Dr. Daniel Tutt. Photo grab from his Substack.

It’s with great pleasure that I share this month's outstanding Substacker with you: Dr. Daniel Tutt. I’ve had the honor of meeting Tutt several times in D.C. and at my home for a fantastic BBQ (yes, I’m bragging about what I made), and he’s a delightful, intellectually engaging person who’s also extremely kind.

Tutt is a philosopher who focuses on Critical Theory, capitalism, and Marxist theory and its application(s).

Tutt has also written How to Read Like A Parasite: Why the Left Got High on Nietzsche, a work that illustrates the way in which English translations, especially Walter Kaufmann’s, have whitewashed Nietzsche’s reactionary and fascistic tendencies. (I myself read Nietzsche with polygot texts, so this fact wasn’t lost on me when I was using him as a theoretical foundation to my PhD research.) Tutt also has a forthcoming book titled The People Are Not One: Socialist Strategy After Left Populism (June, 2026), which I hope to review before it comes out.

Tutt’s work makes you ponder intense questions about the material world in which we live, major Marxist questions about capitalism, and also intense issues around the death of the social (I wrote a piece about it after Tutt wrote his, and also had a live with Ryan Ward and Godfrey Moase called “Death by Capitalist Despair” to discuss the topic.)

Tutt’s more than worthy of following and subscribing to. I’m so honored that I’m a friend of his, and I look forward to getting to know him better and seeing how his work evolves over time.

Further Reading