Cryn’s taking flight from Substack’s Nazis

This piece isn’t easy for me to write. The things I’m going to share aren't something I like to share with anyone. But there are times when moral principles trump one’s needs or “propriety,” so to hell with all of that.

I just finished a piece by Sarlos Cantana called “Is Substack Over?” and that basically did it. I’d had this uneasy feeling after knowing that literal Nazis were crawling all over Substack, but I also thought about all the great people on here (here’s looking at you: Will Fullwood, Mark Mansour, Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq., Walter Rhein, Robert Danna, Arturo Dominguez, Godfrey Moase, Ryan Ward, and so many others), so I would push those nauseating feelings aside and get on with my researching, writing, or reading for my next publication here. But that gnawing sickness would resurge, and like a gut punch, I’d feel waves of nausea strike me again, and the urge to run to the bathroom grew stronger. Eventually, well, that was tonight, it became unbearable, and I got too sick to ignore it anymore.

And then, as I said, I arrived at Cantana’s piece. Like him, I’ve decided to pause all paid subscriptions. This decision was a difficult one to make. I’ve earned a lot of paid subscribers, many of whom send me a decent yearly donation, too.

On top of that, I lost a lucrative job in good ol’ capitalist corporate America two years ago (I was in comms/writing/PR) that has been devastating to me financially, emotionally, and physically. On a side note: I don’t need to be told that I have value or that I’m “looking in the wrong places.” I have never had this much trouble finding a job. Ever. Plus, I value myself highly. So, that isn’t a problem. Looking for work in Trump’s economy is an abysmal test of one’s patience, fortitude, and sanity. Nevertheless, despite the odds, I continue every day to try and fight back, pushing against sexism and ageism, contending with other complex factors that confront me on this professional journey.

On top of that, I soldier on, researching writing and reading to provide valuable, educational content for my Substack audience of over 2,600 subscribers and over 3,600 followers.

As I said, I am still pausing my paid subscriptions this evening indefinitely unless Substack decides (which I doubt they will) that profiting off Nazis, misogynists, and other bigots is a bad business model. Given my current, tenuous circumstances, you can all imagine this decision was not an easy one to make. Nevertheless, principled ones generally never are, and it’s simply the right thing to do.

In conclusion, always do the right thing and fuck Nazis and Nazi apologists, like the ones who run this platform.

If you'd like to buy me a coffee, please do so by smashing those buttons above or by hitting the link below. You can do it one time or sign up monthly.

https://buymeacoffee.com/cryn.johannsen

Addendum: As I always say, too, half the proceeds from this Substack still go to a Palestinian family. That hasn’t changed.