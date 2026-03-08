Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John S's avatar
John S
3h

These look so yummy!

But have you considered making tartares instead of tarts? Might be easier still!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
eileen.marotte73@gmail.com's avatar
eileen.marotte73@gmail.com
4h

Cryn, you are so detailed that I think I can make a crust. Your instructions are better than a cookbook. Thanks. As usual, you're the best. (Yes, I am a fan.)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cryn Johannsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture