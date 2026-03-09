ANNOUNCEMENT: I have shut off my paid subscriptions because Substack allows literal Nazis to exist on this platform; I do not want any money from paid subscribers going to the founders. If you do wish to chip in and help me out, you can buy me a coffee here. Also, half the money still goes to my Palestinian family.

Welcome back to another nomination of an outstanding Substacker. Last month, I highlighted Joe DeBritz in this space. (You can read all about DeBritz in the Further Reading section below.)

This month, I’m happy to share another insightful, sensitive, hard-hitting, investigative journalist named Matthew Vernon Whalan. He is the author of Doing Time: American Mass Imprisonment Pandemic, and he writes here on Substack at The Hard Times Reviewer. Whalan has also written for The Alabama Political Reporter, The New York Journal of Books, Scheer Post, Eunoia Review, Jacobin, Counterpunch, occupywallst.nyc, and elsewhere.

Whalan brings attention to those who are incarcerated, a forgotten set of the population who often lack a voice. That’s something that I greatly appreciate about him. One of his latest pieces examines the chronic plumbing issues in Alabama’s prisons, which are a serious public health issue for the prison population and deserve public attention and solutions.

On his “About” section, it says about his work, “The Hard Times Reviewer is Matthew Vernon Whalan’s newsletter of journalism, oral history, political commentary, and book reviews on hard times and what we can do about them, focusing on mass incarceration, homelessness, poverty, and other subjects.”

Whalan is genuinely invested in all the work that he does. He’s also very engaging, kind, and interesting to talk to. So, if you don’t already subscribe to him, smash that button and check out his work!

Stay tuned for next month’s “Outstanding Substacker of the Month.” The winner is W. A. Lawrence , so keep an eye out for my forthcoming write-up in April! Lawrenc’es Substack is Glass Empires.

