bottle. Whisk quickly to emulsify the liquid, then pour immediately over the salad and toss all ingredients.
Pull the plates out of the freezer. Arrange the washed endive into a star pattern on the plate, then dish out the remaining salad from the large bowl. Cut 1 - 1.5 oz of Roquefort blue cheese and either add it to the side of the dish or serve it as a garnish right on top of the salad. Serve immediately.
Word of thumb: About 1-2 cups of salad per person is good for a side salad. So, if you are serving 4 people, you would want 4 to 6 cups of salad total. If you are serving 6, aim for 6 to 8 cups total.
Why do I use Sarawak black peppercorns? I’m a fan of Sarawak peppers from Malaysia, as they have a nutty, earthy flavor.
These can be either homemade or store-bought.
This technique helps soften a shallot’s sharpness, giving it a subtler taste in the dressing.