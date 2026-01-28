Dr. Jon Oberg wrote an interesting piece a few days ago titled “WANTED: Eight Patriots.”

In it, he said:

Washington — Wanted: Four Republican U.S. senators who will put their country and the institution of the Senate ahead of partisanship by changing their voter registration to independent. Also wanted: Four Democratic senators who will simultaneously do the same, to form a new, unaffiliated, independent caucus of eight, so no party has a majority, and Senate actions for the remainder of this term will be bipartisan or nonpartisan. The purpose of the caucus will be to protect Article I powers from being eroded or destroyed by Article II powers, in the best tradition of our constitutional checks and balances. The caucus of eight (or more) will work to make certain that the Senate’s legislative exercise over the power of the purse, declaration of war, advice and consent in nominations, progress of science, ratification of treaties, control of commerce with foreign nations, and other constitutional powers are not ceded to the executive. With the successful efforts of this caucus, no longer will party constriction be the instrument of dissolution of Congress. No party on its own will have the necessary votes. The Senate can get back to doing its job.

Article I establishes the legislative branch of government, creating Congress (the House and the Senate), which is given the power to make laws, determine how members are elected, and set the rules and limits for its operation. These powers also include the power to pass bills, regulate trade, coin money, limit its own powers, and create the foundation for the federal government’s legislative body. Article II establishes the Executive branch, whose powers are vested in the President of the United States of America. Ever since 9/11, with the passage of the Patriot Act, and thanks to the influence of former Vice President Dick Cheney, the Executive branch has chipped away at the powers of Congress. As Oberg points out above, under the Trump regime, Article I powers have been severely eroded to the point of nearly nonexistence.

Calls to fire Noem, Bovino, or even Miller are not enough to put an end to the constitutional violations and crimes against humanity that we are witnessing in Minneapolis and elsewhere. That is precisely why Oberg is urging a caucus of eight senators to take the lead and do something for a country on the brink of a full-blown kleptocratic mafia-style dictatorship.

Some of you may be wondering: Who would these four Republicans be? Likewise, who would the four Democrats be?

Let’s start with the Republicans. There are actually more than four to choose from. Senator Thom Tillis (NC) comes to mind first. As it is evident, he is constantly arguing with Trump, plus he is a lame duck. Then there are Senators Joni Ernst (IA) and Cynthia Lummis (WY), both of whom are increasingly on the outs with him, too, and are also lame ducks. Senator Susan Collins (ME) is another option. Switching to Independent might be one of the only ways she survives. There are also Senator Josh Hawley (MO), whom Trump continues to trash, and Senator Bill Cassidy (LA). (Cassidy said on X a few days ago, after the execution of Alex Pretti, “The credibility of ICE and DHS are [sic] at stake.”)

Now, let’s take a look at potential Democrats. Four immediately come to mind because they are lame ducks: Senators Jeanne Shaheen (NH), Gary Peters (MI), Tina Smith (MN), and Dick Durbin (IL). The four of them could join Senators Angus King and Bernie Sanders, both of whom are already Independents. This opportunity could be good for Senator Durbin, too. He could leave on a high note, rather than simply being a number-two leader and part of a party that has failed miserably at confronting Trump.

These eight senators could stand up boldly to the Trump regime as a caucus. They would play a pivotal role in all matters of Article I versus Article II powers. With this cohesion, or just the wild card of uncertainty, they could block Trump or gain compromises from him in all contested areas. In addition, Trump would no longer have party control of both houses, which he does now. Finally, it would also change the politics of gerrymandering and election tampering.

Now is the time to act bravely and do what’s right for the country.