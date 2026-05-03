ANNOUNCEMENT: I have shut off my paid subscriptions because Substack allows literal Nazis to exist on this platform; I do not want any money from paid subscribers going to the founders. If you do wish to chip in and help me out, you can buy me a coffee here.

It’s that time again to announce another outstanding Substacker for this past April—I apologize for the late output on this one. I’ve been working on a short-term project, so time got away from me. In any event, this time around, it’s Glass Empires By W. A. Lawrence. Glass Empires was created and founded by Wendy Lawrence. As she explains in her “About” section, her Substack is “a reader-funded publication focused on historically grounded analysis of power and institutional behavior.”

Lawrence is incisive, highly analytical, and also very engaged on Notes—I thoroughly enjoy our interactions there. While she and I have our disagreements (we don’t disagree a lot, but we do disagree on Trump’s frontotemporal dementia, something I won’t get into here), I value her insights and appreciate her breadth of knowledge. (She’s also a huge supporter of my work, which I appreciate greatly.)

I could list countless pieces I admire by her, but for the sake of brevity, I’ll list just two that I really liked below.

First, I was most struck by her piece on how women’s rights are being “dismantled in real time.” It’s a terrifying examination of how Trump’s executive orders are erasing women’s legal rights, healthcare rights, voting rights, and more, while “steering women back toward enforced legal dependence.” I’d add, they’re namely driven to do these things to all women with an eye towards white women in order to create a white ethnonationalist state that births white babies for their nefarious plans. (The rest of the babies from Black and Brown women and trans-birthing and non-binary people, according to these monsters, can go to hell, as erasure is the point.) As she notes, these events aren’t just coincidental, but rather by design. Lawrence comes with the receipts, too.

In another piece titled “The GOP Is a Mob Family. And the Godfather is Dying,” Lawrence writes the words that so many refuse to acknowledge: “The Republican Party is the crime syndicate running the United States government.” While some may whisper this truth to others, Lawrence says it out loud in no uncertain terms. And she’s right to do so because it’s the fucking truth. They are a crime syndicate, and the sooner the public accepts this fact, the sooner we can get out of this mess, and the better off we’ll be.

As we know, the child rapist, malignant narcissist, and dementia-addled President, Donald J. Trump, is the mob boss, or “godfather,” as Lawrence aptly points out. She compares the GOP and the Gambino family to one another, asserting that organizationally they are no different. But here’s a striking and very dangerous difference, “[t]he jurisdictional difference is everything [my emphasis]. The GOP does not operate alongside the American state. The GOP has captured the state entirely.”

And then there are their Russian ties, as well as their entanglement with Putin and the Russian state.

Again, she is a treasure trove of knowledge and hard-hitting analysis, so hit that subscribe button and buy her a cup o’ joe while you’re at it.

Next month, May, I’ve nominated Daniel Tutt for the outstanding Substacker of the month, so stay tuned for that write-up.

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Further Reading