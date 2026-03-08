ANNOUNCEMENT: I have shut off my paid subscriptions because Substack allows literal Nazis to exist on this platform; I do not want any money from paid subscribers going to the founders. If you do wish to chip in and help me out, you can buy me a coffee here. Also, half the money still goes to my Palestinian family.

One of the tarts I made this week.

This recipe is almost entirely Julia Child’s recipe from her classic book, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. I’ve made a few modifications that make the crust flakier and crispier. Otherwise, almost all of it sticks (no pun intended) to her ingredients, aside from the quantities.

I’m going to break this recipe into three parts, just as Child does in her book. The first is for the dough, the second is for the apple tart, and the third is for the fruit glaze topping.

Estimated time: 2 hours

Serves: 8-10 people

Pastry Shell

Ingredients (6):

2-cups European flour (scooped and leveled) — I buy Italian or French flour because the wheat is lighter than American wheat, so it makes the crust more airy and delicate.

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp sugar

2 sticks chilled unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch bits

4 TB chilled shortening

A scant half cup of iced water, plus a tablespoon of droplets more as needed

Tools that You’ll Need

Large metal mixing bowl

Measuring spoons

Measuring cups

Knife (As I said in my previous piece, and I’ll say over and over again, I invested in two Japanese knives made by Imarku, one of which is the 7” cleaver knife that is currently on sale for $47—it’s the one linked to Imarku’s name. It’s usually $129. I use it for everything. Kyoku is another great option.)

Plastic wrap or wax paper

Pie tart

Bag of lentil beans

Directions

Place leveled flour, salt, sugar, bits of butter, and vegetable shortening in a large mixing bowl. Rub the flour and fat together quickly between the tips of your fingers until the fat is broken into pieces about the size of oatmeal flakes. It’s important to break down the fat with the flour. However, do not overdo this step as the fat will be blended more thoroughly later. Add the water and blend quickly with one hand. I keep my fingers together and cup the dough as I gather it into a ball, picking up any smaller pieces that stick to the sides. I go from right to left, but that’s my preference. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of water on top of the dough, then quickly shape it into a ball if you haven’t already. At this point, it should hold together on its own. Now it’s time for the fraisage, which means final blending. After washing and drying your hands, lightly flour your countertop or pastry board. Place the ball of dough on the lightly floured area. With the heel of your one hand, shove half of it across the floured area. You want to use the heel of your hand as it isn’t too warm. This smeared area of dough should be about 6 inches long. This is what is the final blending of fat and flour, or, as stated above, fraisage. Using either a cake scraper or a spatula, gather the dough again, then knead it briefly to form a smooth ball. Sprinkle it with a little flour, then wrap it in wax paper or plastic wrap. Place in the refrigerator for 1 hour. (Uncooked pastry dough will stay in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days. It can also be frozen for several weeks. Just make sure when it’s wrapped, that it is airtight.)

My pie dough after I’ve completed all the above steps.

Rolling out the dough in a pie tart. I don’t really “roll” out the dough; instead, I put the dough ball in the center of the tart plate and begin by smashing it down, rather crudely, with my hands, working it out to the edges and evening it out, to make sure that it’s even across the bottom. I create a nice crust along the edges, ensuring that it’s both even and presentable. Once you have molded the dough into your pie tart, place a sheet of wax paper in the center of the tart plate. Open your bag of lentils and pour all of them onto the wax paper. This step is important as it prevents the pastry shell from collapsing and puffing up. (Note: mine always puffs up a bit, but it will go down when you puncture it with a fork in another step.) For a partially cooked shell, which is what we want, bake in the middle of a preheated 400-degree oven for 9 minutes, until the pastry is set. After the shell has cooked for 9 minutes, remove from the oven and take out the mold with the lentils. Discard them and the wax paper. Next, prick the bottom of the pastry shell several times with the fork. Also, the shell will look very buttery, but that’s a good thing! That will dissipate when it bakes for 30 more minutes with the contents of the applesauce, apples, and then the glaze! Return to the oven for 2-3 minutes more. When the shell begins to brown and is just starting to shrink from the mold, remove it from the oven. Set aside.

Apple Tart

Now that you have baked your pastry shell, you are ready to make the apple tart filling. Let’s get started!

Ingredients (9):

2 1/2 lbs firm cooking apples (Golden Delicious) — Child’s recipe calls for 4 lbs, but I had over half of that left over, which was fine. I made two tarts this week, so that’s why I’m calling for less

1 tsp lemon juice

2 Tb granulated sugar

1/2 cup apricot preserves, blended up

1/4 cup Calvados (apple brandy), rum, or cognac; or 1 Tb vanilla extract — I used Calvados; you can also substitute another type of apple brandy

2/3 cup granulated sugar

3 Tb butter

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Grated rind of orange

Tools that You’ll Need

Apple corer (mine is not nearly as nice as this one!)

Blender

Peeler

Large colander for washing apples

2-quart mixing bowl

Smaller mixing bowl

Wooden spoon

Large, preferably enameled 10-inch saucepan, skillet, or casserole dish

Directions

Quarter, core, and peel the apples. Cut about 1/2 cup into even 1/8-inch-long, lengthwise slices, then toss them in a bowl with the lemon juice and sugar. These will be ornamental and for the top of the tart. Cut the rest of the apples. Place them in the pan and cook, covered over low heat for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Next, beat in the ingredients listed above: 1/2 cup of blended apricots, 1/4 cup Calvados, 2/3 cup granulated sugar, 3 Tb butter, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and the grated rind of an orange. Raise the heat and boil, stirring, until the applesauce thickens. Spread the applesauce evenly in the pastry shell. Cover with a neat, closely overlapping layer of sliced apples arranged in a spiral. Bake in the middle of a 375-degree oven for 30 minutes, or until the apples are lightly browned and tender. Once finished, pull out of the oven, and prepare the apricot glaze.

Apricot Glaze

Ingredients

1/2 cup marmalade

1/2 cup apricot preserves

1 small bottle of cognac (a “nip,” i.e., 1.7 ounces)

Tools You’ll Need

Saucepan

Wooden spoon

Directions:

Stir the mixture in a saucepan over moderate heat until melted. Simmer for a moment with the liqueur. I usually cook it for about 10 minutes to make sure most of the liqueur is cooked out of it. Do not bring to a boil. Once done, pour evenly onto the apple tart tatin.

Cut into equal pieces for guests and place on dessert plates. Et voilà! Serve with a dollop of crème fraîche or vanilla ice cream!