ANNOUNCEMENT: I have shut off my paid subscriptions because Substack allows literal Nazis to exist on this platform; I do not want any money from paid subscribers going to the founders. If you do wish to chip in and help me out, you can buy me a coffee here. Also, half the money still goes to my Palestinian family.

For those of you who are new to reading my Substack, I do bi-weekly round-ups, detailing the Substackers that I read obsessively. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three I’ve chosen for this time around.

Lisa Gonzalez writes over at Eleanor’s Squad. In her About, she writes, “This isn’t a brand. It’s a sign flare.” And she is damned right about that! She goes on to say, “Eleanor’s Squad is rooted in women’s strength and maternal instinct, but its purpose reaches beyond gender. The fight for justice is, at its core, the fight to protect children and the future they deserve.” And Gonzalez does just that in her writings. Gonzalez writes thought-provoking, deep pieces on a variety of topics, mostly current events. A recent essay, “The Ordinary Evil of Male Entitlement,” is profoundly disturbing, yet a necessary read. Invoking Arendt’s banality of evil, she delves into the normalization of sexual violence, reminding us that men who commit these acts are not monsters. Far from it. Invoking the Gisèle Pelicot story from France and interweaving it with Epstein, Gonzalez illustrates how sexual violence permeates all of society. (This is something I’ve written about exhaustively as well, c.f. “Hedging Our Bets and Enjoying It: White Women’s Role in Imperialist White Supremacist Capitalist Patriarchy.”) Always insightful, captivating, and engaging, she’s worth all your attention. Plus, she’s a lovely person!

The indefatigable Marc Elias is the founder of Democracy Docket, a voting rights website (sign up for the newsletter, too). Elias is an American elections attorney doing God’s work. He’s known for his work on Democratic Party political campaigns, redistricting litigation, and election litigation. A day doesn’t go by that I don’t check in to see where Elias is fighting on behalf of voters across the country against Trump’s regime. He’s a fount of knowledge and is constantly working on our behalf. His work is more critical than ever, given that the primaries are right around the corner.