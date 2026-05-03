Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

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W. A. Lawrence's avatar
W. A. Lawrence
1h

Thank you, Cryn. Your sustained record across many vital issues establishes the basis for considered judgment. This nomination means a great deal to me.

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Frank Rogaczewski's avatar
Frank Rogaczewski
1h

Thanks for the information!

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