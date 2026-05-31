Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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Frank Rogaczewski's avatar
Frank Rogaczewski
just now

Thanks, Cryn. I'm reading the Parasite book myself now. I appreciate that Tutt goes after Nietzsche for his elitist (aristocratic!) hatred of "the mob" and placing that in the context of the 1848 revolts and the Paris Commune. I also found interesting Tutt's comments on Kaufman's downplaying of what would be more controversial elements in Nietzsche's work. I haven't read many of Tutt's Substack essays yet, but I'm going to get there.

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