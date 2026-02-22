A picture of the cool Joe DeBritz, wearing classic Birkenstocks, reading a book. Screengrab from DeBritz’s Substack.

Welcome back to another monthly nomination of an outstanding Substacker. Last month, Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈 , a person I’m honored to know, was in the limelight. (You can read all about Wendy in the Further Reading section below.)

This month, I’m happy to share another wonderful, insightful person, whose writings I can’t get enough: Joe DeBritz. I’ve been reading DeBritz for at least a year now. He mostly writes fiction and poetry, but he also writes occasional essays on various subjects, which are all worth devouring. In addition to his Substack, Debritz is also the founder and editor-in-chief of an electically beautiful, haunting, and rich online magazine called Poor Ezra’s Almanac. (DeBritz’s sister is the talented art director, and the magazine includes collaboration with other artists such as Donovan Ingram and Tom Perlee. DeBritz, incidentally, is also an abstract painter.) At the moment, the magazine has published 5 volumes, and I’ve voraciously read all of them. Visually, they are stunning, and the content is just as intellectually invigorating.

Last year, DeBritz set out to write 52 short stories, so a story a week, and he achieved his goal. I read every single piece, and couldn’t wait for each one of them to land in my inbox. The stories are layered with endless possibilities of meaning, symbolism, rich imagery, ironic foreshadowing, wonderful metaphors, and delicious similes. Here are just a few of the metaphors that struck me: “The sun came through the narrow windows in rectangles on the floor, like the shadows of great monoliths,” “They [the children] were both asleep on their backs like little soldiers in the barracks,” and “My eyes were so bloodshot and inflated like day-old grocery store birthday balloons, sagging and threatening to fall to the floor.” DeBritz’s characters are also complex, three-dimensional, and unpredictable, doing unexpected things and thinking interesting, imaginative thoughts. With each paragraph, you are intrigued and curious about what their next move might be. They are also imbued with humanity, foibles, and often deep brokenness, all of which make them relatable, sympathetic, and endlessly enjoyable to follow. In short, he creates diverse, thick, dense thought-worlds, inviting you to put together the puzzle pieces up to the very end.

Recently, DeBritz has also begun writing essays on his Subtstack, as I mentioned earlier. His first one was about one of my favorites, South American novelist Roberto Bolaño. He reread 2666 with two of his friends, and although he professes not to be a literary analyst, his insights are well worth reading. DeBritz aptly notes how Bolaño is a “master at dissolving reality.” I also find this point to be true about his works. What he notices most about a certain section, as it relates to reality, in Bolaño’s work is water. DeBrtiz continues, “When a character seems to lose their grip on reality, water is always present.” These are insights that make me want to read more of what DeBritz has to say about the literature he’s reading.

Finally, DeBritz and I are planning to collaborate on a few writing projects, so stay tuned for those in the coming months.

Stay tuned for next month’s “Outstanding Substacker of the Month.” The winner is Matthew Vernon Whalan , so keep an eye out for my forthcoming write-up in March! Whalan’s Substack is the Hard Times Reviewer. There, he writes courageously and as a public service about mass incarceration, homelessness, poverty, and other subjects.

