Cryn’s Substack

Cryn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
✨your weirdo friend✨'s avatar
✨your weirdo friend✨
1d

You're so kind, Cryn. People are also using TDC in Denmark and Australia. But honestly, I'm just reflecting back to people what we have always done when our back are against the wall. I think we've just been encouraged to forget our agency. I am so happy to be in community with you and grateful for your help with The Daisy Chain, too. Fascists need us feeling stuck to pull this off, but we have so much agency and capacity. It just takes a little imagination. ♥️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cryn Johannsen
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cryn Johannsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture